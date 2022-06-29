Le marché des équipements de transmission à micro-ondes atteindra 5 330,1 millions de dollars américains d’ici 2028-Analyse mondiale et croissance des activités par les partenaires Insight

According to our latest market study on “Microwave Transmission Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Network Technology (Packet Microwave, Hybrid Microwave, Small-Cell Backhaul, and Time Division Multiplexing), Component [Antennas, RF Processing Units, Indoor Units (IDU), Outdoor Units (ODU), and Cables and Connectors], Frequency Band (L Band, S Band, C Band, X Band, Ku Band, Ka Band, Q Band, and Others), Mounting Type (Full-Indoor, SplitMount, and Full-Outdoor), and Application (Navigation, Cellular Communication, Radio Telecommunication, Satellite Communication, Radar, and Broadband Communication),” the market was valued at US$ 3,135.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 5,330.1 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.

Microwave links are heavily utilized by television broadcaster to transmit programmes across regions. Broadcasting and telecommunication transmission is amongst the major applications of microwave transmission solutions, which positively influences the impact of production of microwave transmission equipment. Factors such as technological enhancements in LTE advanced, 4G, and other new connectivity technology standards along with 5G is proliferating the scope of both wireless and cellular technologies. This factor is boosting the penetration of microwave transmission solutions, and thereby creating demand for microwave transmission equipment. Also, with rising spectrum efficiency and demand for high-capacity cellular connectivity in countries of Middle East and Asia, the scope of using microwave transmission solution would rise in coming years. The mentioned factors are projected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of microwave solutions, and thus microwave transmission equipment. The emergence of 5G deployments and improvement in telecom infrastructure would drive the growth of microwave transmission solutions.

Impact of COVID–19 Pandemic on Microwave Transmission Equipment Market

The COVID-19 outbreak is adversely affecting the industries across the world. Also, the global economy witnessed downturn in 2020, and it is likely to continue in 2021. The pandemic disturbed microwave transmission equipment businesses and supplies globally. Market players experienced disruptions in their operations, and it is likely to have consequences till mid-2021. Despite favorable growth conditions globally and high demand from healthcare sector, the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak affected the growth rate of market in 2020, and it is expected to have some negative impact in coming a few quarters. The crisis has restricted the global supply chains and business revenues due to factory shutdowns, border closing, and trade bans across the globe. However, with the opening of several growth markets in APAC, vaccination development, and initiatives taken by various governments to support economic and industrial growth, the future demand for microwave transmission equipment is anticipated to grow at a positive and steady pace in the coming years.

Mobile coverage and capacity are rapidly evolving with the ongoing expansion and improvements in 3G networks; rollout of new 4G networks; addition of complementary coverage solutions such as pico, Wi-Fi, micro, and indoor solutions; and consolidation of 5G rollout plans. Many mobile network operators (MNOs) have made significant investments in LTE rollouts worldwide, as a part of planned transition from 2G/3G networks to the 4G network. The LTE deployment has been critical in improving the Mobile Broadband (MBB) proposition and improving coverage, as well as offering more competitive data tariffs and affordable high-speed internet devices. According to GSMA statistics, 782 operators had invested in LTE across 200 countries as of July 2017, with up to 601 LTE networks commercially deployed and launched in 192 countries.

The microwave transmission solutions help in meeting virtually every conceivable backhaul requirement, such as with gigabit-per-second capabilities. Microwave transmission solutions provide increased spectrum efficiency, support for efficient IP data transmission, and increasing levels of optimization and automation, which makes them an important part of operators’ network evolution to 2020.

Based on network technology, the microwave transmission equipment market is segmented into packet microwave, hybrid microwave, small-cell backhaul, and time division multiplexing. The packet microwave segment dominated the market in 2020. The penetration of packet technologies in microwave communication systems have changed the functioning of microwave system and complied to specified service-level agreement (SLA) such as performance and availability.

