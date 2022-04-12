Le marché des noisettes connaîtra une croissance remarquable du TCAC de 8,3 % entre la période de prévision

Le marché de la noisette devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît avec un TCAC de 8,3% au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027 et devrait atteindre 14 944,61 millions USD d’ici 2027 .

Le rapport d’étude de marché sur la noisette est un aperçu absolu du marché qui couvre divers aspects de la définition du produit, de la segmentation du marché en fonction de divers paramètres et du paysage de fournisseurs établi. Ce rapport de marché englobe des aspects essentiels du marché qui incluent, mais sans s’y limiter, les données historiques, les tendances actuelles du marché, l’environnement, les tendances futures, l’innovation technologique, les technologies à venir et les progrès techniques sur le marché. Le rapport Hazelnut met en lumière les tendances clés de l’industrie, la taille du marché, les estimations de parts de marché et le volume des ventes qui aident l’industrie de l’alimentation et des boissons / FMCG à spéculer sur les stratégies pour améliorer le retour sur investissement (ROI).

Avec une analyse exhaustive du paysage concurrentiel, les auteurs du rapport sur le marché de la noisette ont fait une brillante tentative pour explorer les développements clés, les prix et les tactiques commerciales, ainsi que les plans futurs des principales entreprises. Outre les performances des acteurs du marché Noisette en termes de revenus et de ventes, les analystes ont mis en lumière leur production, les zones desservies, la marge brute et d’autres facteurs importants. En outre, le rapport Hazelnut aide les acteurs à prendre le dessus sur la concurrence du marché en analysant en profondeur le positionnement sur le marché, la croissance du marché et le portefeuille de produits de leurs concurrents.

Principaux acteurs mentionnés dans le rapport d’étude de marché sur les noisettes :

The major players covered in the hazelnut market report are ArslantürkTarımÜrünleri, PoyrazPoyraz, FındıkEntegre San. Tic. A.Ş., URAK FINDIK Ferrero, ADM, Olam International, BALSU, Kanegrade Ltd., GPR , Northwest Hazelnut Company, Nuts L, GürsoyTarımsalÜrünler Gıda San, Boxon food, Karin Gida, Fruits of Turkey, BATA FOOD, Aydın KuruyemişSanayiiveTicaret A.Ş., Özgün Gıda SanayiveTicaret Limited şirketi, and « AZERSTAR » LLC, among others.

Global Hazelnut Market Scope and Market Size

Hazelnut market is segmented on the basis of form, category, shape, origin, packaging, application and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of form, the global hazelnut market is segmented into whole/in-shell hazelnut, natural hazelnut, diced hazelnut, paste hazelnut, blanched hazelnut, roasted hazelnut, sliced hazelnut, hazelnut oil, hazelnut meal, and others. In 2020, whole/in-shell hazelnut has comprised the highest market share due to their nutritional composition and associated health benefits have led their consumption as a direct whole product.

On the basis of category, the global hazelnut market is segmented into organic and conventional. In 2020, the conventional segment dominated the market as the farming of the hazelnut has been done using various inorganic fertilization. However, requirement of clean labelled product amongst consumer have led the growth of organic hazelnut

On the basis of shape, the global hazelnut market is segmented into round kernels, almond kernels, pointed kernels and others. In 2020, the round shaped segment has comprised the highest market share due to their higher production in the European countries and preference by the food and beverage manufacturers. One of the other factors leading their growth is cost compatibility.

On the basis of origin, the global hazelnut market is segmented into akcakoca, levant, giresun and others. In 2020, Levant segment have obtained the highest market share due to their cost effectiveness and easy cultivation by the growers. The reasonable cost has led their demand in industrial applications.

On the basis of packaging, the global hazelnut market is segmented into vacuum & cartons box, bags, pouches, plastic or metal drums and others. In 2020, the vacuum and carton box have comprised the highest market share as a bulk distribution the vacuum packaging is required by the industrialist to prevent any type of damage caused by environmental impact and transportation.

On the basis of application, the global hazelnut market is segmented into industrial, food service industry and household/retail. In 2020, the industrial segment is dominating the market as the high demand of the hazelnut based confectioneries and development of new chocolates and butters incorporated with hazelnut have led their demand in industrial applications.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global hazelnut market is segmented into direct and indirect. In 2020, the industrial segment is dominating the market as the high demand of the hazelnut based confectioneries and development of new chocolates and butters incorporated with hazelnut have led their demand in industrial applications.

Based on region, the market is segmented based on North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Europe region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The automotive Hazelnut requires significant initial investments, which becomes the entry barrier for the small companies in the market. The availability of distinct technologies related to ATIS in the region such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific has propelled the demand for automotive ATISs. Increasing number of manufacturers in the Europe region increases the scope of the market.

