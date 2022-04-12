Le marché des emballages en plastique est en croissance avec un TCAC robuste de 5,5 % au cours de la période de prévision 

Le marché des pellicules plastiques devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît avec un TCAC de 5,5 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027. Demande croissante de matériaux imperméables pour l’emballage qui nécessite des emballages innovants est un facteur moteur de la croissance du marché.

Le rapport d’étude de marché sur les emballages en plastique est un aperçu absolu du marché qui couvre divers aspects de la définition du produit, de la segmentation du marché en fonction de divers paramètres et du paysage de fournisseurs établi. Ce rapport de marché englobe des aspects essentiels du marché qui incluent, mais sans s’y limiter, les données historiques, les tendances actuelles du marché, l’environnement, les tendances futures, l’innovation technologique, les technologies à venir et les progrès techniques sur le marché. Le rapport Emballage plastique met en lumière les principales tendances de l’industrie, la taille du marché, les estimations de parts de marché et le volume des ventes qui aident l’industrie Machines et emballages à spéculer sur les stratégies pour améliorer le retour sur investissement (ROI).

Avec une analyse exhaustive du paysage concurrentiel, les auteurs du rapport sur le marché des Film plastique ont fait une brillante tentative pour explorer les développements clés, les prix et les tactiques commerciales, ainsi que les plans futurs des principales entreprises. Outre les performances du marché Emballage plastique des acteurs en termes de revenus et de ventes, les analystes ont mis en lumière leur production, les zones desservies, la marge brute et d’autres facteurs importants. En outre, le rapport Emballage plastique aide les acteurs à prendre le dessus sur la concurrence sur le marché en analysant en profondeur le positionnement sur le marché, la croissance du marché et le portefeuille de produits de leurs concurrents.

Principaux acteurs mentionnés dans le rapport d’étude de marché sur les emballages en plastique :

The major players covered in the report are Polywrap, AVPack Plastic Manufacturers, Suzhou Yuxinhong Plastic Packaging Co., Ltd., Natural Value Inc., Coveris, Shenzhen Chengxing Packing & Material Co.Ltd, Four Star Plastics, AMERICAN MANUFACTURE COMPANY, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., The Glad Products Company (A brand of The Clorox Company), Polyvinyl Films, Inc, ChicWrap, Jinan Zhenhua Plastic Packaging Co., Ltd, Hoang Chau Plastic, Shenzhen Bull New Material Technology Co., Ltd, Shandong Kangye Plastic Products Co.Ltd, SHENZHEN XINTENG PACKAGING CO., LIMITED, Reynolds Consumer Products, XINJIANG RIVAL TECH CO., LTD. and Berry Global Inc among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Plastic Wrap Market Scope and Market Size

Plastic wrap market is segmented on the basis of type, material, feature, processing type, transparency, hardness, distribution channel and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into stretch films, shrink films, metallized films, twist film, release film, twist rope and others. In 2020, stretch films are dominating the market as they have increased the product protection and have also increased the load stability. Further, the stretch film permits to maintain hard to odd or stack shaped loads that cannot be stacked in a neat square configuration.

On the basis of feature, the market is segmented into moisture proof and water soluble. In 2020, moisture proof is dominating the market as they provide and the feature helps in keeping the product from having moisture. Once sealed, the products are no longer affected by dust, moisture or dirt.

On the basis of processing type, the market is segmented into casting, multiple extrusions, blow molding and injection molding. In 2020, injection molding is dominating the market as it is one of the fastest processes as compared to other processes and it is much more efficient and cost-effective. Also the process helps in making the complex shapes with high strength

On the basis of transparency, the market is segmented into transparent, translucent and opaque. In 2020, transparent segment is dominating in market as it helps the customers to visualize the products very easily. Also, it enhances the contents of the packaging

On the basis of hardness, the market is segmented into soft and rigid. In 2020, rigid is dominating because it is mostly used in the hard products due to which it protects the product from scratches and keeps the product safe.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into e-commerce, convenience store, retail stores, supermarket/hypermarket and others. In 2020, e-commerce is dominating as the price of plastic wrap materials is very less as compared to other distribution channels.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, chemical and others. In 2020, food and beverage industry is dominating as the demand of plastic wrap is very high in the packaging of foods and beverages as compared to other products

Based on region, the market is segmented based on North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Europe region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The automotive Plastic Wrap requires significant initial investments, which becomes the entry barrier for the small companies in the market. The availability of distinct technologies related to ATIS in the region such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific has propelled the demand for automotive ATISs. Increasing number of manufacturers in the Europe region increases the scope of the market.

