Le marché des équipements chirurgicaux devrait assurer une part de revenus notable au cours de la période 2022-2030

The global surgical equipment market size is expected to grow from USD 7 . 0 billion in 2021 to $15.3 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 10 . 3 % from 2022 to 2030 . Surgical equipment is a medical device commonly used during a surgical procedure . They are used in orthopedic, thoracic, oral, neurological and ENT surgeries . This device is an essential part of orthopedic, cardiovascular, spine, ENT and neurological surgery . With these tools, surgeons can work precisely and efficiently . They are used in all aspects of surgery, from treating wounds to drilling, sawing and reaming fractures of long bones with screws and nails . These instruments have been further improved to make them lighter for easier handling by surgeons . Advanced surgical devices are reliable because they are powerful and easy to assemble . Surgical devices such as drills, retractors, clamps, and reamers create a thread pattern in the human body .

Get Full Sample PDF Copy of Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/surgical-equipment-market

Surgical equipment can be divided into two types : reusable and disposable . The equipment line depends on the type of operation required . Common shapes of surgical instruments include straight, curved, or circular . These instruments find their use in open and closed surgeries . The market is experiencing rapid technological advances . However, in several instances, surgeons fail to understand the clinical or scientific rationale for the optimal use of these devices . Therefore, many surgeons undergo training programs for effective results .

Global Surgical Equipment Market Dynamics

Driver : Growing demand for power tools in surgical procedures

The growing need for power tools will boost demand for surgical equipment . The surgical power tool market is benefiting from the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures . Battery powered cordless surgical power tools are becoming more popular due to their advantages . Vendors are increasingly focusing on the use of lithium – ion batteries in surgical tools . This is intended to improve the efficiency of surgeons’ workflows . These batteries offer high energy density, long life, improved reliability and high Performance Standards . In addition, there is an increased demand for cordless surgical instruments .

Limitations : Complications from the use of surgical equipment

Increasing complications in the use of surgical devices may hamper the growth prospects in the market . Risks associated with surgical instruments include the use of improper techniques by the surgeon or technician, leaving an instrument in the patient after surgery, and transmission of infection due to improper cleaning and sterilization techniques . Improperly cleaned or sterilized instruments contribute to postoperative infection or mortality . Improper use of surgical equipment can lead to postoperative complications . As there is increasing technological integration, the likelihood of multiple components of surgical equipment failing increases .

Inquire Before Buying @: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/surgical-equipment-market?opt=2950

Opportunities : Introduction of robotic surgery, which will boost demand for surgical equipment

The increasing need for robotic surgery is likely to boost demand for surgical equipment . Robot -assisted surgeries require the integration of various surgical devices, including power tools, to perform various procedures . For example, surgical robots work with four arms, which increases the demand for various surgical devices, including power tools . For example, the surgical robot developed by the University of Washington uses multiple surgical instruments during surgical procedures . They are programmed, computer controlled devices , which can aid in the positioning of surgical instruments .

The benefits associated with these systems will significantly drive adoption . For example, robotic surgical systems help reduce postoperative complications and significantly lower procedural costs .

Scope of surgical equipment

The study categorizes the surgical equipment market based on product type, application, and end-users on a regional and global level .

Outlook by Product Type ( Sales / Sales, $M , 2017-2030 )

sutures and staplers

hand-held surgical devices Dilators tweezers and spatulas cutting instruments Retractoren Others

Electrosurgical Equipment

Outlook by Application ( Sales / Sales, $M , 2017-2030 )

Obstetrics and Gynecology

orthopedics

Thorax

Plastic and reconstructive

wound closure

Neurology

By End-User Outlook ( Revenue / Revenue , $M , 2017-2030 )

hospitals

ASCs

Clinic

Outlook by Region ( Sales / Sales, $M , 2017-2030 )

North America ( USA, Canada, Mexico )

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, Great Britain, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, rest of Europe )

Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Philippines, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

The Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, North Africa, Rest of MEA )

The surgical sutures and staplers segment is expected to account for the largest market share by product type

Based on product type, the global surgical equipment market is segmented into surgical sutures and staplers, handheld surgical devices , and electrosurgical devices . In 2021, the sutures and staplers segment had the largest market share with 50 . 1 % in the global surgical equipment market . Sutures are medical devices used to hold body tissues together during an injury or surgery . A needle generally does this with an attached piece of thread . These sutures are available in different materials, sizes and shapes . Surgeons, physicians, dentists, podiatrists, ophthalmologists, registered nurses, other registered nurses, and clinical pharmacists typically prefer surgical procedures involving sutures . Surgical knots are used to secure the sutures .

Sutures are medical devices used to hold body tissues together during an injury or surgery . A needle generally does this with an attached piece of thread . These sutures are available in different materials, sizes and shapes . Surgeons, physicians, dentists, podiatrists, ophthalmologists, registered nurses, other registered nurses, and clinical pharmacists typically prefer surgical procedures involving sutures . Surgical knots are used to secure the sutures .

Request the full table of contents, figures and graphs at https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/surgical-equipment-market

Asia Pacific will show the highest CAGR over the forecast period

Based on regions, the global surgical equipment market has been segmented into North America, Asia – Pacific , Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa . The surgical equipment market in APAC is expected to have higher growth potential than other regions . This is due to rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, growing medical tourism industry and attractive pre- approved loan schemes for medium-sized hospitals from government banks .

For example, China is making significant investments in hospital conversion and upgrading its low -level hospitals to higher-level urban hospitals, especially in rural areas that need sophisticated surgical equipment . Providers also focus on strengthening their relationships with surgeons and end users by providing training . They also offer innovative pricing and financing models to create awareness of the benefits of advanced surgical devices such as electrosurgical devices as part of their marketing strategy . The leading global companies that have already partnered with local medical device suppliers to generate revenue from the developed markets are also focused on executing the same strategy in this totally untapped market .

Important market participants

The surgical equipment market is inherently slightly concentrated with only a few global players such as Medtronic Plc operating in the market . , Johnsons & Johnsons, Conmed Corporation, Novartis International AG, Smith & Nephew PLC, Peters Surgical SASU, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cousin – Biotech, Enthrall Medical GMBH, Fuhrmann GMBH, Integral Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, B . Braun Melsungen AG and KLS Martin Group . Every company pursues its business strategy to get the maximum market share .

Request Report Description @ https://www.marketstatsville.com/surgical-equipment-market