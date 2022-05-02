Le marché des revêtements décoratifs connaîtra une croissance régulière du TCAC de 4,70 % entre la période de prévision

Ce rapport donne une analyse de la vue d’ensemble, de la portée, des risques, de la force motrice et des opportunités des revêtements décoratifs. La situation concurrentielle des revêtements décoratifs, les ventes, les revenus et la part des principaux fabricants travaillant dans l’industrie des revêtements décoratifs sont analysés clairement par contraste de paysage.

Le « marché des revêtements décoratifs » divise l’industrie en fonction des régions par croissance, types de produits et applications, au cours de la période de prévision du revêtements décoratifs. Il analyse chaque facette majeure des revêtements décoratifs en fonction des spécifications du produit, des contraintes, des défis et des opportunités de croissance. Profils d’entreprise du principal acteur majeur avec les prévisions d’investissement des revêtements décoratifs, les dernières tendances technologiques et les prévisions futures.

Le marché des revêtements décoratifs augmentera à un taux de 4,70 % pour la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. La croissance croissante de l’industrie de la construction est un facteur vital qui stimule la croissance du marché des revêtements décoratifs.

Un aperçu à 360 degrés du scénario concurrentiel des revêtements décoratifs est présenté par Data Bridge Research. Il dispose de données massives alliées aux développements récents de produits et de technologies.

Il contient une analyse approfondie de l'impact de ces avancées sur la croissance future, et une analyse approfondie de ces extensions sur la croissance future. Le rapport de recherche étudie de manière détaillée en expliquant les principales facettes qui sont prévisibles pour avoir un stimulus comptable sur ses extrapolations en développement au cours de la période de prévision.

Les principaux acteurs clés et la segmentation des revêtements décoratifs :

Les principaux acteurs couverts par le rapport sur le marché des revêtements décoratifs sont PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, NIPSEA GROUP, Kansai Paint Co.Ltd., Bayer AG, KCC CORPORATION, Jotun, Koninklijke DSM NV, BASF SE, Benjamin Moore & Co., Masco Corporation, DAW SE, The Arkema Group, Berger Paints India Limited, Cabot Corporation, Clariant, Eastman Chemical Company, Tikkurila, Cromology, HEMPEL A/S, Ashland et RPM International Inc., entre autres acteurs nationaux et mondiaux. Les données sur les parts de marché sont disponibles séparément pour le monde, l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe, l’Asie-Pacifique (APAC), le Moyen-Orient et l’Afrique (MEA) et l’Amérique du Sud. Les analystes de DBMR comprennent les atouts concurrentiels et fournissent une analyse concurrentielle pour chaque concurrent séparément.

Decorative Coatings Market Scope and Market Size



Decorative coatings market is segmented on the basis of product, resin type, formulation, substrate, coat type and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on product, the decorative coatings market is segmented into primer, enamel, emulsions and others.

On the basis of resin type, the decorative coatings market is segmented into acrylic, alkyd, polyurethane, epoxy, polyester and others.

Based on formulation, the decorative coatings market is segmented into water-based and solvent-based.

Based on substrate, the decorative coatings market is segmented into metal, plastic, glass and others.

Based on coat type, the decorative coatings market is segmented into top coat, base coat and others.

The decorative coatings market is also segmented on the basis of application into architectural, automotive, domestic appliances, medical, sporting goods, jewellery, cosmetics and aerospace.

Geographically, the Decorative Coatings is designed for the following Regional:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

(the USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.) The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Reasons for buying this report:

It offers an analysis of changing competitive scenarios. For making informed decisions in businesses, it offers analytical data with strategic planning methodologies. It offers a seven-year assessment of Decorative Coatings It helps in understanding the major key product segments. Researchers throw light on the dynamics of the such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. It offers a regional analysis of the Decorative Coatings along with business profiles of several stakeholders. It offers massive data about trending factors that will influence the progress of the Decorative Coatings .

A detailed outline of the Decorative Coatings includes a comprehensive analysis of different verticals of businesses. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe have been considered for the studies on the basis of several terminologies.

This is anticipated to drive the Decorative Coatings over the forecast period. This research report covers the landscape and its progress prospects in the near future. After studying key companies, the report focuses on the new entrants contributing to the growth of the market. Most companies in the Decorative Coatings are currently adopting new technological trends in the market.

Finally, the researchers throw light on different ways to discover the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats affecting the growth of the Decorative Coatings . The feasibility of the new report is also measured in this research report.

Table of Contents:

Decorative Coatings Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

ing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Effect Factors Analysis

Decorative Coatings Forecast

«