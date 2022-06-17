Uncategorized

Le marché des panneaux OLED devrait connaître une croissance explosive d’ici 2030

La   taille du marché mondial des OLED  était évaluée à  38 USD 4 milliards en 2021  et devrait atteindre  82 USD 5 milliards d’ici 2027 Il devrait croître à un TCAC de 13  au cours de la période de prévision  Les panneaux d’affichage constituent le pont entre les consommateurs et l’univers de l’information Au-delà des technologies traditionnelles telles que la télévision, les écrans occupent également une place importante dans de nombreuses tendances technologiques importantes, telles que l’automobile, la réalité virtuelle, l’IoT et la connectivité L’OLED reste une tendance majeure en matière de technologie d’affichage avec des panneaux de plus grande taille, un 8K amélioré  (7680 x 4320 pixels  et des facteurs de forme relativement nouveaux Depuis un certain temps, des entreprises telles que Samsung et LG expérimentent des panneaux OLED flexibles Samsung utilise désormais des écrans OLED flexibles incurvés dans tous ses combinés phares .

Bien que les écrans des smartphones soient flexibles depuis des années, il y a bien plus qu’un simple écran Bien que les prototypes soient demandés depuis longtemps, aucune entreprise n’a encore été prête à prendre un risque et à lancer un smartphone avec un écran entièrement flexible Les applications d’affichage du smartphone sont les plus dynamiques parmi les autres applications Avec la maturité des smartphones sur de nombreux marchés importants, comme la Chine, les fabricants de smartphones développent de nouveaux modèles tels que les téléphones pliables, qui ont un énorme potentiel de croissance au cours des prochaines années .

Dynamique du marché mondial des panneaux OLED

Moteurs :  avancées technologiques et adoption croissante des OLED dans les smartphones

OLED panels, known for their superior features among the close alternatives, LCDs, have had issues in terms of longevityIt has been impossible to make the production lines profitable due to high failure ratesHowever, the technology has drastically improved, owing to the investments made by companies like LG, Philips, Sony, among others, in the development of OLEDEfforts made by these companies were to focus on improving its affordability (although it’s still much more expensive than competing technologies).

The new investment division will focus on OLED and display technology, UDC VenturesUniversal Display reported that UDC Ventures allows the company to increase its client base and its platform of global experts in IP licensing, materials development, and manufacturingIt also helps the company broaden its relationships with technology leaders.

RestraintsWide Adoption of Close Substitutes for Display and Lighting Applications

OLED displays contain organic material, particularly susceptible to water, making rigid protection necessaryThere have been some technological progress as far as the other parts are concernedThe high demand for lowend smartphones where mostly lowcost LTPS LCDs and Si LCDs are used compared to flexible OLED panels (mostly used in highend phoneshinders the growth of OLED panels in the smartphone industry.

Additionally, cost appears to be one of the primary issues for companies like Samsung to use OLED displays, especially televisionsThat is why the company switched to micro LEDs and QLED, quantum dot lightemitting diode for their television division.

OpportunitiesOLED smart TVs are becoming increasingly popular.

OLED technology, which produces efficient and attractive lighting screens, is employed in smart TVsA smart TV is a digital television that is linked to the internetIt is essentially a standard television set plus internet and interactive Web 2.0 featuresUsers may use this to listen to music, watch movies, and surf the internet and see imagesIn addition to typical television capabilities, Smart TVs can deliver internet TV, overthetop content (OTT), ondemand streaming, online interactive media, and much moreAccording to a Cisco analysis, Internet video streaming accounted for 90of internet traffic in 2019Smart OLED TVs are altering the notion of entertainment and revolutionizing the entertainment business for these reasonsIncreased disposable income due to global economic growth is projected to result in the widespread adoption of luxury items such as curved OLED TVs.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the OLED panel market based on type, display address scheme, size, and product at the regional and global levels.

By Type Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 20172027)

  • Flexible
  • Rigid
  • Transparent

By Display Address Scheme Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 20172027)

  • PMOLED Display
  • AMOLED Display

By Size Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 20172027)

  • Smallsized OLED Panel
  • Mediumsized OLED Panel
  • Largesized OLED Panel

By Product Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 20172027)

  • Mobile and Tablet
  • Television
  • Automotive
  • Wearable
  • Other Products

By Region Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 20172027)

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

By type, the electric segment is projected to account for the largest market share

Based on type, the global OLED panel market is divided into flexible, rigid, and transparentThe rigid segment has the largest revenue in 2020, with 90.1of the market shareThe rigid OLED panel first came to smartphones through Samsung and was chosen because they had a thinner, lighter form factor, better viewing angles, higher contrast, and faster response time than the LCDs previously usedOLED served the highend and midrange markets earlier with a limited market shareBut the demand changed with the introduction of flexible OLED displays.

Rigid OLED smartphone display fab utilization rates are increasing, and the technology is starting to receive renewed interest in the marketFew factors have contributed to this shift, including price reductions, a lower price gap with LowTemperature Poly Silicon LCD, availability of larger size display, new designs, a need for midrange OLED products, and slow sales for flexible OLED displays.

Europe accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global OLED panel market has been segmented across North America, AsiaPacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & AfricaEurope is projected to hold the highest CAGR of 14.2during the forecast periodEurope offers optimal conditions for OLED expansion, as it has a high acceptance rate for new technologies and a significant premium market portion in all industriesThe European TV market has seen an actual adoption rate and expansion due to new technologies in the past years.

Many companies are focusing on launching OLED TVs in the regionFor instance, HiSense, an appliance, and electronics manufacturer, decided to launch its OLED TVs in the United Kingdom and Europe in 2019The 55” model H55O8BBUK to be launched in the United Kingdom may cost around EUR 1,599.

Key Market Players

The OLED panel market is mildly concentrated in nature, with few numbers of global players operating in the market, such as LG Display CoLtd, Sony Corporation, Samsung Display CoLtd, Raystar Optronics Inc., Ritek Corporation, OSRAM OLED GmbH, Pioneer Corporation, WiseChip Semiconductor Inc., Winstar Display CoLtd, and Visionox CoLtdEvery company follows its business strategy to attain the maximum market share

