Le marché des casques de jeu devrait assister à une augmentation de la croissance au cours de la période de prévision d’ici 2030

Selon le Market Statsville Group, la taille du marché mondial des casques de jeu était de 1,8 milliard USD en 2021 à 3,2 milliards USD d’ici 2030 , avec un TCAC de 7,5 % de 2022 à 2030 . L’industrie du jeu et ses accessoires se développent de jour en jour. À mesure que l’industrie du jeu se développe, la demande d’appareils de jeu tels qu’une souris, un clavier, une manette de jeu, des casques et d’autres accessoires augmente également. Les consommateurs profiteront d’une meilleure expérience de jeu avec ces accessoires, car ils offrent un meilleur contrôle et un son et des images de haute qualité. Les casques de jeu sont l’un des composants les plus importants, et ils se composent de microphones et d’écouteurs que les joueurs utilisent lorsqu’ils jouent à des jeux. La qualité audio, les effets audio et la fonction de suppression du bruit distinguent ces casques de leurs homologues musicaux. De plus, ces casques incluent généralement un microphone intégré. De nombreux casques de jeu ont des boutons et des molettes pour contrôler le volume, les basses et la fonction de suppression du bruit et sont utilisés avec toutes les consoles de jeu et tous les ordinateurs.

En raison du nombre croissant de joueurs, de la popularité croissante des accessoires de jeu et du besoin croissant d’une meilleure expérience de jeu, le casque de jeu gagne du terrain sur le marché. Les casques de jeu sont l’un des accessoires de jeu les plus importants, représentant plus de 70 % du marché total des périphériques de jeu. Le marché des casques de jeu est incroyablement concurrentiel. C’est actuellement l’un des marchés périphériques les plus saturés, où les fabricants et les détaillants se font concurrence sur les prix. De plus, l’introduction de casques qui fonctionnent sur toutes les plates-formes, générations et types de connexion démontre un nombre énorme de casques en concurrence sur le marché. De plus, l’inclinaison croissante vers les jeux d’escouade tels que Fortnite, PUBG et Overwatch parmi la population des jeunes a conduit à la croissance du marché.

Global Gaming Headset Market Definition

Gaming headsets are headphones with built-in microphones. Headphones are the pair of small loudspeaker drivers worn on or around the head over a user’s ears used for listening to music, the radio, etc.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Gaming Headset Market

Till the end of 2020, there were more than 88 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world, killing nearly 1.9 million people. The COVID-19 pandemic led to stringent lockdowns in several countries of the world to control the spread of the virus. Several industries faced problems throughout their supply chains due to lockdowns and concerns about disease spread during the pandemic, bringing the global economy to a halt. During the pandemic, many businesses had to shut down or scale back operations, and the supply of raw materials and finished goods was disrupted. Additionally, demand for several non-essential products had declined during the pandemic due to economic uncertainty loss of income.

On the other hand, the spread of COVID-19 led the governments in several countries such as China, Vietnam, Thailand, and India to impose strict lockdowns. These countries are the major suppliers of the electronic products in the global market. Lockdown in these countries compelled the manufacturers to reduce their production levels and even stop their production in some cases. Moreover, the ports and warehouses in these countries were closed due to the pandemic. This, in turn, reduced the supply of electronic products such as smartphones, computers, displays, controllers, and headsets. Thus, the countries dependent on electronic device exports faced shortage during the pandemic.

Global Gaming Headset Market Dynamics

Drivers : The flourishing video game industry to majorly drive the growth of the gaming headset market

The video game sector is one of the fastest-growing in the world. According to a 2019 United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) report, playing for the Planet, more than 2.3 billion people play video games, and they spend about USD 140 billion on games annually. This number is anticipated to reach 2.7 billion people in 2020, generating nearly USD 175 billion. The growing penetration of smartphones is the major driving factor for the growth of the gaming industry. In addition, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic boosted the growth in the gaming industry. As many people were quarantined in their homes, they spent more time on entertainment, including OTT platforms and gaming.

Restraints : Easy availability of counterfeit products is anticipated to hamper the market growth

Counterfeiting affects the gaming peripherals market in a big way. There is a rampant grey secondary market for gaming headsets and other gaming hardware worldwide. Recently, a drastic increase in the number of fakes available has been observed due to the growth of online channels. Decreased performance, inferior construction and materials, and a very short lifespan of the counterfeit headsets affect the brand value of the manufacturers. Fake websites similar to branded ones draw unsuspecting consumers who look to buy branded headsets online at discounted prices. They are of concern to business because of their impact on sales and licensing brand value and firm reputation, and the ability of firms to benefit from the breakthroughs they make in developing new products.

Opportunities : Technological advancement in gaming headsets is anticipated to boost the market

5G wireless technology is the 5th generation mobile network. It is specially designed to fulfill the demands of current technological trends, including a large growth in data and almost global connectivity and the increasing interest in the Internet of Things (IoT). In its initial stages, 5G technology is anticipated to work in combination with the existing 4G Technology and then move on as a fully independent entity in subsequent releases. 5G wireless technology is meant to deliver higher peak data speeds, ultra-low latency, more reliability, massive network capacity, increased availability, and a more uniform user experience to more users.

Global Gaming Headset Market Segmentation

The market has been segmented based on the platform, technology, and region.

By Platform Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Multi-platform Gaming Headsets

PC/Mac Gaming Headsets

Console Gaming Headsets

By Technology Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Wired Gaming Headsets

Wireless Gaming Headset

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The PC/Mac gaming headsets segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by type

Based on the platform, the gaming headset market is segmented into multi-platform gaming headsets, PC/Mac gaming headsets, and console gaming headsets. In 2021, the PC/Mac gaming headsets segment occupied a major share of 51.9% in the gaming headset market. Competitive games such as Overwatch, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto, and a few more have overtaken the PC gaming division, due to which PC gaming headsets are acquiring great demand. It has become increasingly integral that users upgrade their sound system accordingly. In 2020, numerous PC games were also launched, such as Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil 3, Doom Eternal, Half-Life: Alyx, Doom Eternal, and others. For instance, has launched in March 2020.

Moreover, the rising numbers of live streamers and gaming influencers are driving the market for the PC/Mac gaming headsets segment. Moreover, the coronavirus pandemic has created a big spike in sales for PC gaming headsets, which drives the demand for the PC/Mac gaming headsets segment. The lockdown measures over the world have resulted in gamers ordering upgrades and accessories for their PC gaming hardware, due to which numerous people buy and upgrade personal computers with superior parts with the purpose of playing video games.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global gaming headset market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific gaming headset market is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.31% over the forecast period of 2022-2030. The Asia Pacific has the fastest-growing gaming community globally, with China, Japan, and South Korea leading the market. In China, 64% of the population consider themselves gamers, compared to the US’s next largest global market, where only 43% of the population plays regularly.

Although Asia Pacific gamers spend significant time on consoles and PC, the mobile market is strongest. Mobile gamers have exploded the gamer player base while mobile technology, including streaming, blur the line between console, PC, and mobile games; the promise of 4K games streamed on any screen blur the line further, as more AAA titles are released on mobile and cross-play becomes the standard.

Key Market Players

The global gaming headset market is highly fragmented and is highly competitive. Sony, Sennheiser, Skullcandy, Logitech, Plantronics, Razer, Gioteck, Turtle Beach, SteelSeries, and Corsair are major market participants. At present, the gaming headset market is witnessing an increase in demand for premium gaming headsets across the globe.

Furthermore, companies are forming strategic partnerships and expanding their reach to different geographies to remain competitive in the market. Moreover, business expansions, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions are the vital strategies adopted by most companies in the global gaming headset market