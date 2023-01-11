Le marché des bouteilles intelligentes devrait augmenter en fonction de la taille, de la part, des tendances émergentes, des principaux moteurs de croissance, des défis et des perspectives de revenus de l’industrie

»

Global Smart Bottle Market, By Product (Water Bottle, Beverages Bottle, Pharmaceutical Bottles, Others), Component (Hardware, Software), Type (Metal, Polymer, Others), Capacity (Up to 500 ML, 500 ML – 1,500 ML, Above 1,500 ML), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Global Smart Bottle Market Analysis and Size

People nowadays are becoming health conscious and are realizing the importance of adequate amount of water intake. Smart bottles thus, help the consumers to keep a check on their water intake levels. Smart bottles use sensor technology to calculate how much water a person is drinking accompanied with temperature sensors, freshness timers, drinking reminders, and daily hydration statistics.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the smart bottle market value, which was USD 135.22 million in 2021, is expected to reach the value of USD 402.29 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 14.60% during the forecast period. « Online » accounts for the most prominent distribution channel segment in the smart bottle market owing to the growing penetration of e-commerce channels and increasing personal disposable income. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behaviour.

Global Smart Bottle Market Definition

From the name itself, it is clear that smart bottle is an electronic product that is used to measure an individual’s daily water intake. Smart bottles are available easily in the market via both online and offline modes of distribution and can be availed as per the choice and preference pertaining to color, size and shape.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product (Water Bottle, Beverages Bottle, Pharmaceutical Bottles, Others), Component (Hardware, Software), Type (Metal, Polymer, Others), Capacity (Up to 500 ML, 500 ML – 1,500 ML, Above 1,500 ML), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America. Market Players Covered Groking Lab Limited (US), MOIKIT (China), Out of Galaxy, Inc. (US), OPEN-2, LLC. (US), Caktus, Inc. (US), THERMOS L.L.C. (US), HydraSmart (US), Ecomo Inc. (US), Trago Mills Limited (UK), Hidrate Inc. (US), SIGG Switzerland Bottles AG (Switzerland), AdhereTech (US), Indiegogo, Inc. (US), and Ozmo Incorporated (US) Market Opportunities Surging number of research and development activities

Growth and expansion of travel and tourism industry

Rising awareness regarding maintaining health and fitness

COVID-19 Impact on Smart Bottle Market

COVID-19 had a mild impact on the market. This was because of the shutdown of the manufacturing facilities and plants owing to the lockdown and restrictions. Supply chain and transportation disruptions further crated hindrances for the market. However, when some relaxations were given, e-commerce sales saw a rise owing to the rising penetration of online and e-commerce channels. The future as well of the market is on the brighter side owing to the increased proliferation of internet and e-commerce channels.

Recent Development

In March 2021 BOttel, an Australian brand has created a smart water bottle featuring a glowing flash light to remind you when to drink. Botell – dubbed as the ‘next generation’ of water bottles – can keep track of how much more water you need to drink throughout the day to stay hydrated.

