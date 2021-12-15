Le marché des agents de contrôle biologique agricole devrait détenir la plus grande part avec les acteurs clés Corteva, Nufarm, United Phosphorus Ltd., Bayer AG, Novozymes, Koppert Biological Systems, Andermatt Biocontrol Suisse AG

Agents de contrôle biologique agricoleest le rapport d’étude de marché complet qui étudie les défis, les structures du marché, les opportunités, les forces motrices, les tendances émergentes et le paysage concurrentiel de l’industrie Agents de contrôle biologique agricole. En tenant compte de l’année de base et de l’année historique spécifiques, des calculs dans le rapport ont été effectués qui interprètent les performances du marché au cours des années de prévision en donnant des informations sur la définition du marché, la classification des agents de contrôle biologique agricole, les applications et les engagements. En outre, le rapport révise les conditions générales du marché, estime la part de marché et le volume des ventes de poAgriculture Biological Control Agentsible de l’industrie Agriculture Biological Control Agents,

The agriculture biological control agents market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 14.7% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 22.26 billion by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on agriculture biological control agents market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the demand for organically cultivated food products is escalating the growth of agriculture biological control agents market.

Type of Agriculture Biological Control Agents Market: Weed Killers, Parasitoids, Predators, Bacteria, Fungi, Others

Application of Agriculture Biological Control Agents Market: Seed Treatment, Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Others

Biocontrol agents can be referred to as the natural organisms such as predation, parasitism and other mechanisms for the controlling the plant pests. They play an essential role in controlling the plant pests like weeds, nematodes, mites. These biocontrol agents aid in the maintenance and balance the plant species such as insects, nematodes weeds and mites.

