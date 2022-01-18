Le marché des aimants au cobalt et au samarium connaît une croissance future massive jusqu’en 2028 | Ningbo ketian Magnet Co., Ltd, adamsmagnetic, Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Eclipse Magnetics, Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group

Le rapport mondial sur l’industrie des aimants au samarium et au cobalt 2022 est une enquête professionnelle et approfondie sur l’état actuel du marché des aimants au samarium et au cobalt. Le rapport fournit un aperçu de base de l’industrie, y compris les définitions, les classifications, les applications et la structure de la chaîne de l’industrie. L’analyse du marché Aimants Samarium Cobalt est fournie pour le marché international, y compris l’historique du développement, l’analyse du paysage concurrentiel et l’état de développement des principales régions.

Le marché des aimants au samarium et au cobalt augmentera à un taux de 3,95 % pour la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. La demande croissante des industries d’utilisation finale telles que l’électronique grand public et la technologie médicale est un facteur essentiel de la croissance des aimants au samarium et au cobalt. marché.

L’aimant samarium cobalt est fait d’un alliage de samarium et de cobalt et est un aimant permanent puissant et l’un des aimants de terres rares. L’aimant samarium cobalt a une propriété appelée anisotropie, qui est le samarium cobalt et ne peut être magnétisé que le long de l’axe de son orientation magnétique.

The main players in the samarium and cobalt magnets market: Ningbo ketian Magnet Co., Ltd, adamsmagnetic, Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Eclipse Magnetics, Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group, MOLYCORP CHEMICALS & OXIDES (EUROPE) LTD, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. , Ltd, Hitachi, Ltd and Lynas Rare Earths Ltd



The points that are discussed in the report are the major market players involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors etc. The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the market size, capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross margin, sales volume, revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply , the future strategies and the technological developments they are making are also included in the report.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies in the Solid State Drives market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on major industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past 3 years, key developments in past five years . .

Segments and Sub-sections of the Samarium Cobalt Magnets Market are shown below:

By type of product ( cylinder, ring, others )

Application ( general industry, consumer electronics, medical technology, automotive, aerospace and defense, environment and energy, others )

Samarium Cobalt Magnets is a tool used to provide internal top-down communications such as blogs, newsletters, news feeds and updates within a company. This software allows business leaders to segment communications based on factors such as department, role, and location. Employee communications software helps companies communicate effectively with their entire workforce, enterprise and frontline. It also increases profitability and staff retention rates through better alignment of goals and vision and improves productivity and employee experience. All the above factors have a significant impact on the growth of the Samarium Cobalt Magnets Market.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Cobalt and Samarium Magnets Market

The COVID-19 outbreak, which started in Wuhan, China in December 2019, has spread at a rapid pace around the world. Global factory shutdowns, travel bans and border closures, to combat and contain the outbreak, have impacted every industry and every economy around the world. The majority of manufacturing plants are either temporarily closed or operating with minimal staff; due to which samarium cobalt magnets and related components are disturbed.

Further, in the research report, the following points are included along with an in-depth study of each point:

* Production Analysis – Production is analyzed based on different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various key market players is also covered.

* Sales and Revenue Analysis – Sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the global market. Another major aspect, the price, which plays an important role in generating revenue, is also evaluated in this section for different regions.

* Supply and Consumption – Following on from sales, this section studies the supply and consumption of the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this section.

* Other Analysis – Besides the information, trade and distribution analysis for the market, contact details of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also provided . Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investments are included.

Regional outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Samarium Cobalt Magnet market based on various segments. It also provides market size estimates and forecasts from 2017 to 2027 for five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The samarium cobalt magnet market of each region is further sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecasts for 18 countries globally as well as current trends and opportunities prevailing in the region.

