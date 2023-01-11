Le marché du benzoate de sodium devrait atteindre par, taille, part, tendances, stratégies de développement, scénario concurrentiel et analyse de segmentation

»

Global Sodium Benzoate Market, By Form (Powder, Granules, Flakes, and Others), Application (Antifungal Agent, Antimicrobial Agent, Rust and Corrosion Inhibitor, Preservative, and Others), End-User (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Sodium Benzoate Market Analysis and Size

The use of natural preservatives derived from plants and animals is becoming more popular in the food preservatives market. Synthetic preservatives were previously preferred because they were effective. Consumers have recently shifted to preservative-free, natural, or organic food products. As a result, the food industry is developing preservatives that are as effective as natural ones.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the sodium benzoate market was valued at USD 589.3 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 806.50 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.00% during the forecast period. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Sodium Benzoate Market Scope and Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Form (Powder, Granules, Flakes, and Others), By Application (Antifungal Agent, Antimicrobial Agent, Rust and Corrosion Inhibitor, Preservative, and Others), By End-User (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered ADM (U.S.), Sysco Corporation (U.S.), Conagra Foodservice, Inc. (U.S.), Royal Ridge Fruits (U.S.), Capricorn Food Products India Ltd. (India), ALFA LAVAL (Sweden), Tricom Fruit Products Limited (India), Capuzzo S.r.l. (Italy), Freudenberg Group (Germany), Saraf Foods Ltd (India), Mysore Fruits (India), Rhodes Food Group (South Africa), Del Monte (U.S.), MANDAR FOOD PRODUCTS (India), AOHATA CORPORATION. (Japan), Reid Produce Co. (U.S.), Speyfruit Ltd. (U.K.), PACIFIC COAST FRUIT COMPANY (U.S.), Washington Fruit & Produce Co (U.S.) Opportunities Growing purchasing power of the general population

People with active lifestyles are gravitating toward ready-made, convenient foods

Demand for extended shelf life is increasing, driving the overall preservative industry.

Market Definition

Sodium benzoate is a food preservative used in packaged goods. Especially for acidic pH food products like soft drinks, pickles, jams, and so on. Because of its preservative and adjuvant properties are also used in cosmetics, personal care products, and pharmaceuticals.

Drivers

Global rising trend of consuming high quality processed food

The growing demand for processed foods as a result of their ease of storage and longer shelf life, as well as changing lifestyles, is fuelling the growth of the sodium benzoate market. Furthermore, the specificity of preservatives in biochemical reactions and the increasing demand for higher quality juices and beverages are some of the factors driving market growth. Furthermore, rising disposable income and increased awareness of healthy and high-quality nutritious food positively impact market growth.

High application from the medical industry is augmenting market growth

Sodium benzoate also has medical applications, as it can be used to treat urea cycle disorders and hyper ammonemia. The increased use of this compound in the pharmaceutical industry, combined with rising pharmaceutical investment, is expected to boost the global sodium benzoate market. In the manufacturing industry, sodium benzoate is used to prevent rust and corrosion.

Opportunities

Globalization is the most important factor in connecting countries through trade. Similarly, it is the primary reason for developed nations’ affluent GDPs. Similarly, as developing countries increase their exports, the purchasing power of the general public living in these countries grows. As a result, people can now afford convenience foods and meat. People with active lifestyles are gravitating toward ready-made, convenient foods. As a result of the increased demand for convenient food, the demand for its extended shelf life is increasing, driving the overall preservative industry.

Sodium Benzoate Market report assesses each segment of the global market in a very detailed pattern so that readers can be informed about future opportunities and high-growth areas of the industry. The market research document uses a range of steps for collecting, recording, analyzing and interpreting market data to make this report all-inclusive. This market report includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. All this information is supplied in such a way that it properly gives explanation of various facts and figures to the business. Besides, it offers a complete study of crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities.

Myriad of scopes are carefully evaluated through this Sodium Benzoate Market report which range from estimation of potential market for new product, identifying consumer’s reaction for particular product, figuring out general market tendencies, knowing the types of customers, recognizing dimension of marketing problem and more. The Sodium Benzoate Market report is a synopsis of the market facts, stats and figures for the forecast period . This market research report provides clients with the information on their business scenario with which they can build business strategies to thrive in the market.

Some of the major objectives of this Sodium Benzoate Market report:

To furnish particular evaluation of the market shape alongside with forecast of the a number segments and sub-segments of the world Sodium Benzoate Market.

To furnish insights about elements affecting the market growth. To analyze the Market primarily based on a number of factors- fee analysis, grant chain analysis, porter 5 pressure analyses etc.

To grant historic and forecast income of the Sodium Benzoate Market segments and sub-segments with appreciate to 4 essential geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

Country degree evaluation of the market with recognize to the present day market dimension and future prospective.

To supply u . s . degree evaluation of the Sodium Benzoate Market for phase by means of application, product kind and sub-segments.

To supply strategic profiling of key gamers in the Sodium Benzoate Market, comprehensively examining their core competencies, and drawing a aggressive panorama for the market.

Track and analyze aggressive traits such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and lookup and tendencies in the international Market.

