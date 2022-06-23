Uncategorized

Le marché des équipements chirurgicaux devrait assurer une part de revenus notable au cours de la période 2022-2030

The   global surgical equipment market size is expected to  grow from USD 7  0 billion in 2021   to   $15.3 billion in 2030  at a CAGR of 10  3    from 2022 to 2030  Surgical equipment is a medical device commonly used during a surgical procedure  They are used in orthopedic, thoracic, oral, neurological and ENT surgeries  This device is an essential part of orthopedic, cardiovascular, spine, ENT and neurological surgery  With these tools, surgeons can work precisely and efficiently  They are used in all aspects of surgery, from treating wounds to drilling, sawing and reaming fractures of long bones with screws and nails  These instruments have been further improved to make them lighter for easier handling by surgeons  Advanced surgical devices are reliable because they are powerful and easy to assemble  Surgical devices such as drills, retractors, clamps, and reamers create a thread pattern in the human body  .

Surgical equipment can be divided into two types    reusable and disposable  The equipment line depends on the type of operation required  Common shapes of surgical instruments include straight, curved, or circular  These instruments find their use in open and closed surgeries  The market is experiencing rapid technological advances  However, in several instances, surgeons fail to understand the clinical or scientific rationale for the optimal use of these devices  Therefore, many surgeons undergo training programs for effective results  .

Global Surgical Equipment Market Dynamics

Driver    Growing demand for power tools in surgical procedures

The growing need for power tools will boost demand for surgical equipment  The surgical power tool market is benefiting from the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures  Battery powered  cordless  surgical power tools are becoming more popular due to their advantages  Vendors are increasingly focusing on the use of lithium    ion batteries in surgical tools  This is intended to improve the efficiency of surgeons’ workflows  These batteries offer high energy density, long life, improved reliability and  high Performance Standards  In addition, there is an increased demand for cordless surgical instruments  .

Limitations    Complications from the use of surgical equipment

Increasing complications in the use of surgical devices may hamper the growth prospects in the market  Risks associated with surgical instruments include the use of improper techniques by the surgeon or technician, leaving an instrument in the patient after surgery, and transmission of infection due to improper cleaning and sterilization techniques  Improperly cleaned or sterilized instruments contribute to  postoperative  infection or mortality  Improper use of surgical equipment can lead to  postoperative  complications  As there is increasing technological integration, the likelihood of multiple components of surgical equipment failing increases  .

Opportunities    Introduction of robotic surgery, which will boost demand for surgical equipment

The increasing need for robotic surgery is likely to boost demand for surgical equipment  Robot  -assisted surgeries  require the integration of various surgical devices, including power tools, to perform various procedures  For example, surgical robots work with four arms, which increases the demand for various surgical devices, including power tools  For example, the surgical robot developed by the University of Washington uses multiple surgical instruments during surgical procedures  They are programmed, computer controlled  devices , which can aid in the positioning of surgical instruments  .

The benefits associated with these systems will significantly drive adoption  For example, robotic surgical systems help reduce postoperative complications  and  significantly lower procedural costs  .

Scope of surgical equipment

The study categorizes the surgical equipment market based on product type, application, and  end-users  on a regional and global level  .

Outlook by Product Type   (  Sales  /  Sales, $M  ,  2017-2030  )

  • sutures and staplers
  • hand-held  surgical  devices
    • Dilators
    • tweezers and spatulas
    • cutting instruments
    • Retractoren
    • Others
  • Electrosurgical Equipment

Outlook by Application   (  Sales  /  Sales, $M  ,  2017-2030  )

  • Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • orthopedics
  • Thorax
  • Plastic and reconstructive
  • wound closure
  • Neurology

By  End-User  Outlook  (   Revenue  /  Revenue  , $M  ,  2017-2030  ) 

  • hospitals
  • ASCs
  • Clinic

Outlook by Region   (  Sales  /  Sales, $M  ,  2017-2030  )

  • North America   (  USA, Canada, Mexico  )
  • South America   (  Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America  )
  • Europe   (  Germany, Italy, France, Great Britain, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, rest of Europe  )
  • Asia Pacific   (  China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Philippines, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific  )
  • The Middle East and Africa   (  Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, North Africa, Rest of MEA  )

The surgical sutures and staplers segment  is expected to account for the largest market share by product type 

Based on product type, the global surgical equipment market is segmented into surgical sutures and staplers, handheld surgical devices  , and  electrosurgical devices  In 2021, the sutures and staplers segment had the largest market share with 50  1    in the global surgical equipment market  Sutures are medical devices used to hold body tissues together during an injury or surgery  A needle generally does this with an attached piece of thread  These sutures are available in different materials, sizes and shapes  Surgeons, physicians, dentists, podiatrists, ophthalmologists, registered nurses, other registered nurses, and clinical pharmacists typically prefer surgical procedures involving sutures  Surgical knots are used to secure the sutures  .

Asia Pacific will  show the highest CAGR over the forecast  period  

Based on regions, the global surgical equipment market has been segmented into North America, Asia  – Pacific  , Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa  The surgical equipment market in APAC is expected to have higher growth potential than other regions  This is due to rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, growing medical tourism industry and attractive pre-  approved  loan schemes for medium-sized  hospitals  from government banks  .

For example, China is making significant investments in hospital conversion and upgrading its low  -level hospitals  to higher-level urban hospitals, especially in rural areas that need sophisticated surgical equipment  Providers also focus on strengthening their relationships with surgeons and end users  by  providing training  They also offer innovative pricing and financing models to create awareness of the benefits of advanced surgical devices such as electrosurgical devices as part of their marketing strategy  The leading global companies that have already partnered with local medical device suppliers to generate revenue from the developed markets are also focused on executing the same strategy in this totally untapped market  .

Important market participants

The surgical equipment market is inherently slightly concentrated with only a few global players such as Medtronic Plc operating in the market  , Johnsons & Johnsons, Conmed Corporation, Novartis International AG, Smith & Nephew PLC, Peters Surgical SASU, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cousin    Biotech, Enthrall Medical GMBH, Fuhrmann GMBH, Integral Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, B   Braun Melsungen AG and KLS Martin Group  Every company pursues its business strategy to get the maximum market share  .

