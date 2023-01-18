Le marché de l’impression numérique pour l’emballage est en croissance avec un TCAC de 11,5 % et devrait atteindre 929,49 millions USD d’ici 2028 – Novartis AG, Ipsen Pharma, Viatris Inc., Callisto Pharmaceuticals

« Global Digital Printing for Packaging Market », ajoute le nouveau rapport de recherche dans la base de données de rapports de Data Bridge Market Research. Ce rapport de recherche s’étend sur 329 pages, 53 nombres de tableaux et 244 nombres de figures résumant les principales entreprises, avec des tableaux et des figures. L’ impression numérique pour l’emballageLe rapport d’étude de marché présente une étude complète sur la capacité de production, la consommation, l’importation et l’exportation pour toutes les grandes régions du monde. En gardant à l’esprit le point de vue de l’utilisateur final, une équipe de chercheurs, de prévisionnistes, d’analystes et d’experts du secteur a travaillé en profondeur pour formuler ce rapport d’étude de marché sur l’impression numérique pour l’emballage. Les recherches et analyses effectuées dans ce rapport Impression numérique pour l’emballage aident les clients à prévoir l’investissement dans un marché émergent, l’expansion de la part de marché ou le succès d’un nouveau produit. Pour transformer des informations complexes sur le marché en une version plus simple, des outils et des techniques bien établis sont utilisés pour la génération du rapport Impression numérique pour l’emballage.

Analyse et perspectives du marché : impression numérique mondiale pour le marché de l’emballage

Le marché de l’impression numérique pour l’emballage devrait connaître une croissance du marché à un taux de 9,95% au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Le rapport d’étude de marché de Data Bridge sur le marché de l’impression numérique pour l’emballage fournit une analyse et des informations sur les différents facteurs qui devraient prévaloir tout au long de la période de prévision tout en fournissant leurs impacts sur la croissance du marché. L’augmentation du besoin de solutions d’ emballage qui promeuvent le contenu et les aident à des fins de marketing accélère la croissance de l’impression numérique pour le marché de l’emballage.

En plus des informations sur le marché telles que la valeur du marché, le taux de croissance, les segments de marché, la couverture géographique, les acteurs du marché et le scénario de marché, le rapport de marché organisé par l’équipe Data Bridge Market Research comprend une analyse approfondie par des experts, une analyse des importations / exportations, analyse des prix, analyse de la consommation de la production et scénario de la chaîne climatique.

L’impression numérique est connue pour se développer rapidement en tant que prochaine technologie de référence grâce aux divers avantages qu’elle offre. Il devient très rentable en raison du temps de commercialisation rapide, d’une plus grande flexibilité de fabrication et d’un plus grand degré de personnalisation.

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the digital printing for packaging market in the forecast period are the rise in the need for sustainable printing. Furthermore, the growing demand for the flexible packaging is further anticipated to propel the growth of the digital printing for packaging market. Also, the cost efficiency is further estimated to cushion the growth of the digital printing for packaging market. On the other hand, the variations in the costs of the raw materials are further projected to impede the growth of the digital printing for packaging market in the timeline period.

Top Key players in Global Digital Printing for Packaging Market Report: DuPont, Xerox, HP Development Company, L.P., Xeikon, Edwards Label, Inc., Quantum Packaging Store, Cyan Tec Systems, Krones AG, Hinterkopf GmbH, Mondi, Quad/Graphics, Inc., SCREEN GP Americas, LLC, CCL Industries, SUN Automation Group, Eastman Kodak Company, XYMOPrint, WS Packaging Group, Inc., TRACO, Weber Packaging Solutions, Landa Corporation, Barberán S.A., DS Smith, Cenveo Corporation, THIMM THE HIGHPACK GROUP

Market Segmentation:

The digital printing for packaging market is segmented on the basis of technology type, format, product type and end use. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of technology type, the digital printing for packaging market is segmented into liquid toner electrophotography printing, nano-graphic printing, inkjet technology, others. Others is further sub segmented into dye tonner.

Digital Printing for Packaging Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The digital printing for packaging market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, technology type, format, product type and end use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the digital printing for packaging market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the digital printing for packaging market due to the terms of revenues. Furthermore, the occurrence of major key players will further boost the growth of the digital printing for packaging market in the region during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of the growth in the digital printing for packaging market due to the rise in the demand for flexible packaging. Moreover, the increase in the demand for sustainable printing is further anticipated to propel the growth of the digital printing for packaging market in the region in the coming years.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market development pace of the Digital Printing for Packaging market?

What are the key factors driving the Global Digital Printing for Packaging market?

Who are the key manufacturers in the market space?

What are the market openings, market hazard and market outline of the market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Digital Printing for Packaging market?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of Digital Printing for Packaging market?

What are the Digital Printing for Packaging market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Digital Printing for Packaging industries?

What are deals, income, and value examination by types and utilizations of the market?

What are deals, income, and value examination by areas of enterprises?

