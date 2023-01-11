Le marché des huiles industrielles affichera une croissance remarquable par, taille, part, tendances, moteurs clés, demande, opportunités et perspectives concurrentielles

»

Global Industrial Oil Market, By Source (Soybean, Palm, Rapeseed, Sunflower, Corn, Cottonseed, Others), Type (Grade I (Light), Grade II (Medium), Grade III (Heavy)), End-Use (Biofuel, Paints & Coating, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Others), – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Analysis and Size

Growth in industrialization following COVID-19, and an increase in process automation in most industries and a gradual increase in the number of manufacturing units, are key factors expected to drive the global industrial oil industry during the forecast period.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the industrial oil market which was growing at a value of 90.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 140.70 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Source (Soybean, Palm, Rapeseed, Sunflower, Corn, Cottonseed, Others), Type (Grade I (Light), Grade II (Medium), Grade III (Heavy)), End-Use (Biofuel, Paints & Coating, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Others), Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA). Market Players Covered Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC (U.S.), Kraton Corporation (U.S.), and Eagle Imports (U.S.).PAG KIMYA SAN. TIC. LTD. STI. (Turkey), GrantChem, Inc. (U.S.), LLC PK « XimProm » (Russia), AKAY TIC SAN KOLL STI – YUKSEL AKAYLAR (ITurkey), Fujian Qina Trading Co. Ltd. (China), IBRAHIM WALI MOHAMMAD & CO. (Pakistan), G.C. RUTTEMAN & Co. B.V. (Netherlands), MALPLAST INDUSTRIES LIMITED (Kenya), Akay Ticaret Ve Sanayi Koll.Sti. (Turkey), and Matole Ltd (Hungary) Opportunities Foodborne disease outbreaks and rising consumer awareness are putting pressure on food industry players to implement sanitary practises in their facilities

Developing countries are enacting new and stricter food-quality regulations

The growing concern about food safety

Market Definition

Industrial oil are used in machines that manufacture or process foodstuffs, food-related commodities, pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, tobacco products, and animal feed for lubrication, power transmission, and corrosion protection.

Industrial Oil Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased use of industrial oil in the food and beverage industry

Increased use of industrial oil in the food and beverage industry is one of the major drivers for the industrial oil market. The rise in middle-class income, particularly in China and India, has resulted in increased demand for convenience and processed food and beverages. Developing economies have grown significantly in recent years in terms of food manufacturing. The United States and Germany are technologically advanced in food processing. The expansion of industries such as dairy products, animal feed, beverages, meat processing, sugar, bakery products, processed fruits and vegetables, and so on has a positive impact on the demand for food grade industrial oil.

Rapid industrialisation in the economy as well as rising use of personal care products

Rising biodiesel applications globally, increasing growth of various industries alongside rapid industrialisation in the economy, rising usage of product in soaps, shampoos, and other personal care products are some of the factors that will likely boost the growth of the industrial oils market during the forecast period. Adoption of vegetable oil in industrial applications will boost various opportunities, leading to the growth of the industrial oils market during the forecast period.

Opportunity

The growing concern about food safety is a major factor that will likely boost the growth of the food grade lubricants market. Foodborne disease outbreaks and rising consumer awareness are putting pressure on food industry players to implement sanitary practises in their facilities. Developing countries are enacting new and stricter food-quality regulations. All of these activities will provide an opportunity for food grade lubricant manufacturers to improve the food safety of their products.

