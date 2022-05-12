Le marché des systèmes d’imagerie de pathologie représentera 1 755,30 millions USD d’ici 2028 – Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH ; Siemens Healthcare Private Limited ; Koninklijke Philips NV ; DIGISCAN; Hamamatsu Photonique

Le rapport d’étude de marché sur les systèmes d’imagerie pathologique s’avère être une solution innovante et nouvelle pour les entreprises sur le marché variable d’aujourd’hui. Ce rapport de marché aide les entreprises à prospérer sur le marché en leur fournissant un éventail d’informations sur le marché et l’industrie. Il comprend des informations clés sur l’industrie, la segmentation du marché, des faits et chiffres importants, des opinions d’experts et les derniers développements à travers le monde. L’étude de recherche qui a eu lieu dans ce rapport sur le marché mondial couvre le marché local, régional et mondial. Le rapport supérieur comprend des informations et des données sous forme de graphiques, de tableaux et de graphiques faciles à comprendre pour les utilisateurs.

Le marché des systèmes d’imagerie de pathologie devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyse le marché pour représenter 1 755,30 millions USD d’ici 2028, avec un TCAC de 10,36 % au cours de la période de prévision susmentionnée. La prise de conscience croissante parmi les médecins et les patients des avantages des systèmes d’imagerie pathologique, qui créera des opportunités lucratives pour la croissance du marché.

Le système d’imagerie pathologique utilise la nouvelle technologie de scanner et le logiciel pour les examens pathologiques afin de numériser les lames. Il a remplacé le flux de travail standard des lames et de la pathologie au microscope. Les pathologistes peuvent examiner des photographies numériques de haute qualité du flux de travail de pathologie avec l’aide d’instruments de précision en numérisant des diapositives. Grâce à ces systèmes, les images peuvent être stockées dans un ordinateur, envoyées à une autre personne et ainsi améliorer le flux de travail de la pathologie.

Surging volume of patients suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer, rising demand of improved diagnostic techniques, surging levels of investment on the growth of the healthcare sector, rising popularity of the system in hospitals, diagnostic centers and research organizations, rising trends of the telepathology are some of the major as well as vital factors which will likely to augment the growth of the pathology imaging systems market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028. On the other hand, growing number of technological advancements along with rising adoption of innovative imaging system which will further contribute by generating massive opportunities that will lead to the growth of the pathology imaging systems market in the above mentioned projected timeframe.

Increasing need of high capital investment along with lack of skilled operators which will likely to act as market restraints factor for the growth of the pathology imaging systems in the above mentioned projected timeframe. Increasing stringent regulatory compliance, sampling error which will become the biggest and foremost challenge for the growth of the market.

This pathology imaging systems market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on pathology imaging systems market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Pathology Imaging Systems Market Scope and Market Size

Pathology imaging systems market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, the pathology imaging systems market is segmented into imaging systems, accessories and software, and services.

Pathology imaging systems market has also been segmented based on the end user into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and research organizations.

Based on application, the pathology imaging systems market is segmented into clinical diagnosis, and academic research.

The major players covered in the pathology imaging systems market report are Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH; Siemens Healthcare Private Limited; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; DIGISCAN; Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.; Sakura Finetek USA, Inc.; 3DHISTECH Ltd.; General Electric; PerkinElmer Inc.; OLYMPUS CORPORATION; Carl Zeiss Meditec; GPC Medical USA, Inc.; OptraScan.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.; Sectra AB; Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp.; XIFIN, Inc.; Huron Technologies International Inc.; Visiopharm A/S; Corista.; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Pathology Imaging Systems Market Country Level Analysis

Pathology imaging systems market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the pathology imaging systems market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the pathology imaging systems market due to the increased advancements made in the technology and the growth in the research activities in the field of molecular diagnostics in the region, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to the growth in the molecular researches, increasing rate of economies, the rise in the pool of patients in the region.

The country section of the pathology imaging systems market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Pathology imaging systems market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for pathology imaging systems market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the pathology imaging systems market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

Competitive Landscape and Pathology Imaging Systems Market Share Analysis

Pathology imaging systems market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to pathology imaging systems market.

De cette manière, un rapport de marché international A effectue une évaluation du taux de croissance et de la valeur marchande de cette industrie en fonction de la dynamique du marché et des facteurs induisant la croissance. Un certain nombre d’étapes ont été appliquées lors de la génération de ce rapport en prenant les contributions d’une équipe dédiée de chercheurs, d’analystes et de prévisionnistes. Sans oublier que ce rapport de l’industrie se caractérise également par l’utilisation de plusieurs tableaux, graphiques et tableaux en fonction de l’étendue des données et des informations impliquées. Les clients peuvent trouver les meilleures opportunités qui les aident à réussir sur le marché grâce à d’excellents modèles de pratique et méthodes de recherche utilisés dans ce rapport d’étude de marché de première classe.