Le marché de l’informatique de la santé connaîtra une croissance massive d’ici 2029 avec les principaux acteurs clés

Data Bridge Market Research a récemment ajouté un nouveau rapport de recherche à sa méga base de données d’études internationales de recherche. Le rapport de recherche, intitulé « Marché des technologies de l’information sur la santé 2021 » identifie et analyse les tendances émergentes ainsi que les principaux moteurs, les défis, l’état du marché, la part de marché, le taux de croissance, les tendances futures, les moteurs du marché, les opportunités et les défis, les risques et les barrières à l’entrée, les canaux de vente et opportunités sur le marché de l’industrie informatique de la santé. Pour une entreprise prospère, il est tout à fait essentiel de connaître les demandes, les préférences, les attitudes et l’évolution des goûts des consommateurs concernant le produit spécifique et ce rapport est là pour résoudre ce problème. De plus, les entreprises peuvent utiliser les informations contenues dans ce rapport pour décider de leurs stratégies de production et de commercialisation.

Le marché de l’informatique de la santé devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyse le marché pour représenter 607,48 milliards USD d’ici 2027, avec un TCAC de 15,85 % au cours de la période de prévision susmentionnée. L’augmentation du savoir-faire technologique, le volume croissant de données sur les patients et la demande de processus et de systèmes de soins de santé rapides et efficaces contribueront à stimuler la croissance du marché de l’informatique de santé.

Dimensions concurrentielles

Le rapport présente également le paysage concurrentiel du marché et une analyse détaillée correspondante des principaux fournisseurs/fabricants du marché.

Analyse détaillée du marché et aperçu :

La numérisation croissante dans le secteur de la santé et la demande de soins basés sur la valeur et l’augmentation du coût de la fourniture de services de santé, associées au nombre croissant d’établissements de santé, accéléreront probablement la croissance du marché de l’informatique de santé au cours de la période de prévision 2020-2027. D’autre part, une forte intégration du secteur de l’informatique de santé pour surmonter les problèmes liés à la gestion des mégadonnées et à sa sécurité renforcera encore les diverses opportunités qui conduiront à la croissance du marché de l’informatique de santé au cours de la période de prévision mentionnée ci-dessus. dans les pays en développement entravera probablement la croissance du marché de l’informatique de santé au cours de la période de prévision susmentionnée.

. Segmentation du marché de l’informatique de santé :

By Solutions & Services (Solutions, HCIT Outsourcing Services and Others)

By Component Type (Software and Hardware), Delivery Mode (On-Premise and Cloud-Based)

By End-Users (Providers and Payers)

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape and Healthcare IT Market Share Analysis

Healthcare IT market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to healthcare IT market.

The major players covered in the healthcare IT market report are Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Carestream Health, Siemens Healthineers AG, Agfa-Gevaert Group, athenahealth, Inc., eClinicalWorks, GENERAL ELECTRIC, GREENWAY HEALTH, LLC., Infor, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NXGN Management, LLC, Oracle, Siilo, BigHealth, Vida Health, SWORD Health, NOVIGENIX SA, Lantum, BD ROWA, Bioaxis.com, Ada Health GmbH,, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Healthcare IT Market Scope and Market Size:-

Healthcare IT market is segmented on the basis of solutions and services, component type, delivery mode and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of solutions and services, the market is segmented into solutions, HCIT outsourcing services and others.

On the basis of component type, the market is segmented into software and hardware.

On the basis of delivery mode, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into providers and payers.

Geographical Coverage of Healthcare IT Market

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Healthcare IT in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

