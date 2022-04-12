Le marché des tests de sécurité alimentaire en Asie-Pacifique devrait connaître une croissance significative d’ici 2027

Le marché des tests de sécurité alimentaire devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît avec un TCAC de 8,1 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027 et devrait atteindre 967 692,29 USD mille d’ici 2027. La sensibilisation croissante à la sécurité alimentaire dans le secteur des aliments et des boissons aide le marché des tests de sécurité alimentaire à se développer dans la région.

Le rapport d’étude de marché sur les tests de sécurité alimentaire en Asie-Pacifique est un aperçu absolu du marché qui couvre divers aspects de la définition du produit, de la segmentation du marché en fonction de divers paramètres et du paysage de fournisseurs établi. Ce rapport de marché englobe des aspects essentiels du marché qui incluent, mais sans s’y limiter, les données historiques, les tendances actuelles du marché, l’environnement, les tendances futures, l’innovation technologique, les technologies à venir et les progrès techniques sur le marché. Le rapport sur les tests de sécurité alimentaire en Asie-Pacifique met en lumière les principales tendances de l’industrie, la taille du marché, les estimations de parts de marché et le volume des ventes qui aident l’industrie des aliments et boissons / FMCG à spéculer sur les stratégies pour améliorer le retour sur investissement (ROI).

Avec une analyse exhaustive du paysage concurrentiel, les auteurs du rapport sur le marché des tests de sécurité alimentaire en Asie-Pacifique ont fait une brillante tentative pour explorer les développements clés, les prix et les tactiques commerciales, ainsi que les plans futurs des principales entreprises. Outre les performances des acteurs du marché des tests de sécurité alimentaire en Asie-Pacifique en termes de revenus et de ventes, les analystes ont mis en lumière leur production, les zones desservies, la marge brute et d’autres facteurs importants. En outre, le rapport sur les tests de sécurité alimentaire en Asie-Pacifique aide les acteurs à prendre le dessus sur la concurrence du marché en analysant en profondeur le positionnement sur le marché, la croissance du marché et le portefeuille de produits de leurs concurrents.

Key Players Mentioned in the Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Market Research Report:

The major players covered in the Asia-Pacific food safety testing market report are TÜV SÜD, QIMA, Bureau Veritas, Ugene Laboratory Services Pte Ltd., Mérieux NutriSciences, R J Hill Laboratories Limited, Spectro Analytical Labs Ltd., AsureQuality, Cotecna Inspection SA, Eurofins Scientific, ALS Limited, Kedah BioResources Corporation Sdn. Bhd., Intertek Group plc, Pacific Lab, NSF International, NEOGEN CORPORATION, SGS SA, TÜV NORD GROUP, Bio Synergy Laboratories among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product launches and agreements are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the food safety testing market.

Asia-Pacific Food Safety Testing Market Scope and Market Size

Food safety testing market is segmented into three notable segments which are bifurcated on the basis of testing type, technology, and food categories. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of testing type, the food safety testing market is segmented into allergen testing, pathogens testing, heavy metals testing, nutritional labeling, GMO testing, pesticides testing, mycotoxins testing, organic contaminants testing, and others. In 2020, allergen testing segment has the largest market share owing to the factors that the most of the food products have the chances that they contain allergenic factors into it in order to find out those allergens, the allergen testing is widely used.

On the basis of technology, the food safety testing market is segmented into culture media, polymerase chain reaction, immunoassay, chromatography, biochip/biosensor, flow cytometry, microarrays, and others. In 2020, culture media segment is dominating the food safety testing market owing to the factors that it is a traditional method of testing and it gives accurate results.

On the basis of food categories, the food safety testing market is segmented into meat & meat products, egg & poultry products, fish and seafood, bakery products, cereals, grains & pulses, tea & coffee, herbs & spices, beverages, fruits & vegetables, milk & dairy products, honey, nuts and dried fruits, convenience foods, baby food, tobacco and others. In 2020, fish and seafood segment holds the largest market share owing to the factors such as the demand for the fish and seafood products is very high among people, so many companies are highly engaged in providing services related to animal foods such as sea foods, meat and others in which sea foods safety services requirement is high because of the high amount of availability of heavy metals present in the seafood products.

