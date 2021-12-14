Le marché des poutrelles en I devrait connaître une croissance rapide de 2021 à 2028 | NORDIC STRUCTURES, Anthony Forest Products Company, LLC, Nascor Systems, TECO Building Products, Boise Cascade

« I-Joist Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis » à son magasin fournissant une analyse de la concurrence actuelle et future sur le marché.

Le marché mondial des poutrelles en I est segmenté en fonction de l’offre, du composant et du type de bâtiment. Basé sur l’offre, le marché des poutrelles en I est segmenté en solutions et services. Sur la base des composants, le marché est segmenté en sécurité et surveillance, gestion d’actifs, ventes et publicité, etc. Considérant que, sur la base de l’industrie de l’utilisateur final, le marché est divisé en résidentiel et non résidentiel.

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report: NORDIC STRUCTURES, Anthony Forest Products Company, LLC, Nascor Systems, TECO Building Products, Boise Cascade, Pryda, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation and Tri-State Forest Products, Inc

I-joist market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.2% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on I-Joist market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

I-joist is a type of an engineered wood product which is made from a combination of timber products such as graded solid timber or laminated veneer timber. I-joist is also known as a composite wooden joist, wooden I-beam and plywood I-beam, I-joist has two parts, specifically the web and flanges. The web is placed among the top and bottom flanges which gives it the distinctive ‘I’ shape.

Global I-Joist Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outburst of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis in the global I-Joist market has expressively impacted the infrastructure in overall market in 2021. This pandemic crisis has brought the impact on various industries in different ways like disruption of the supply chain, shutdown of the manufacturing processes and manufacturing plants, all indoor events restricted, over forty countries state of emergency declared, stock market volatility and uncertainty about future. This global I-Joist market research report covers the new survey on the Covid-19 impact on the I-Joist market, which helps the marketers to find latest market dynamics, new development in the market and in the industry, along with this, this survey also helps to form the new business plans, product portfolio and segmentations.

This analysis provides evaluation for altering competitive dynamics:

This thorough I-Joist analysis of this shifting contest dynamics and keeps you in front of competitions;

Six-year prediction assessment primarily based mostly on the way the sector is anticipated to development;

Precisely which I-Joist application/end-user kind or Types can observe incremental increase prospects;

Which trends, barriers, and challenges could impact the development and size of I-Joist economy;

It helps to know that the vital product-type sections along with their growth;

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Tendances de croissance mondiales

2.1 Taille du marché des poutres en

I 2.2 Tendances de croissance des poutres en I par régions

2.3 Tendances de l’industrie

3 Part de marché par les principaux acteurs

3.1 Taille du marché des poutres en

I par les fabricants 3.2 Acteurs clés des poutres en I Siège social et zone desservie

3.3 Acteurs clés Produit / solution / service

I-Joist 3.4 Date d’entrée sur le marché des poutres en I

3.5 Fusions et acquisitions, Plans d’expansion

4 Données de répartition par produit

4.1 Ventes mondiales de poutres en I par produit

4.2 Revenus mondiaux de poutres en

I par produit 4.3 Prix des poutres en I par produit

5 Données de répartition par utilisateur final

5.1 Présentation

5.2 Données globales de répartition des poutrelles en I par utilisateur final