Le marché des tests de toxicologie in vitro devrait croître à un TCAC de 9,91% et devrait atteindre 20,08 milliards USD au cours de la période de prévision 2022-2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the in-vitro toxicology testing market to grow at a CAGR of 9.91% in the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is likely to reach the USD 20.08 billion by 2029.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Abbott

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Dassault Systèmes

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Covance Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Catalent, Inc

Charles River

MB Research Laboratories

BioIVT

Gentronix

SGS SA

In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the in-vitro toxicology testing market is witnessing a significant growth in developing economies during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to factors such as rising research activities by the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, favorable policies of the government along with technical advancement for the development of new drugs which will help in boosting the growth of the market.

Now the question is which are the other regions that in-vitro toxicology testing market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in Asia-Pacific in-vitro toxicology testing market in the forecast period of 2022-2029. The Data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the in-vitro toxicology testing market.

The term in vitro refers to a method for testing hazardous compounds on a section of an organism that has been isolated. It is used to identify harmful chemicals and to detect toxicity in new products such as medications, cosmetics, and food additives at an early stage of development. In vitro toxicity testing is mostly used in medication development to assess safety and to evaluate compounds according to their potency. In vitro toxicity testing can also be used to measure drug absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME), dosage response, and threshold response.

The rise in the number of R&D procedures will act as major driver accelerating the in-vitro toxicology testing market’s growth rate. Another significant factor resulting in the expansion of market is the growing development in 3D cell culture. Furthermore, ban on animal testing and rising environmental concerns are the major drivers that will enhance the growth of market. Likewise, rise in the government funding for research along with favourable reimbursement policies for developing automated and technically advanced equipment for laboratory analysis will show positive impact on the market’s growth rate. Growing healthcare expenditure, rapid urbanisation and rise in the level of disposable incomes in developing and developed countries will influence the growth rate of in-vitro toxicology testing market.

Moreover, the rising number of toxicology databases and advancement in medical technology will provide beneficial opportunities for the in-vitro toxicology testing market growth. Additionally, the rise in the focus on drug discovery and personalized medicine using in vitro methods will further expand the in-vitro toxicology testing market’s growth rate in the future.

On the other hand, high cost associated with testing and scarcity of in vitro models to study complex endpoints are factors that will obstruct the market growth. Also, reluctance of regulatory authorities to consider alternative methods for providing safety and efficacy and failure to develop the intricacies of in vivo conditions will challenge the in-vitro toxicology testing market. However, lack of skilled professionals and the less awareness will act as restrain and further impede the growth rate of market.

This in-vitro toxicology testing market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on in-vitro toxicology testing market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Development

In October 2018, SGS SA announced the launch of in vitro toxicology services with the expansion of their laboratories capabilities while increase the service portfolio of the company by innovating mass spectrometry facilities and tissue culture capabilities.

Scope of the In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

In-vitro toxicology testing market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) as a part of Asia-Pacific (APAC), U.A.E, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

All country based analysis of the in-vitro toxicology testing market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into assays, services and reagents, labware. Based on toxicity test, the market is segmented into neurotoxicity, carcinogenicity, dermal toxicity, phototoxicity testing, organ toxicity, ocular toxicity, cytotoxicity testing, genotoxicity testing, ADME (absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion), skin irritation, corrosion, and sensitization. Based on technology, the market is segmented into cell culture technologies, high-throughput technologies, cellular imaging technologies, and toxicogenomics. Based on industry, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, cosmetics and household products industry, food industry, and chemical industry. Based on method, the market is segmented into cellular assays, biochemical assays, and ex-vivo models. The end-users covered for the report are research and educational institutes, oncology centers, and others.

In vitro toxicology testing is a type of process which is done to find the prevalence of any kind of harmful or reactive chemical in the human body while tells us about the toxicity of the drug in their early stages for evaluating safety. These method is used in cellular assay, ex-vivo models and biochemical.

Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Scope and Market Size

The in-vitro toxicology testing market is segmented on the basis of product and service, toxicity test, technology, industry, method and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product and service, in-vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into consumables, assays, equipment, software, and services. The assay segment is further sub-segmented into bacterial toxicity assays, enzyme toxicity assays, cell-based Elisa and western blots, receptor-binding assays, tissue culture assays, and other assays.

On the basis of toxicity test, the in-vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into neurotoxicity, carcinogenicity, dermal toxicity, phototoxicity testing, organ toxicity, ocular toxicity, cytotoxicity testing, genotoxicity testing, ADME (absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion), skin irritation, corrosion, and sensitization.

The technology segment in the in-vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into cell culture technologies, high-throughput technologies, cellular imaging technologies and toxicogenomics.

Based on industry, the in-vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, cosmetics and household products industry, food industry and chemical industry.

Based upon method, the in-vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into cellular assays, biochemical assays and ex-vivo models.

On the basis of end users, the in-vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into research and educational institutes, oncology centers and others.

In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Country Level Analysis

The in-vitro toxicology testing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product and service, toxicity test, technology, industry, method and end users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the in-vitro toxicology testing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the in-vitro toxicology testing market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in the support from government regulations in this region. Additionally, rise in technological advancement that will result in the growth of swift development for innovative, cost-effective testing for establishing drug, device, chemical and cosmetic safety and further increases the growth rate of market in this region. Asia-Pacific on the other hand is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the emergence of CROs for outsourcing toxicology-related research projects, rising pharmaceutical drug pipeline and increasing consumer awareness of product safety in this region.

The country section of the in-vitro toxicology testing market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

The in-vitro toxicology testing market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for in-vitro toxicology testing market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the in-vitro toxicology testing market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2020.

Competitive Landscape and Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Share Analysis

The in-vitro toxicology testing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to in-vitro toxicology testing market.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the most significant market trends, challenges, and opportunities?

How many segments will the market consist of?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue?

Which segment is likely to lead in terms of share in the coming years?

What are the new strategies adopted by key players to strengthen position?

