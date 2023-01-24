Le marché des pare-feu de nouvelle génération devrait atteindre un TCAC de 11,9% prévu d’ici 2028, tendances mondiales, taille, part, croissance, portée future et analyse des acteurs clés

Le marché des pare-feu de nouvelle génération devrait connaître une croissance du marché à un taux de 11,9% au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Le rapport Data Bridge Market Research sur le marché des pare-feu de nouvelle génération fournit une analyse et des informations sur les divers facteurs qui devraient prévaloir tout au long de la période de prévision tout en fournissant leurs impacts sur la croissance du marché. L’augmentation des activités frauduleuses par SMS dans le monde accélère la croissance du marché des pare-feu de nouvelle génération.

Le pare-feu de nouvelle génération est le rapport d’étude de marché le plus pertinent, exclusif et louable formulé en se concentrant sur des besoins commerciaux précis. Une étude sur l’aperçu du marché est réalisée en tenant compte des moteurs du marché, des contraintes du marché, des opportunités et des défis. De plus, ce document de marché contient des données importantes, les tendances actuelles du marché, l’environnement du marché, l’innovation technologique, les technologies à venir et les progrès techniques dans l’industrie alliée. L’analyse concurrentielle menée dans ce rapport couvre le profilage stratégique des principaux acteurs du marché, leurs compétences de base et le paysage concurrentiel. Pour obtenir des informations significatives sur le marché et prospérer sur ce marché concurrentiel, le rapport de recherche mondial sur les Marché des pare-feu de nouvelle génération joue un rôle clé.

Obtenez un exemple de copie PDF complète du rapport : (y compris la table des matières complète, la liste des tableaux et des figures, le graphique) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-next-generation-firewall-market&MansiR =

Analyse du marché des pare-feu de nouvelle génération :

Le pare-feu de nouvelle génération fait référence à un processus de collecte, d’archivage, de gestion et de rapport des journaux et est généralement généré à partir de divers appareils tels que des serveurs, des commutateurs et des routeurs pour les pare-feu. NGFW est défini comme une innovation de pare-feu réseau de troisième génération, incorporant des caractéristiques haut de gamme, notamment des capacités d’inspection du trafic au niveau de l’application et une inspection approfondie des paquets (DPI) et une prévention des intrusions (IPS) en ligne.

Principaux acteurs mentionnés dans le rapport d’étude de marché sur les pare-feu de nouvelle génération :

Fortinet, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Forcepoint, Zscaler, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., WatchGuard Technologies, Inc., Sophos Ltd., GajShield Infotech (I) Pvt. Ltd., Hillstone Networks, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., SonicWall, NVIDIA Corporation, Untangle, and Alibaba Cloud

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-next-generation-firewall-market?MansiR=

Next-Generation Firewall Market Segmentations:

On the basis of solution, the next-generation firewall market is segmented into hardware, virtual, and cloud-based.

On the basis of service, the next-generation firewall market is segmented into professional service, and managed service.

On the basis of organization size, the next-generation firewall market is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises, and large enterprises.

On the basis of vertical, the next-generation firewall market is segmented into BFSI, retail, IT and telecom, government and public utilities, healthcare, energy and utilities, education and others.

The wide-ranging Next-Generation Firewall report contains market data that provides a detailed analysis of this industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions, and systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. Furthermore, this market research report presents delegate overview of the market in following terms; identify industry trends, measure brand awareness, potency, and insights, and offers competitive intelligence. It covers a thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics. All the data, statistics and information is backed up by well-established analysis tools which include SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Being an excellent in quality, Next-Generation Firewall Market research report gains customer confidence and trust.

Core Objective of Next-Generation Firewall Market:

Next-Generation Firewall Market Size and growth rate factors.

Important changes in the future Next-Generation Firewall Market.

Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

Scope and product outlook of Next-Generation Firewall Market.

Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

Tough Challenges and risk faced in the Market.

Global Next-Generation Firewall top manufacturers profile and sales statistics.

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Market Overview: It incorporates six sections, research scope, significant makers covered, market fragments by type, Next-Generation Firewall market portions by application, study goals, and years considered.

Market Landscape: Here, the opposition in the Worldwide Next-Generation Firewall Market is dissected, by value, income, deals, and piece of the pie by organization, market rate, cutthroat circumstances Landscape, and most recent patterns, consolidation, development, obtaining, and portions of the overall industry of top organizations.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, driving players of the worldwide Next-Generation Firewall market are considered dependent on deals region, key items, net edge, income, cost, and creation.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this segment, the report examines about net edge, deals, income, creation, portion of the overall industry, CAGR, and market size by locale. Here, the worldwide Next-Generation Firewall Market is profoundly examined based on areas and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This segment of the exploration study shows how extraordinary end-client/application sections add to the worldwide Next-Generation Firewall Market.

Market Forecast: Production Side: In this piece of the report, the creators have zeroed in on creation and creation esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate by type.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the report where the discoveries of the investigators and the finish of the exploration study are given.

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-next-generation-firewall-market&MansiR=

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Next-Generation Firewall Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter’s 5 forces model.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst’s competitive positioning tool.

Make an Enquiry before Buying@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-next-generation-firewall-market&MansiR=

Browse More Reports by DBMR:

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-inductive-and-linear-variable-differential-transformer-lvdt-sensors-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-power-tools-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-led-lighting-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-satellite-transponder-market

À propos de Data Bridge Market Research, Private Ltd

Data Bridge Market Research Pvt Ltd est une société multinationale de conseil en gestion avec des bureaux en Inde et au Canada. En tant que société d’analyse de marché et de conseil innovante et néotérique avec un niveau de durabilité inégalé et des approches avancées. Nous nous engageons à découvrir les meilleures perspectives de consommation et à favoriser les connaissances utiles pour que votre entreprise réussisse sur le marché.

Data Bridge Market Research est le résultat d’une sagesse et d’une pratique pures qui ont été conçues et intégrées à Pune en 2015. La société a vu le jour à partir du département de la santé avec beaucoup moins d’employés ayant l’intention de couvrir l’ensemble du marché tout en fournissant la meilleure analyse de classe. . Plus tard, la société a élargi ses départements, ainsi que sa portée en ouvrant un nouveau bureau à Gurugram en 2018, où une équipe de personnel hautement qualifié se donne la main pour la croissance de la société. « Même dans les moments difficiles de COVID-19 où le virus a tout ralenti dans le monde, l’équipe dédiée de Data Bridge Market Research a travaillé 24 heures sur 24 pour fournir qualité et assistance à notre clientèle, ce qui témoigne également de l’excellence de notre manche. »

Data Bridge Market Research compte plus de 500 analystes travaillant dans différents secteurs. Nous avons servi plus de 40 % des entreprises Fortune 500 dans le monde et avons un réseau de plus de 5 000 clients dans le monde.

Nous contacter

États-Unis : +1 888 387 2818

Royaume-Uni : +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong : +852 8192 7475

E-mail – corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com