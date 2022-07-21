Le marché des services d’affectation internationale (IAS) est en plein essor dans le monde entier avec Deloitte, International Assignment Solutions, Paragon

International Assignment Service (IAS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 est la dernière étude de recherche publiée par HTF MI évaluant l’analyse du côté des risques du marché, mettant en évidence les opportunités et tirant parti d’un soutien à la prise de décision stratégique et tactique. Le rapport fournit des informations sur les tendances et le développement du marché, les moteurs de croissance, les technologies et l’évolution de la structure d’investissement du marché Service d’affectation internationale (IAS). Certains des acteurs clés présentés dans l’étude sont PwC, Deloitte, International Assignment Solutions, Paragon, KPMG, Abbiss Cadres LLP, BPO, Crowe Global, TRC Global Mobility, Artio Partners, Harbor HR, Mercer LLC, Terrassign, Relocation Coordinates International, CONVINUS, AJ MiddleEast Management Consulting, Santa Fe Relocation, Global EMS, International HR Services, Kinetix, Siemens, IPM Global Mobility, Executive Mobility Group, RSM UK Group, TTK Services, Hall & Wilcox & KENDRIS.

Aperçu du marché du service d’affectation internationale (IAS):

L’étude fournit des perspectives complètes essentielles pour maintenir à jour les connaissances du marché, segmentées par assistance fiscale, immigration et visas, services de sécurité sociale, services de relocalisation, gestion des fournisseurs et autres, pourcentages de segment de marché du service d’affectation internationale (IAS) mondial, par type, 2021 (%), affectation à court terme (moins de 12 mois), affectation à long terme (1 à 5 ans) et affectation à durée indéterminée et plus de 18 pays à travers le monde, ainsi que des informations sur les acteurs émergents et majeurs. Si vous souhaitez analyser différentes entreprises impliquées dans l’industrie des services d’affectation internationale (IAS) en fonction de votre objectif ou de votre géographie, nous proposons une personnalisation en fonction des besoins.

Marché des services d’affectation internationale (IAS): analyse de la demande et perspectives d’opportunités 2026

L’étude de recherche du service d’affectation internationale (IAS) définit la taille du marché de divers segments et pays par années historiques et prévoit les valeurs pour les 6 prochaines années. Le rapport est assemblé pour comprendre des éléments qualitatifs et quantitatifs de l’industrie des services d’affectation internationale (IAS), notamment: part de marché, taille du marché (valeur et volume 2017-2021 et prévisions jusqu’en 2027) qui admire chaque pays concerné sur le marché concurrentiel. En outre, l’étude fournit et fournit également des statistiques détaillées sur les éléments cruciaux du service d’affectation internationale (IAS), qui comprend des moteurs et des facteurs restrictifs qui aident à estimer les perspectives de croissance future du marché.

Les segments et sous-sections du marché Service d’affectation internationale (IAS) sont présentés ci-dessous:

L’étude est segmentée selon le type de produit/service suivant : , pourcentages de segment de marché du service d’affectation internationale (IAS) mondial, par type, 2021 (%), affectation à court terme (moins de 12 mois), affectation à long terme (1 à 5 ans). ) et affectation à durée indéterminée

Certains des acteurs clés impliqués dans le marché sont : PwC, Deloitte, International Assignment Solutions, Paragon, KPMG, Abbiss Cadres LLP, BPO, Crowe Global, TRC Global Mobility, Artio Partners, Harbor HR, Mercer LLC, Terrassign, Relocation Coordinates International , CONVINUS, AJ MiddleEast Management Consulting, Santa Fe Relocation, Global EMS, International HR Services, Kinetix, Siemens, IPM Global Mobility, Executive Mobility Group, RSM UK Group, TTK Services, Hall & Wilcox & KENDRIS

Important years considered in the International Assignment Service (IAS) study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]

If opting for the Global version of International Assignment Service (IAS) Market; then below country analysis would be included:

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered with this Study

1) What makes International Assignment Service (IAS) Market feasible for long term investment?

2) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

3) Teritorry that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in International Assignment Service (IAS) market?

6) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?

7) How influencing factors driving the demand of International Assignment Service (IAS) in next few years?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the International Assignment Service (IAS) market growth?

9) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

10) How Technology and Customer-Centric Innovation is bringing big Change in International Assignment Service (IAS) Market?

There are 15 Chapters to display the International Assignment Service (IAS) Market

Chapter 1, Overview to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of International Assignment Service (IAS) market, Applications [Tax Assistance, Immigration & Visas, Social Security Services, Relocation Services, Vendor Management & Others], Market Segment by Types , Global International Assignment Service (IAS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%), Short-term Assignment (Below 12 months), Long-term Assignment (1-5 years) & Unfixed-term Assignment;

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, Research methodology, measures, assumptions and analytical tools

Chapter 4 and 5, International Assignment Service (IAS) Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behaviour, Marketing Channels, Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 6 and 7, to show the International Assignment Service (IAS) Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show analysis by regional segmentation [North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Benelux, Rest of Europe, Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE & Rest of Middle East & Africa], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Customer Behaviour

Chapter 12, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 13 and 14, about competition landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with International Assignment Service (IAS) Market sales channel, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

