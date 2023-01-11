Le marché des ingrédients de fumée devrait connaître une croissance substantielle avec un TCAC sain par taille, part, tendances, croissance, développements majeurs et aperçu des concurrents

»

Global Smoke Ingredients Market, By Type (Hickory, Mesquite, Applewood and Others), Application (Meat and Seafood, Snacks & Sauces, Pet Food, Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy Products, and Others), Form (Liquid, Powder, Oil, Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Smoke Ingredients Market Analysis and Size

The health and wellness industry has evolved into a dominant lifestyle value among consumers over the years, profoundly changing consumer behaviour toward naturally sourced micronutrients. Smoke ingredients are gaining popularity in a variety of end-user industries, including cosmetics, dietary supplements, functional food and beverage and others due to its multi-functionality and ongoing clean label trend.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the smoke ingredients market was valued at USD 68.82 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 110.52 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Smoke Ingredients Market Scope and Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Hickory, Mesquite, Applewood and Others), Application (Meat and Seafood, Snacks & Sauces, Pet Food, Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy Products, and Others), Form (Liquid, Powder, Oil, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Global (APAC) in the Global (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered DSM (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Glanbia Plc (Ireland), ADM (U.S.), Farbest Brands (U.S.), SternVitamin GmbH & Co. K.G. (Germany), Adisseo (France), BTSA Biotechnologias Aplicadas S.L. (Spain) and Rabar Pty Ltd (Australia) Novus International (U.S.), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Lesaffre (France), AB Mauri (U.K.), Laffort (France), Alltech (U.S.), Imperial yeast (U.S.), DCL Food Distributors (U.K.), Agrano GmbH & Co. K.G. (Germany), UNIFERM GmbH & Co. K.G. (Germany) Opportunities Overall food and beverage industry’s macro trend of clean label ingredients

Manufacturers of food and beverage products are putting a lot of effort into research and development

The food and beverage industry is expanding, which will create new opportunities

Market Definition

Smoke ingredients for food are substances used to give food a smoky flavour and aroma. These ingredients may be liquids, powders, or other substances. Smoke ingredients for food are used in various applications, including meat and seafood, snacks and sauces, bakery and confectionery, and dairy products.

Smoke Ingredients Market Dynamics

Drivers

Consumers growing preference to try exotic and sapid food

Restaurants and food outlets are increasingly concerned with improving their presentation for customers. As a result of this requirement, these units have begun to use smoke ingredients in specialty foods. Furthermore, smoky ingredients are added to foods to enhance their exotic and sapid flavour. As a result, the total volume of revenues in the global smoke ingredients for food market is expected to skyrocket. Aromatized foods and hot beverages are also crucial global market demand drivers.

The expansion of retail sector and product availability is augmenting market growth

Economic development is critical to increasing the number of distributors of specialty food ingredients in developing regions. The key parameters determining growth in processed food consumption in developing economies are disposable income and population purchasing power parity. Due to the improvements in retail infrastructure, the availability of packaged goods such as sauces, condiments, and flavourings has increased. The increased ease of obtaining food items, combined with the availability of free home delivery and other promotional offers, has expanded the global smoke ingredients market.

Opportunity

The overall food and beverage industry’s macro trend of clean label ingredients drives the demand for natural/organic ingredients, presenting a tremendous opportunity for the smoke ingredients market to grow. Manufacturers of food and beverage products are putting a lot of effort into research and development to improve the nutritional and multifunctional profile of food items with many health benefits, driving the global smoke ingredients market growth.

