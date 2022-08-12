Le marché des lecteurs de glycémie non invasifs est évalué à 246,08 millions USD à un TCAC de 6,51% au cours de la période de prévision 2028

Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Market research report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the diverse segments and sub-segments of the market. The base year for calculation in the report is taken as 2020 and the historic year is 2019 which will tell how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are. The report gives helpful insights which assist while launching a new product. it is a professional and detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, and geographical analysis.

Non-invasive glucose meter market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 246.08 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 6.51% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising preference for non-invasive, or needle-free continuous monitoring of sugar levels has been directly impacting the growth of non-invasive glucose meter market.

Non-invasive glucose monitoring refers to the level of blood glucose levels needed by people with diabetes to prevent both chronic and serious complications from the disease without blood transfusions, skin piercing, or causing pain or trauma. The market for non-invasive glucose meters is growing rapidly due to the increase in the number of patients with diabetes. Increased health awareness leading to general diabetes monitoring of diabetic patients has created the need for people to use non-invasive glucose monitoring devices to accelerate market growth. Also, other disruptions associated with a less aggressive approach to overcrowding, biofouling, and infection have forced market growth on the rise. Also, painless, bloodless, simple, and easy-to-diagnose glucose meters also contribute to market growth.

Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Market Scope and Market Size

Non-invasive glucose meter market is segmented on the basis of component outlook, site outlook, application outlook, and end use outlook. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on component outlook, the non-invasive glucose meter market is segmented into measuring device, transmitter and software/ app. Measuring devices is further segmented into monitoring patches, continuous monitoring sensors, smart lenses and smart watches.

Based on site outlook, the non-invasive glucose meter market is segmented into arm/ wrist, ear lobe, forefinger and thumb and cornea/ eye.

Non-invasive glucose meter market is also segmented on the basis of application outlook which includes intensive insulin therapy, hypoglycemia and diabetic foot ulcer tracking.

Based on end use outlook, the non-invasive glucose meter market is segmented into home healthcare setting, healthcare provider and research institutes.

Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Market Country Level Analysis

Non-invasive glucose meter market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, component outlook, site outlook, application outlook, and end use outlook as referenced above.

The countries covered in the non-invasive glucose meter market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the non-invasive glucose meter market due to the advancement in technology and growing number of diabetic population, increased spending on healthcare is expected to flourish the growth of non-invasive glucose meter market. Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness a robust growth by the end 2024 due to increasing penetration of glucose monitoring, rising patient awareness and increasing per capita healthcare expenditure in this region.

The country section of the non-invasive glucose meter market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed Base and New Technology Penetration

Non-invasive glucose meter market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for non-invasive glucose meter market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the non-invasive glucose meter market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

Competitive Landscape and Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Market Share Analysis

Non-invasive glucose meter market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to non-invasive glucose meter market.

The major players covered in the non-invasive glucose meter market report are DiaMonTech AG, Sanofi, Abbott, Terumo Medical Corporation, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG., LIFESPAN, Inc., Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Dexcom, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, RISE Life Science Corp., Helo Corp, Evia Medical Technologies, Cnoga Medical Ltd., Bayer Healthcare, Biophotonic Corporation, Integrity Applications Incorporate, Life Scan, MediWise, Nemaura Medical Inc., OrSense Ltd, Tech4Life Enterprises among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Customization Available: Global Non-Invasive Glucose Meter Market

