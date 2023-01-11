Le marché des revêtements de sol à surface dure observera au maximum le TCAC par taille, part, demande, principaux moteurs, tendances de développement et perspectives concurrentielles

»

Global Hard-Surface Flooring Market, By Product Type (Resilient Flooring and Non-Resilient Flooring), Application (Residential Building, Non-Residential Building, and Transportation Equipment), Material Type (Vinyl Flooring, Vinyl Sheet, Vinly Composition Tile, Rubber Flooring, Cork Flooring, Asphalt Flooring, Linoleum Flooring, and Others), Surface Type (Seamless Flooring, Wood Flooring, and Laminate Flooring), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of the Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Market Analysis and Insights Global Hard-Surface Flooring Market

The hard-surface flooring market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 8.3% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on hard-surface flooring market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Flooring is known to be important for the construction industry. It plays a dynamic role in improving the total atmosphere of a residential or commercial landscape. Hard flooring is referred to as a family of flooring materials that comprises of concrete or cement, ceramic tile, glass tiles, and natural stone products.

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the hard-surface flooring market in the forecast period are the rise in the need for hard surface flooring due to the rebound in residential improvements, housing completions, and repair expenditures. Furthermore, the developments in the construction expenditure is further anticipated to propel the growth of the hard-surface flooring market. Moreover, the growing inclination for hard surface floorings in comparison to rugs and carpets is further estimated to cushion the growth of the hard-surface flooring market. On the other hand, growing cost of the raw material is further projected to impede the growth of the hard-surface flooring market in the timeline period.

In addition, the rise in the housing industry will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the hard-surface flooring market in the coming years. However, stringent regulations might further challenge the growth of the hard-surface flooring market in the near future.

An international Hard-Surface Flooring Market survey report has been formulated with the thorough market analysis carried out by a team of industry experts, dynamic analysts, skilful forecasters and well-informed researchers.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are also re-evaluated in this market report.



Key Insights that Study is going to provide: The 360-degree overview based totally on a international Hard-Surface Flooring Market and regional level Market Share & Sales Revenue by way of Key Players & Emerging Regional Players Competitors – In this section, more than a fewenterprisemaingamers are studied with appreciate to their enterprise profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue. A separate chapter on Hard-Surface Flooring Market Entropy to obtain insights on Leaders aggressiveness in the direction of market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments] Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in current years. A entire and beneficialinformation for new Hard-Surface Flooring Market aspirants Forecast data will pressure strategic, modern and profitablecommercial enterprise plans and SWOT evaluation of gamers will pave the way for increase opportunities, danger analysis, funding feasibility and tips

