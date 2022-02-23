Le marché des moteurs électriques à courant continu atteindra 23 639,4 millions de dollars américains à l’échelle mondiale d’ici 2028 à un TCAC de 9,0 % : The Insight Partners

According to our latest market study on “DC Electric Motor Market Forecast to 2028 – Impact of COVID-19 and Global Analysis – by Type, Speed ​​and Application”, the market is expected to grow from 12,968.5 million US dollars in 2021 at 23,639.4 US dollars. million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The global automotive industry is moving towards electric mobility due to substantial advances in electric vehicle technology. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global electric car sales accounted for 7.2 million in 2019, surpassing the sales record of 5.1 million in 2018. According to the IEA, in 2019, electric cars Electric vehicles accounted for 2.6% of global car sales and ~1% of global automotive inventories, representing a 40% increase each year. Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular thanks to technological advances in electric two/three-wheelers, buses, and trucks. Demand for electric vehicles is also fueled by developments in battery technology that reduce battery costs and increase charging speed. These factors are expected to propel the demand for brushless DC motors during the forecast period. In addition, tax exemptions and government incentives to promote environmentally friendly transportation are likely to promote the demand for brushless DC motors.

The DC Electric Motors Market report also provides an in-depth understanding of state-of-the-art competitive analysis of emerging market trends as well as drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the DC Electric Motors market. to offer useful information and current scenarios to make the right decision. The report covers major market players with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key product/service developments over the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360° perspective of the market across the competitive landscape of the global player

Growing Adoption of Brushless DC Motor Market Growth

Brushless DC motors are gaining popularity due to their advantages, such as energy efficiency, high RPM, low noise, high torque, and increased operating efficiency. Progressive industrial automation and increasing use of small electronic gadgets are propelling the demand for brushless DC motors. Hand dryers, surgical instruments, fans, pumps, compressors and household appliances use brushless DC motors. The adoption of these engines is growing in various industries, such as agriculture, medical, healthcare, and automotive, due to the increase in urban population and growing awareness of environmentally friendly products. environment. The UK government spent US$252.9 billion on healthcare in 2018. Due to these increased government investments in the healthcare sector in countries like UK, USA and India, the market for DC electric motors is growing rapidly.

DC Electric Motors Market Overview Based on Type

Based on type, the DC electric motor market is divided into brushed DC motors and brushless DC motors. In 2020, the brushless DC motor segment held a larger market share.

DC Electric Motors Market Overview Based on Application

On the basis of application, the DC electric motor market is segmented into industrial machinery, automotive & transportation, HVAC equipment, aerospace & defense, household appliances, and others. In 2020, home appliance segment held the largest market share.

In August 2021, Siemens Large Drives Applications (LDA) received an order from a Chinese customer to produce a special machine with a double shaft extension. It can be used in motor operation with a power of 105 MW and as a generator up to 129 MVA in electricity production mode. The 2-pole electric motor will have an efficiency greater than 98%.

In December 2021, Nidec Corporation announced the construction of its new factory in Serbia. The company plans to open factories in Serbia to supply products throughout Europe and do multiple activities from there in the future.

