Le marché des appareils / systèmes / équipements de surveillance des patients recevra une hausse écrasante à l’avenir | Informations DBMR

Patient monitoring device/system/equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 5.40 Billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growth of patient monitoring device/system/equipment market is due to the advancement of wireless technology in monitoring equipment.

Global Patient Monitoring Device/System/Equipment Market By Product (Hemodynamic, Neuromonitoring, Cardiac, Fetal & Neonatal, Respiratory, Multiparameter, Remote Patient, Weight, Temperature, And Urine Output Monitoring Devices), Type (Vibration , Thermal, Motor Current, Alarm, Gps),Process (Online, Portable), Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud), End Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Setting, Ambulatory Surgical Centres), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market trends & Forecast to 2027

Patient monitoring device is a type of medical device used to monitor patients during minor and major surgeries to remove complications. These devices help to monitor the patient remotely and to maintain the record of the patients.

The growing adoption of the equipment monitoring system is expected to drive the market growth. Decrease in the cost of the IoT components which offer cost effective equipment monitoring is another factor that will boost the growth of the market. With increasing focus of quality of healthcare, the growing concern of the cloud based solution that provide real time functionalities is the biggest opportunity for the patient monitoring device/system/equipment market.

Top Companies Of Industry:-

The major players covered in the report are BioTelemetry, Inc., Onduo LLC., Medtronic, Compumedics Limited, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION., Natus Medical Incorporated., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, OMRON Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Care Innovations, LLC., Smiths Group plc, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA,, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD, PRÜFTECHNIK Dieter Busch GmbH and Analog Devices, Inc among other players domestic and global. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Patient Monitoring Device/System/Equipment Market Scope and Market Size

Patient monitoring device/system/equipment market is segmented of the basis of product, type, process, deployment type and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, market is segmented into hemodynamic, neuromonitoring, cardiac, fetal & neonatal, respiratory, multiparameter, remote patient, weight, temperature, and urine output monitoring devices.

Patient monitoring device/system/equipment market has also been segmented based on the type into vibration, thermal, motor current, alarm, GPS.

Based on process, the market is segmented into online and portable.

On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud.

Patient monitoring device/system/equipment market has also been segmented based on end-use into hospitals & clinics, home setting and ambulatory surgical centres.

Patient Monitoring Device/System/Equipment Market Country Level Analysis

Global patient monitoring device/system/equipment market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, type, process, deployment type and end use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market due to the large market share of the U.S. in patient monitoring device/system/equipment market due to increasing stringent government regulation and rising awareness regarding quality products while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 due to rise in geriatric population and increase in the purchasing power of the populous country such as China and Japan.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while provided forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Global patient monitoring device/system/equipment market report also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for patient monitoring device/system/equipment market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the patient monitoring device/system/equipment market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Patient Monitoring Device/System/Equipment Market Share Analysis

Patient monitoring device/system/equipment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to patient monitoring device/system/equipment market.

