Le marché des prothèses de hanche en céramique devrait atteindre 3 840,1 millions USD d’ici 2028

According to the current report and data analysis, the global ceramic hip prosthesis marketis expected to reach USD 3,840.1 million by 2028, in value at a CAGR of 6.40% from 2019 to 2026. A hip replacement is a type of surgical procedure in which the hip joint damaged is replaced by an artificial implant. It is used when mobility is reduced and even at rest pain is felt. These are made of metal, plastic or ceramic. The commercial applications of ceramic hip prostheses have been studied and researched extensively in recent years. The ceramic hip prosthesis is widely used in the treatment of osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis, septic arthritis, hip fracture and ankylosing spondylitis.

Increasing investment in the market, which supports technological advancements, and increasing healthcare expenditure are expected to shape the growth of the ceramic hip prosthesis market. The growing number of young people suffering from degenerative diseases is considered to be the most lucrative application of the ceramic hip prosthesis market in recent times. Ceramic hip resurfacing products are one of the greatest advances in modern hip replacement.

Ongoing research in advanced materials on improving wear resistance of materials, biocompatibility and bone growth capacity of biomaterials, knowledge and restoration of hip anatomy and function, Intraoperative management (pain control and blood loss) are increasing treatment options for the Ceramic Hip Replacements market. For example, in May 2019, OrthoAlign, Inc. launched the Hip Align app which provides smart navigation technology during surgery. The different and new products of the ceramic hip prostheses market designed for the treatment of osteoporosis patients are expected to drive the demand for the ceramic hip prostheses market over the analysis period.

Favorable reimbursement policies are further driving the growth of the ceramic hip prosthesis market. According to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), there has been an increase in the scope of insurance coverage for braces, allowing access to more patients. However, the high cost of surgeries in emerging countries are significant factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the target market during the forecast period. Conversely, market players are expected to expand their production capabilities in emerging MEA and Asia-Pacific markets, creating exceptional opportunities for market growth over the forecast period.

The revenue growth of the global market is majorly attributed to factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic and acute diseases across the globe, growing demand for personalized medicine, increasing research and development activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors and the rapid integration of emerging digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics and blockchain in the healthcare sector.

The rapid spread of COVID-19 around the world, the substantial increase in the number of patients, the significant changes in the demand and supply of healthcare solutions in the time of COVID-19, the growing trends in Telehealth and telemedicine and growing need for advanced point-of-care diagnostics are among the other key factors further fueling the market revenue growth. Increasing government funding for COVID-19 vaccine development, increasing attention to new drug discovery and development, and increasing government attention to strengthening the healthcare supply chain system create new revenue growth opportunities for the market.

Medtronic Plc (Irlande), Integra LifeSciences (États-Unis), B. Braun (Allemagne), Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG (Allemagne), Sophysa (France), Natus Medical (États-Unis), Dispomedica GmbH ( Allemagne), Delta Surgical Limited (Royaume-Uni), Moller Medical GmbH (Allemagne) et G. Surgiwear Ltd. (Inde).

