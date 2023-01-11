Le marché des épices et des assaisonnements est susceptible de saisir la valeur par, la taille, la part, les principaux moteurs de croissance, les tendances, les défis et le paysage concurrentiel

»

Global Spices and Seasonings Market, By Type (Pepper, Chili, Ginger, Cinnamon, Cumin, Turmeric, Nutmeg and Mace, Cardamom, Cloves, Capsicum, Coriander, and Others), Application (Meat and Poultry, Bakery and Confectionery, Frozen Food, Snacks and Convenience Food, Soups, Sauces, and Dressings, Beverages and Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Analysis and Size

Seasonings and spices are essential in all cuisines because they add a distinct aroma and flavour to each dish. The seasonings and spices market is one of those that is recession resistant in the long run.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the spices and seasonings market was valued at USD 21.03 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 34.29 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

Type (Pepper, Chili, Ginger, Cinnamon, Cumin, Turmeric, Nutmeg and Mace, Cardamom, Cloves, Capsicum, Coriander, and Others), Application (Meat and Poultry, Bakery and Confectionery, Frozen Food, Snacks and Convenience Food, Soups, Sauces, and Dressings, Beverages and Others)

Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

Market Players Covered McCormick & Company, Inc. (U.S.), Olam International (Singapore), Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan), Associated British Foods plc (U.K.), Kerry (Ireland), Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Döhler Group (Germany), SHS Group (Ireland), Worlée Gruppe (Germany), F.Z. Organic Food (Netherlands), Rhythm Superfoods, LLC. (U.S.), Cussons Australia Pty Ltd (Australia), Luke's Organic (U.S.), Late July Snacks LLC (U.S.), General Mills Inc. (U.S.)

The media’s depiction of the negative effects of consuming synthetic ingredients

Urbanisation and the growing preference for organic food products

Market Definition

Spices are aromatic dry ingredients that are used to enhance flavour and nutritional value. Spices come in a variety of forms, including seeds, berries, fruits, roots, bark, shoots, and vegetable matter. Turmeric, for example, is used as an antiseptic and is used to colour or store foods.

Spices and Seasonings Market Dynamics

Drivers

Consumers desires to try exotic cuisines and the expansion of hospitality industry

The expanding hospitality industry and the growing preference for ready-to-eat and ready-to-drink products are among the key factors driving market growth. Furthermore, consumers are increasingly willing to try new cuisines and flavour-packed dishes prepared with a variety of spices and seasonings. They are also used as natural preservatives to limit microbial activity and preserve the quality of meat and poultry products.

Health benefits associated with spices and seasonings and growing trend of consuming organic products

Furthermore, rising consumer health consciousness is acting as a significant growth driver. Spices and seasonings are high in antioxidants, and many of them are thought to have medicinal properties, so they are used to treat a variety of diseases and ailments. Turmeric, for instance, is widely used to boost immunity against cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and joint inflammation. Furthermore, rising consumer preference for exotic cuisines and organic ingredients and rising consumer expenditure on food and beverages are expected to drive the market even further.

Opportunity

Products claiming to contain natural ingredients, such as spices, assist manufacturers in attracting more customers. The « health and wellness » trend drives the natural ingredients market as a whole. Consumers are turning to natural alternatives as lifestyle-related diseases such as cardiovascular disease, obesity, osteoporosis, and diabetes rise. Furthermore, the media’s depiction of the negative effects of consuming synthetic ingredients has forewarned consumers. Consumers believe that natural ingredients positively impact overall health, whereas synthetic ingredients have negative effects. As a result, food manufacturers responded quickly by completely or partially replacing synthetic ingredients with natural alternatives.

This study will address some of the most critical questions which are listed below:

What is the market measurement of the market at the international Spices and Seasonings Market level?

Which display screen measurement is most desired through the consumers?

Which mode of distribution channel is most favored via the producers of Spices and Seasonings Market?

Which is the favored age crew for focused on market for manufacturers?

What the key elements driving, inhibiting the increase of the market, and what is the diploma of influence of the drivers and restraints?

What is the have an impact on of the guidelines on the increase of the Spices and Seasonings Market?

Which is the main region/country for the boom of the market? What is the expected increase fee of the main areas in the course of the forecast period?

How are the rising markets for market predicted to operate in the coming years? How is the consumption sample anticipated to evolve in the future?

Who are the predominant gamers working in the international Spices and Seasonings Market? What is the modern-day market role of the key players? Who are the rising gamers in this industry?

Who are the foremost distributors, traders, and sellers operating in the market?

