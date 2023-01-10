Le marché du diisocyanate de méthylène diphényle (MDI), du diisocyanate de toluène (TDI) et du polyuréthane au Moyen-Orient et en Afrique doit croiser l’ évaluation de 2456,664 millions USD d’ici 2029,

Définition du marché

Le polyuréthane est un polymère thermoplastique composé d’unités organiques reliées entre elles par des liaisons carbamates. Ceux-ci sont fabriqués sous forme de mousse rigide et flexible et sont utilisés dans une large gamme d’applications commerciales et industrielles. Le diisocyanate de méthylènediphényle (MDI) est un polyuréthane utilisé dans diverses applications, y compris les mousses de polyuréthane rigides pour l’isolation des maisons et des réfrigérateurs. Le diisocyanate de toluène (TDI) est un produit chimique utilisé pour fabriquer des polyuréthanes, qui sont largement utilisés dans les applications de mousse flexible telles que les lits et les meubles, les sous-tapis et les emballages.

Le marché du diisocyanate de méthylène diphényle (MDI), du diisocyanate de toluène (TDI) et du polyuréthane au Moyen-Orient et en Afrique était évalué à 1637,645 millions USD en 2021 et devrait atteindre 2456,664 millions USD d’ici 2029, enregistrant un TCAC de 5,20% au cours de la période de prévision de 2022 -2029. Le rapport de marché organisé par l’équipe Data Bridge Market Research comprend une analyse approfondie par des experts, une analyse des importations / exportations, une analyse des prix, une analyse de la consommation de production et un scénario de chaîne climatique.

Obtenez un exemple de copie PDF de ce rapport @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=middle-east-and-africa-mdi-tdi-polyurethane-market&Rohit

Analyse et taille du marché

Au cours des dernières années, il y a eu une immense croissance dans le bâtiment et la construction, l’industrie. De plus, il y a eu un fort développement dans les secteurs de l’automobile et des biens de consommation, qui ont contribué de manière significative au marché du diisocyanate de méthylène diphényle (MDI), du diisocyanate de toluène (TDI) et du polyuréthane. On estime que le marché affichera le même rythme de croissance au cours de la période de prévision.

The purpose of Middle East and Africa Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI), Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI) and Polyurethane market research report is to endow with an absolute insights and awareness of the greatest market opportunities into the applicable markets. By applying business intelligence, the report is organized which provides thorough and extensive market insights. The report is mainly delivered in the form of PDF or spreadsheet. This ultimately helps for successful business growth which can be accomplished only with such superlative market research report. The large scale Middle East and Africa Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI), Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI) and Polyurethane market report showcases all-embracing study about production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the key regions across the world.

Some of the major players operating in the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), toluene diisocyanate (TDI) and polyurethane market are

Dupont (U.S.)

SOLVAY (Belgium)

DAIKIN (Japan)

Dow (U.S.)

Huntsman International LLC (U.S.)

Bostik (France)

H.B. Fuller Company (U.S.)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Cardolite Corporation (U.S.)

Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd., (South Korea)

BASF SE (Germany)

Freudenberg SE (Germany)

Covestro AG (Germany)

LANXESS (Germany)

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan)

Wanhua (China)

Arkema (France)

Hexion (U.S.)

Woodbridge (Canada)

Visit Full Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-mdi-tdi-polyurethane-market?Rohit

Middle East and Africa Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI), Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI) and Polyurethane Market Scope

The methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), toluene diisocyanate (TDI) and polyurethane market is segmented on the basis of type, raw material, application and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI)

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)

Raw Material

Crude Oil

Natural Gas

Toluene

Benzene

Nitric Acid

Methanol

Chlorine

Others

Application

Polyurethane Foam

Polyurethane Elastomers

Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants

Polyurethane Coatings

Others

End Use

Footwear

Furniture

Automotive

Building and Construction

Home Appliances

Textile

Healthcare

Electrical and Electronics

Packaging

Industrial Machinery

Others

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI), Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI) and Polyurethane Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), toluene diisocyanate (TDI) and polyurethane market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, raw material, application and end use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), toluene diisocyanate (TDI) and polyurethane market report are Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Buy This Report, Click Here: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/middle-east-and-africa-mdi-tdi-polyurethane-market?Rohit

Browse More:

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-metalworking-fluid-additives-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-fiber-cement-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-manhole-composite-covers-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hot-melt-construction-adhesive-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability levels and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncovering the best consumer prospects and fostering useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expanded its reach by opening a new office in the Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”

Nous fournissons une variété de services tels que des rapports de l’industrie vérifiés sur le marché, des analyses de tendances technologiques, des études de marché formatives, des conseils stratégiques, des analyses de fournisseurs, des analyses de production et de demande et des études d’impact sur les consommateurs, entre autres.

Contactez-nous

Data Bridge Market Research

États-Unis : +1 888 387 2818

Royaume-Uni : +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong : +852 8192 7475

E-mail – corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com