Le marché du lactose et des dérivés prospère par, la taille, la part, les tendances émergentes, les facteurs de croissance du secteur, les principaux moteurs et les perspectives de croissance des revenus

Global Lactose and Derivatives Market, By Type (Lactulose, Lactilol, GOS, Lacto bionic Acid, Galactose, Sialyllactose and Others), Product (Lactose Pharma and Speciality Products), End-Use (Animal Feed, Confectionery, Food, Pharmaceuticals & Beverages) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Lactose and Derivatives Market Analysis and Size

Lactose and its derivatives have prebiotic dietary fibre properties. Lactose and derivatives also improve calcium absorption, and magnesium which will boost lactose and derivative sales in the near future.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the lactose and derivatives market was valued at USD 40.00 billion is expected to reach the value of USD 72.95 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Lactose and Derivatives Market Scope and Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Lactulose, Lactilol, GOS, Lacto bionic Acid, Galactose, Sialyllactose and Others), Product (Lactose Pharma and Speciality Products), End-Use (Animal Feed, Confectionery, Food, Pharmaceuticals & Beverages) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market Players Covered Bayer AG (Germany), Abbott (U.S.), DSM (Netherlands), DuPont. (U.S.), Amway (U.S.), The Nature’s Bounty Co. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K.), Nestlé (Switzerland) Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. (U.S.), Medifast, Inc. (U.S.), Premier Nutrition Corporation (U.S.), TOOTSI IMPEX Inc. (Canada), Health Food Manufacturers’ Association (U.K.), NOW Foods (U.S.), Glanbia PLC (Ireland), Herbalife International of America, Inc. (U.S.), and Bionova (India) Opportunities The lactose and derivative market is flourishing as a result of new products

Market Definition

Lactose is the most abundant sugar source in most mammals’ milk, consisting of sugar, glucose, and galactose to provide instant energy. Lactose and derivatives contain dietary fibre, prebiotic components, and improve calcium and magnesium absorption.

Lactose and Derivatives Market Dynamics

Drivers

Changing consumers lifestyle has led to product innovation and expansion

Consumer food preferences have shifted as a result of changing consumer lifestyles and rising disposable income. This has led manufacturers to develop innovative products for the lactose and derivative market, which cater to consumers’ increasing preferences for lactose and derivative products and the diverse demand for lactose and derivative products.

High demand from the pharmaceutical and dietary supplement industries

Lactose and derivative products are used in a high percentage of infant products and confectionaries. The lactose and derivative market is expected to increase demand for lactose and derivative, as well as sales of lactose and derivative from pharmaceutical companies, as new inhaled drug therapies develop. Lactose and derivative products are expected to see significant growth in demand as a source of low-glycaemic index carbohydrate, low sweetening power, and calorific value in the coming years.

Opportunity

The lactose and derivative market is flourishing as a result of new products containing lactitol, galactooligosaccharides, and lactulose. As a result, the lactose and derivative market is seeing the emergence of numerous opportunities for lactose and derivative demand, as well as lactose and derivative sales.

