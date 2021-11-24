Le marché des emballages pharmaceutiques devrait témoigner d’une croissance époustouflante d’ici 2026 Analyse de Covid-19 | 3M, BD, CCL Industries, McKesson Corporation

L’ adoption du rapport d’étude de marché sur les emballages pharmaceutiques devient très essentielle pour les entreprises, car elle permet de prendre de meilleures décisions, de générer des revenus, de hiérarchiser les objectifs du marché et de réaliser des activités rentables. Les entreprises d’aujourd’hui ont besoin d’informations très ciblées, complètes et détaillées sur le marché afin d’avoir une idée claire du paysage du marché. La recherche et l’analyse effectuées dans ce rapport d’analyse de l’industrie donnent aux entreprises une idée claire de ce qui est déjà disponible, de ce que le marché attend, de l’environnement concurrentiel et de ce qui peut être fait pour surpasser le concurrent.

Il décrit également la stratégie des acteurs/fabricants de l’emballage pharmaceutique à la lumière de l’analyse des porteurs, de la chaîne de valeur et de l’analyse SWOT, et sur la base de cette recommandation sur les acteurs est dérivée comme 3M, BD, CCL Industries, McKesson Corporation, WestRock Company, AptarGroup Inc., Gerresheimer AG , West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Klöckner Pentaplast, SCHOTT AG., Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., FlexiTuff Ventures International Ltd., International Paper, Stevanato Group, Origin Pharma Packaging, Mondi, Lonza, Robert Bosch GmbH, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific et Boston Scientific Corporation, entre autres.

Scénario de marché de l’emballage pharmaceutique :

Le marché mondial des emballages pharmaceutiques enregistre un TCAC substantiel de 7,20% au cours de la période de prévision 2019-2026. Le rapport contient des données de l’année de base 2018 et de l’année historique 2017. L’augmentation du marché peut être attribuée à la demande croissante de médicaments et à diverses innovations et avancées technologiques dans le secteur de la santé qui contribuent à la croissance du marché.

With the surge in R&D in the healthcare sector the rising trends in the drug delivery, the demand for pharmaceutical packaging is increased. Pharmaceutical packaging is a packaging process used in the pharmaceutical sector for packing of bottles, containers made of glass, etc. It contains important information’s such as labels and cautionary notes. Pharmaceutical packaging improves medication adherence as well as upholds the highest medical standards needed. It also enables the long shelf life of the drugs.

Conducts Overall PHARMACEUTICAL PACKAGING Market Segmentation:

By Type (Plastic Bottles, Blister Packs, Labels & Accessories, Caps & Closures, Medical Specialty Bags, Pre-Filled Syringes, Temperature-Controlled Packaging, Pouches & Strip Packs, Ampoules, Vials, Pre-Filled Inhalers, Medication Tubes, Jars & Canisters, Cartridges, Others), Raw Material (Plastics & Polymers, Paper & Paperboards, Glass, Metals, Others), Drug Delivery Mode (Oral Drug Delivery Packaging, Pulmonary Drug Delivery Packaging, Transdermal Drug Delivery Packaging, Injectable Packaging, Topical Drug Delivery Packaging, Nasal Drug Delivery Packaging, Ocular Drug Delivery Packaging, Iv Drugs Delivery Packaging, Other Drugs Delivery Packaging), Application (Drug Delivery, Veterinary Vaccines)

Customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Market Drivers

The pharmaceutical industry is surging in the emerging economies which is boosting the market growth

There has been a surge in the demand for blister packaging and drug delivery devices which is fueling the market growth

The pharmaceutical packaging market has gone under various technological advancements which has driven the market growth

The adoption of new regulatory standards is driving the market growth

Market Restraints

The lack of access in the emerging market is hindering the market growth

The rising of packaging cost is hampering the market growth

The fluctuations in the raw material prices is restraining the market growth

The stringent regulations for recycling and material waste is hampering the market growth

