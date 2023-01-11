Le marché des suppléments oméga 3 devrait augmenter en fonction de la taille, de la part, des tendances émergentes, des principaux moteurs de croissance, des défis et des perspectives de revenus de l’industrie

»

Global Omega 3 Supplement Market By Source (Marine, Nuts and Seeds, Vegetable Oils, Soya and Soya Products), Application (Infant Formula, Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplement, Pharmaceutical, Pet & Animal Feed, Clinical Nutrition), Type (ALA (Αlpha-Linolenic Acid), EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid), DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid)), Distribution Channel (Offline Channel, Online Channel), End-User (Children, Adults, Geriatric) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Analysis and Size

Deaths from cardiovascular disease have recently increased around the world, which tends to boost the omega-3 product market. Cardiovascular disease has increased in Western Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. Omega-3 fatty acids, which can be found in supplements and naturally in foods like certain fish, nuts, and seeds, have long been touted for their health benefits, particularly for heart health. However, rising chronic diseases such as heart disease, arthritis, strokes, and cancer are expected to drive up demand for omega-3 fatty acids around the world.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the omega 3 supplement market was valued at USD 6900 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 20101.06 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 14.30% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Definition

Plants, nut oils, and fish such as tuna, salmon, and halibut, as well as other sea foods such as krill and algae, contain omega 3 fatty acids. Omega 3 fatty acids are essential fatty acids required for human health. These fatty acids are essential for brain function as well as human growth and development. Omega-3 fatty acid consumption lowers the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and arthritis.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Source (Marine, Nuts and Seeds, Vegetable Oils, Soya and Soya Products), Application (Infant Formula, Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplement, Pharmaceutical, Pet & Animal Feed, Clinical Nutrition), Type (ALA (Αlpha-Linolenic Acid), EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid), DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid)), Distribution Channel (Offline Channel, Online Channel), End-User (Children, Adults, Geriatric) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered DSM (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Glanbia Plc (Ireland), ADM (US), Farbest Brands (NJ), SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG (Schleswig-Holstein), Adisseo (France), BTSA Biotechnologias Aplicadas S.L. (Spain)Rabar Pty Ltd (Australia) Golden Omega (Chile), Kinomega Biopharm Inc. (China), Sinomega Biotech Engineering Co. Ltd. (China), Polaris (US), Pharma Marine AS (Norway), Huatai Biopharm (China), ALGISYS LLC (US), and Biosearch Life (Spain) Opportunities Wide application in pet food industry

Rising cases of cardiovascular diseases

Rapid technological advancement and product innovation

Omega 3 Supplement Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising health awareness of consumption omega-3 supplements

The omega-3 fatty acids help to reduce the risk of abnormal heartbeats or arrhythmias, which can result in the patient’s sudden death. It also aids in the reduction of triglyceride levels, the slowing of the growth rate of atherosclerotic plaque, and the reduction of blood pressure. Consumers are increasingly shifting to healthier alternatives while viewing preventive care as a necessary tool to assist them in leading a healthier lifestyle. As a result, omega 3 supplements are becoming more popular because they are a good source of vitamins, proteins, and minerals and can help with diseases like cancer, asthma, and depression.

Marketing strategies and endorsements to boost market growth

Some of the factors that influence consumers’ purchasing decisions are brand name, nutritional value, and product safety. Awareness of the benefits of omega-3-based supplements through various forms of media, including electronic and print, is also likely to influence purchasing behaviour. Fish consumption is expected to rise further, particularly in developing countries. Fish oil is the primary source of omega 3 supplements.

Opportunity

The increasing application of omega 3 fatty acids in pet food and pharmaceuticals is boosting the market, as are increasing public initiatives associated with health and fitness, which further aid the market. The growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of omega-3 is driving the demand for market players to innovate in order to remain competitive. The technology, on the other hand, delivers odorous oils in a micro-emulsified formulation that is designed to increase surface absorption. The OmegaZero® Technology aids in the emulsification of odoriferous oil in the gut rather than forming a layer on the surface of the gastric juice, significantly reducing the oil’s contact surface with air.

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit @

