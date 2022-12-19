Le marché des logiciels de dépistage du cancer du poumon 115 027,61 milliers USD d’ici 2029 à un TCAC de 19,4% est en plein essor dans le monde entier par taille, part, croissance, segments et prévisions jusqu’en 2029

0Marché des logiciels de dépistage du cancer du poumonLe rapport contient des informations détaillées sur les facteurs influençant les opportunités, la demande, la croissance, les défis, les moteurs et les contraintes. Il fournit des informations détaillées sur la structure des industries mondiales et régionales. Le rapport comprend également des données sur la recherche et le développement, les lancements de nouveaux produits, les réponses des produits des marchés mondiaux et locaux par les principaux acteurs. L’analyse structurée offre une représentation graphique et une répartition schématique du marché des logiciels de dépistage du cancer du poumon par région. Les contenus importants analysés et discutés dans le rapport incluent la taille du marché, la situation opérationnelle, les segments, le développement commercial, les tendances de consommation et les tendances de développement actuelles et futures du marché. En outre,

Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché mondial des logiciels de dépistage du cancer du poumon devrait atteindre la valeur de 115 027,61 milliers de dollars d’ici 2029, à un TCAC de 19,4 % au cours de la période de prévision. Les solutions basées sur le cloud représentent le plus grand segment de mode de livraison sur le marché.

Les meilleurs joueurs analysés dans le rapport sont :

PenRad Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Volpara Health Limited, Thynk Health, Nuance Communications, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmBH, MyCareWare, Inc., MagView, MeVis Medical Solutions AG, Canon Medical Informatics, Inc., General Electric Company, Epic Systems Corporation, Lungview, Eon, Medtronic, Coreline Soft, Co., Ltd., Optellum Ltd, HealthMyne, Oncocyte Corporation, Genesystem, REVEALDX, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Median Technologies, AstraZeneca et Aidence.com

L’augmentation de la prévalence du cancer du poumon, la sensibilisation croissante des personnes au cancer du poumon, l’augmentation des initiatives gouvernementales et le nombre croissant de programmes de dépistage sont quelques-uns des principaux facteurs de croissance du marché. De plus, les progrès des solutions basées sur l’intelligence artificielle (IA) et les initiatives stratégiques des principaux acteurs du marché créent des opportunités dans le domaine des logiciels de dépistage du cancer du poumon.

Segment géographique couvert dans le rapport :

Amérique du Nord (États-Unis et Canada)

Europe (Royaume-Uni, France, Allemagne et reste de l’Europe)

Asie-Pacifique (Chine, Inde, Japon et le reste de l’Asie-Pacifique)

Amérique latine (Mexique, Brésil et le reste de l’Amérique latine)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Opportunity

Rising collaborations, mergers & acquisitions among the market players

The companies operating in the market are adopting several strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, product launches, agreements, pipeline development, collaborations and market expansion among others, to boost their business in various dimensions. These strategic decisions by the companies are expected to offer significant opportunities for the market players operating in the market.

Recent Developments

In July 2022, GE Healthcare launched their latest product and most advanced ultrasound, the next-generation Voluson Expert 22. This latest addition to GE Healthcare’s award-winning Women’s Health portfolio utilizes graphic-based beam former technology, which produces higher quality images and offers greater flexibility in imaging functions. With this product, the company made its position much stronger in the area of products and service providers to healthcare institutions.

In October 2021, Thynk Health announced a partnership with Infervision, to fight lung cancer with the world’s most advanced technologies. It offers an opportunity for lung cancer screening and pulmonary nodule management. With this partnership, the company increased its market presence.

Key Pointers in TOC of Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Report:

Sections 1: Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Lung Cancer Screening Software Market, Applications of Lung Cancer Screening Software, Market Segment by Regions

Sections 2: Technical Data and Manufacturing Analysis of Lung Cancer Screening Software, Capacity and R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis

Sections 3: Market Analysis, Sales Examination, sales Value Investigation

Sections 4: Regional Market Investigation that incorporates North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Market Examination

Sections 5: The Lung Cancer Screening Software Segment Market Analysis (by Application), Major Manufacturers Analysis of Lung Cancer Screening Software

Sections 6: Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type

Sections 7: Regional Promoting Type Investigation, Inventory network Investigation

Sections 8: The Customers Examination of global Lung Cancer Screening Software Market

Sections 9: Lung Cancer Screening Software Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, and information source

Sections 10: Lung Cancer Screening Software deals channel, wholesalers, merchants, traders, Exploration Discoveries and End, appendix and data source.

Continued…..

