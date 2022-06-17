Le marché des panneaux OLED devrait connaître une croissance explosive d’ici 2030

La taille du marché mondial des OLED était évaluée à 38 USD . 4 milliards en 2021 et devrait atteindre 82 USD . 5 milliards d’ici 2027 . Il devrait croître à un TCAC de 13 . 6 % au cours de la période de prévision . Les panneaux d’affichage constituent le pont entre les consommateurs et l’univers de l’information . Au-delà des technologies traditionnelles telles que la télévision, les écrans occupent également une place importante dans de nombreuses tendances technologiques importantes, telles que l’automobile, la réalité virtuelle, l’IoT et la connectivité . L’OLED reste une tendance majeure en matière de technologie d’affichage avec des panneaux de plus grande taille, un 8K amélioré (7680 x 4320 pixels ) et des facteurs de forme relativement nouveaux . Depuis un certain temps, des entreprises telles que Samsung et LG expérimentent des panneaux OLED flexibles . Samsung utilise désormais des écrans OLED flexibles incurvés dans tous ses combinés phares .

Bien que les écrans des smartphones soient flexibles depuis des années, il y a bien plus qu’un simple écran . Bien que les prototypes soient demandés depuis longtemps, aucune entreprise n’a encore été prête à prendre un risque et à lancer un smartphone avec un écran entièrement flexible . Les applications d’affichage du smartphone sont les plus dynamiques parmi les autres applications . Avec la maturité des smartphones sur de nombreux marchés importants, comme la Chine, les fabricants de smartphones développent de nouveaux modèles tels que les téléphones pliables, qui ont un énorme potentiel de croissance au cours des prochaines années .

Dynamique du marché mondial des panneaux OLED

Moteurs : avancées technologiques et adoption croissante des OLED dans les smartphones

OLED panels, known for their superior features among the close alternatives, LCDs, have had issues in terms of longevity. It has been impossible to make the production lines profitable due to high failure rates. However, the technology has drastically improved, owing to the investments made by companies like LG, Philips, Sony, among others, in the development of OLED. Efforts made by these companies were to focus on improving its affordability (although it’s still much more expensive than competing technologies).

The new investment division will focus on OLED and display technology, UDC Ventures. Universal Display reported that UDC Ventures allows the company to increase its client base and its platform of global experts in IP licensing, materials development, and manufacturing. It also helps the company broaden its relationships with technology leaders.

Restraints : Wide Adoption of Close Substitutes for Display and Lighting Applications

OLED displays contain organic material, particularly susceptible to water, making rigid protection necessary. There have been some technological progress as far as the other parts are concerned. The high demand for low–end smartphones where mostly low–cost LTPS LCDs and Si LCDs are used compared to flexible OLED panels (mostly used in high–end phones) hinders the growth of OLED panels in the smartphone industry.

Additionally, cost appears to be one of the primary issues for companies like Samsung to use OLED displays, especially televisions. That is why the company switched to micro LEDs and QLED, quantum dot light–emitting diode for their television division.

Opportunities : OLED smart TVs are becoming increasingly popular .

OLED technology, which produces efficient and attractive lighting screens, is employed in smart TVs. A smart TV is a digital television that is linked to the internet. It is essentially a standard television set plus internet and interactive Web 2.0 features. Users may use this to listen to music, watch movies, and surf the internet and see images. In addition to typical television capabilities, Smart TVs can deliver internet TV, over–the–top content (OTT), on–demand streaming, online interactive media, and much more. According to a Cisco analysis, Internet video streaming accounted for 90% of internet traffic in 2019. Smart OLED TVs are altering the notion of entertainment and revolutionizing the entertainment business for these reasons. Increased disposable income due to global economic growth is projected to result in the widespread adoption of luxury items such as curved OLED TVs.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the OLED panel market based on type, display address scheme, size, and product at the regional and global levels.

By Type Outlook ( Sales / Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027 )

Flexible

Rigid

Transparent

By Display Address Scheme Outlook ( Sales / Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027 )

PMOLED Display

AMOLED Display

By Size Outlook ( Sales / Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027 )

Small – sized OLED Panel

sized OLED Panel Medium – sized OLED Panel

sized OLED Panel Large – sized OLED Panel

By Product Outlook ( Sales / Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027 )

Mobile and Tablet

Television

Automotive

Wearable

Other Products

By Region Outlook ( Sales / Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

By type, the electric segment is projected to account for the largest market share

Based on type, the global OLED panel market is divided into flexible, rigid, and transparent. The rigid segment has the largest revenue in 2020, with 90.1% of the market share. The rigid OLED panel first came to smartphones through Samsung and was chosen because they had a thinner, lighter form factor, better viewing angles, higher contrast, and faster response time than the LCDs previously used. OLED served the high–end and mid–range markets earlier with a limited market share. But the demand changed with the introduction of flexible OLED displays.

Rigid OLED smartphone display fab utilization rates are increasing, and the technology is starting to receive renewed interest in the market. Few factors have contributed to this shift, including price reductions, a lower price gap with Low–Temperature Poly Silicon LCD, availability of larger size display, new designs, a need for mid–range OLED products, and slow sales for flexible OLED displays.

Europe accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global OLED panel market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe is projected to hold the highest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. Europe offers optimal conditions for OLED expansion, as it has a high acceptance rate for new technologies and a significant premium market portion in all industries. The European TV market has seen an actual adoption rate and expansion due to new technologies in the past years.

Many companies are focusing on launching OLED TVs in the region. For instance, HiSense, an appliance, and electronics manufacturer, decided to launch its OLED TVs in the United Kingdom and Europe in 2019. The 55” model H55O8BBUK to be launched in the United Kingdom may cost around EUR 1,599.

Key Market Players

The OLED panel market is mildly concentrated in nature, with few numbers of global players operating in the market, such as LG Display Co. Ltd, Sony Corporation, Samsung Display Co. Ltd, Raystar Optronics Inc., Ritek Corporation, OSRAM OLED GmbH, Pioneer Corporation, WiseChip Semiconductor Inc., Winstar Display Co. Ltd, and Visionox Co. Ltd. Every company follows its business strategy to attain the maximum market share