Le marché du collagène natif observera une croissance importante de par, taille, part, tendances, demande, croissance et perspectives concurrentielles

Global Native Collagen Market, By Type (Type I, Type II, Type III, Type IV), Form (Powder, Liquid), Source (Bovine, Poultry, Porcine, Marine, Others), Product Category (GMO, Non-GMO), Function (Texture, Stabilizer, Emulsifier, Finding, Others), Application (Food Products, Beverages, Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Animal Feed, Laboratory Tests, Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Native Collagen Market Analysis and Size

The growing use of collagen in food industries, rising interest in protein consumption and nutricosmetics, rising application in healthcare, and rising use of collagen based on biomaterials are the key factors driving the growth of the global native collagen market. Additionally, rising per capita income and an expanding food processing industry present significant growth opportunities for collagen manufacturers.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the native collagen market was valued at USD 701.12 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 959.53 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Native Collagen Market Scope and Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Type I, Type II, Type III, Type IV), Form (Powder, Liquid), Source (Bovine, Poultry, Porcine, Marine, Others), Product Category (GMO, Non-GMO), Function (Texture, Stabilizer, Emulsifier, Finding, Others), Application (Food Products, Beverages, Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Animal Feed, Laboratory Tests, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Rousselot (Netherlands), GELITA AG (Germany), Weishardt (France), Tessenderlo Group NV (Belgium), Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan), LAPI GELATINE S.p.a. (Italy), ITALGELATINE S.p.A. (Italy), Ewald-Gelatine GmbH (Germany), REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients GmbH (Germany), TrobasGelatine B.V. (Netherlands), GELNEX (Brazil), JuncàGelatines SL (Spain), HolistaCollTech Ltd. (Australia), Collagen Solutions Plc (U.K.), and Advanced BioMatrix, Inc. (U.S.) Opportunities increase in demand for functional ingredients in food products

increase in industrial activity necessitating process enhancement

Manufacturing companies in the food and beverage sector are using a strategic approach

Market Definition

Native collagen is an unprocessed protein that is used in wound dressing, bone and joint reconstruction, tissue regeneration, and other skincare products. Gelatin and peptides can be further processed or hydrolyzed. Personal care, food and beverages, cosmetics, photography, and healthcare are all industries that use processed products.

Native Collagen Market Dynamics

Drivers

growing application of collagen in food industry due to its beneficial characteristics

Collagen is used to improve chewiness, foam stability, and texture in confectionery products. It is used in dairy products as a texturizing and stabilising agent. Furthermore, it acts as a binding agent for nutritional bar ingredients and improves nutritional bar softness and flexibility. Collagen’s use in the food industry has increased as a result of its numerous functionalities. It is also used to treat malnutrition as well as specific absorption and digestion issues. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the native collagen market in terms of value sales.

Collagen as an important ingredient in the production of cosmetics and nutraceuticals

Human skin collagen fibres deteriorate over time, losing thickness and strength, resulting in skin ageing. Collagen is a nutritional supplement used in cosmetic creams for bone regeneration, cartilage regeneration, vascular and cardiac reconstruction, skin replacement, and soft skin augmentation, among other things. Many soaps, shampoos, facial creams, body lotions, and other cosmetics contain collagen. Native collagen is an important ingredient in skin and hair care products. Native collagen is combined with surfactants and active washing agents in shampoos and shower gels in the personal care industry.

Opportunity

Changing lifestyles, food habits, adoption of Western food habits, an increase in demand for functional ingredients in food products, and an increase in industrial activity necessitating process enhancement have all contributed to the growth of the native collagen market in emerging economies. Emerging economies offer excellent opportunities for market growth. Due to rising Global consumption, market stakeholders from various countries have been working tirelessly to increase production of collagen. Manufacturing companies in the food and beverage sector are using a strategic approach to generate lucrative revenue opportunities.

