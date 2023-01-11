Le marché des équipements de transformation et de manutention des aliments va augmenter et devrait subir un TCAC par, taille, part, tendances, moteurs, défis, demande et perspectives de revenus

»

Global Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market, By Type (Pre-Processing, Processing, Meat, Poultry, Others), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy, Alcoholic & Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Others), Automation Type (Automatic, Semi-Automatic), – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market Analysis and Size

Consumption of processed foods has skyrocketed in recent decades all over the world. As a result, consumers in urban areas have access to a much broader range of food options and better food availability than those in rural areas. This urbanisation trend contributes significantly to higher living standards and rising incomes, which in turn has a greater impact on the affordability of processed food products.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the food processing and handling equipment market which was growing at a value of 130.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 211.80 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.23% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market Scope and Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Pre-Processing, Processing, Meat, Poultry, Others), Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy, Alcoholic & Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Others), Automation Type (Automatic, Semi-Automatic) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered SPX FLOW (U.S.), Bigtem Makine (Turkey), FENCO Food Machinery (Italy), Krones Group (Germany), Finis Food Processing Equipment B.V. (Netherlands), Bettcher Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Anko Food Machine Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Heat and Control, Inc. (U.S.), BAADER (Germany), and Dover Corporation (U.S.) Opportunities Manufacturers are expected to adopt new equipment to meet the demand

Growing preference for healthy food and functional foods

Variety of options for gaining access to or expanding their penetration of equipment products

Market Definition

Food processing and handling machines and systems used to cook, handle, prepare, package, and store food products are referred to as equipment. Food processing and handling equipment is designed primarily for palatability, but it also performs auxiliary functions such as preparation, handling, and packaging. These machines are increasingly being used to create food product applications.

Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing penetration of robotics and automated technologies

Robotics and automated technologies are becoming more popular around the world due to their ability to improve food safety and track food throughout the value chain. The increased awareness of the importance of pasteurisation has increased demand for these technologies, which easily monitor the potential status of any product and are one of the major factors driving the growth of the food processing & handling equipment market.

Growing demand in various food and beverages application

Due to their inherent advantages, such as quality control, durability, hygiene, and preservation, these systems are widely used in various applications, including bakery and confectionery, meat, seafood, poultry, dairy, and grains. The product is becoming more widely used in end-use industries, particularly in Asia Pacific, where rising domestic manufacturing and consumer income levels are driving innovation in this sector.

Opportunity

Manufacturers are expected to adopt new equipment to meet the demand for healthy functional foods and beverages due to the growing preference for healthy food and functional foods. Companies in the food processing, retail, and foodservice value chains have a variety of options for gaining access to or expanding their penetration of equipment products, either organically or through acquisition.

