Le marché des repas diététiques connaîtra une croissance substantielle avec un TCAC sain par taille, part, tendances, croissance, développements majeurs et aperçu des concurrents

Global Diet Meals Market, By Product (Supplements, Beverages, Snacks, Dairy, Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket and Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online), Type (Functional Food, Naturally Health Food, Better-For-You (BFY) Food, Food Intolerance Products, Organic Food) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Diet Meals Market Analysis and Size

Various types of « diet food » products are available in the retail market to make it easier and less painful for consumers to lose weight and make healthier, more responsible eating choices. The diet meals market has expanded across a wide range of food and beverage categories, including many not traditionally associated with weight loss, as a result of a steady influx of new product introductions.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the diet meals market was valued at USD 143.22 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 318.35 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Diet Meals Market Scope and Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product (Supplements, Beverages, Snacks, Dairy, Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket and Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online), Type (Functional Food, Naturally Health Food, Better-For-You (BFY) Food, Food Intolerance Products, Organic Food) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market Players Covered Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (U.S.), Herbalife Ltd. (U.S.), Nutrisystem Ltd. (U.S.), Kellogg Company (U.S.), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), Covidien, plc. (U.S.), Apollo Endosurgery (U.S.), and Olympus Corporation (Olympus) (Japan), Weight Watchers International (U.S.), Jenny Craig (U.S.), eDiets.com, Inc. (U.S.), The Gold’s Gym International (U.S.), Brunswick Corporation (U.S.), Amer Sports (Finland), Johnson Health Tech (Taiwan), Technogym SpA (Italy) Opportunities A growing number of innovations and technological advancements

Brand endorsement and marketing

Rising disposable income in emerging economies

Market Definition

Diet meals (or dietetic food) is any food or beverage whose recipe has been altered to reduce fat, carbohydrates, and/or sugar as part of a weight loss programme or diet. Bodybuilding supplements are designed to increase weight, whereas such foods are usually intended to aid in weight loss or a change in body type.

Global Diet Meals Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing obese population worldwide is creating an essential need for proper nutrition

One of the primary factors driving market growth is the rising prevalence of obesity. Rising bariatric surgeries, a growing obese population worldwide, and rising disposable income in emerging economies are all driving the diet meals market forward. Growing Obesity and overweight people are associated with a high prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart attacks, and orthopaedic diseases all over the world. As a result, the demand for healthy food and a balanced diet is positively driving the diet meals market growth.

Growing adoption of diet plans and increase participants in fitness centres

Some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the diet meals market in the forecast period include rising preference for junk food, increased awareness of available substitutes for weight loss and management, and rising popularity of diet plans and fitness centres.

Opportunity

A growing number of innovations and technological advancements, as well as brand endorsement and marketing, will create new and abundant opportunities for the growth of the diet meals market during the forecast period.

Objective of Diet Meals Market Studies:

To grant strategic profiling of key gamers in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a aggressive panorama for the market.

– To grant insights about elements affecting the Diet Meals Market growth. To analyse the market primarily based on more than a few factors- charge analysis, grant chain analysis, porter 5 pressure evaluation etc.

– To supply precise evaluation of the Diet Meals Market shape alongside with forecast of the a range of segments and sub-segments of the Global Instant Adhesive market.

– To furnish u . s . a . stage evaluation of the market with appreciate to the modern-day market measurement and future prospective.

– To furnish u . s . stage evaluation of the market for phase by way of application, product kind and sub-segments.

– To furnish historic and forecast income of the Diet Meals Market segments and sub-segments with admire to 4 principal geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

– To music and analyze aggressive traits such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and lookup and tendencies in the Global Diet Meals Market.

