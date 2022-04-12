Le marché des sacs en papier assistera à une croissance prononcée au cours de la période de prévision

Le rapport d’étude de marché sur les sacs en papier est un aperçu absolu du marché qui couvre divers aspects de la définition du produit, de la segmentation du marché en fonction de divers paramètres et du paysage de fournisseurs établi. Ce rapport de marché englobe des aspects essentiels du marché qui incluent, mais sans s’y limiter, les données historiques, les tendances actuelles du marché, l’environnement, les tendances futures, l’innovation technologique, les technologies à venir et les progrès techniques sur le marché. Le rapport Sacs en papier met en lumière les tendances clés de l’industrie, la taille du marché, les estimations de parts de marché et le volume des ventes qui aident l’industrie Machines et emballages à spéculer sur les stratégies pour améliorer le retour sur investissement (ROI).

Avec une analyse exhaustive du paysage concurrentiel, les auteurs du rapport sur le marché des sacs en papier ont fait une brillante tentative pour explorer les développements clés, les prix et les tactiques commerciales, ainsi que les plans futurs des principales entreprises. Outre les performances du marché Sacs en papier des acteurs en termes de revenus et de ventes, les analystes ont mis en lumière leur production, les zones desservies, la marge brute et d’autres facteurs importants. De plus, le rapport Sacs en papier aide les acteurs à prendre le dessus sur la concurrence sur le marché en analysant en profondeur le positionnement sur le marché, la croissance du marché et le portefeuille de produits de leurs concurrents.

Principaux acteurs mentionnés dans le rapport d’étude de marché sur les sacs en papier :

WestRock Company (États-Unis)

Smurfit Kappa (Irlande)

Papier international (États-Unis)

Groupe Inteplast (États-Unis)

UNITED BAGS, INC (ÉTATS-UNIS)

Ronpak. (NOUS)

Emballage El Dorado (États-Unis)

Novolex (US)

NOVPLASTA CZ, s.r.o (Czechia)

PAPIER-METTLER KG (Germany)

PackagingPro (India)

CPS Paper Products (UK)

Bulldog Bag Ltd. (Canada)

Burgass Carrier Bags (US)

JINAN XINSHUNYUAN PACKING CO., LTD (China)

Mondi (UK)

Thai Showa Paxxs Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

CEE R.SCHISLER (France)

Conitex Sonoco (US)

Paperera de Girona S.A. LC Paper Group (Spain)

Global Paper Bags Market Scope

The paper bags market is segmented on the basis of products, usage, capacity, size, sealing and handle, shape, distribution channel and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Products

Flat Paper Bag

Multi-Wall Paper Sacks

Open Mouth

Pasted Valve

Lock Paper Bag

Self-Opening-Style (SOS) Bags

Stand Up Pouch

Others

On the basis of product, the global paper bags market is segmented into flat paper bag, multi-wall paper sacks, open mouth, pasted valve, lock paper bag, self-opening-style (SOS) bags, stand up pouch and others.

Usage

Single Use

Re-Usable

On the basis of usage, the global paper bags market is segmented into single use and re-usable.

Capacity

Less Than 1 Kg

1 Kg-5 Kg

5 Kg-10 Kg

More Than 10 Kg

On the basis of capacity, the global paper bags market is segmented into less than 1 kg, 1 kg-5 kg, 5 kg-10 kg and more than 10 kg.

Size

Small Size

Medium Size

Large Size

Extra Large Size

On the basis of size, the global paper bags market is segmented into small size, medium size, large size and extra large size.

Sealing and Handle

Heat Seal

Hand Length Handle

Ziplock, Twisted Handle

Flat Handle

Others

On the basis of sealing and handle, the global paper bags market is segmented into heat seal, hand length handle, ziplock, twisted handle, flat handle and others.

Shape

Rectangle

Square

Circular

Others

On the basis of shape, the global paper bags market is segmented into rectangle, square, circular and others.

Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

E-Commerce

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global paper bags market is segmented into convenience stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce and others.

End-User

Food And Beverages

Animal Feed

Cosmetic Products

Agriculture

Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Others

On the basis of end-user, the global paper bags market is segmented into food and beverages, animal feed, cosmetic products, agriculture, construction, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and others.

Based on region, the market is segmented based on North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Europe region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The automotive Paper Bags requires significant initial investments, which becomes the entry barrier for the small companies in the market. The availability of distinct technologies related to ATIS in the region such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific has propelled the demand for automotive ATISs. Increasing number of manufacturers in the Europe region increases the scope of the market.

Reasons for buying this report:

* It offers an analysis of changing competitive scenarios.

* For making informed decisions in the businesses, it offers analytical data with strategic planning methodologies.

* It offers a six-year assessment of Paper Bags Market.

* It helps in understanding the major key product segments.

* Researchers throw light on the dynamics of the market such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

* It offers a regional analysis of Paper Bags Market along with the business profiles of several stakeholders.

* It offers massive data about trending factors that will influence the progress of the Paper Bags Market.

