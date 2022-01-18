Le marché de l’hydroxypropylméthylcellulose (HPMC) devrait croître rapidement de 2022 à 2028 | Ashland, DuPont, Colorcon, LOTTE Fine Chemical, Shandong Head Co., Ltd., Shijiazhuang Shangdun Cellulose Co., LTD., FENCHEM

Le rapport mondial sur l’industrie de l’hydroxypropylméthylcellulose (HPMC) 2022 est une enquête professionnelle et approfondie sur l’état actuel du marché de l’hydroxypropylméthylcellulose (HPMC). Le rapport fournit un aperçu de base de l’industrie, y compris les définitions, les classifications, les applications et la structure de la chaîne de l’industrie. L’analyse du marché Hydroxypropylméthylcellulose (HPMC) est fournie pour le marché international, y compris l’historique du développement, l’analyse du paysage concurrentiel et l’état de développement des principales régions.

La taille du marché de l’hydroxypropylméthylcellulose (HPMC) devrait croître à un taux de croissance annuel composé de 3,38% pour la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028 et devrait atteindre 5,92 milliards USD d’ici 2028. fournit une analyse et des informations sur les différents facteurs qui devraient prévaloir tout au long de la période de prévision, tout en fournissant également leurs impacts sur la croissance du marché.

Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) is also known as hypromellose and is a hydrocolloid, derived from cellulose. It is an inert viscoelastic polymer widely used as an ophthalmic lubricant. It is also used as an excipient in the pharmaceutical industry. Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose finds its applications in various end-use industries such as building and construction, paints and coatings, food and beverages, personal care, and adhesives.

Les principaux acteurs du marché de l’hydroxypropylméthylcellulose (HPMC) : Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Ashland, DuPont, Colorcon, LOTTE Fine Chemical, Shandong Head Co., Ltd., Shijiazhuang Shangdun Cellulose Co., LTD., FENCHEM, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Celotech Chemical Co., Ltd., Universal Mine Chem, Orison Chemicals Limited, Viachem, PARAS ENTERPRISES, ZHEJIANG KELAIN NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD., PARAMOUNT CHEMICAL & ACID CORPORATION, MADHU HYDROCOLLOIDS PVT. LTD., Kima Chemical Co., Ltd., Fengchen Group Co., Ltd. et Ottokemi

The points discussed in the report are the major market players involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors etc. The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the market size, capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross margin, sales volume, revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply , the future strategies and the technological developments they are making are also included in the report.

Segments and Sub-Sections of the Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose (HPMC) Market are shown below:

By Product Type ( Industrial Grade HPMC, Pharmaceutical Grade HPMC, Food Grade HPMC )

End User ( Pharmaceutical, Buildings & Construction, Food & Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Adhesives, Others )

Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) is a tool used to provide internal top-down communications such as blogs, newsletters, news feeds and updates in a company. This software allows business leaders to segment communications based on factors such as department, role, and location. Employee communications software helps companies communicate effectively with their entire workforce, enterprise and frontline. It also increases profitability and staff retention rates through better alignment of goals and vision and improves productivity and employee experience. All the above factors have a significant impact on the growth of the Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) market.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market

The COVID-19 outbreak, which started in Wuhan, China in December 2019, has spread at a rapid pace around the world. Global factory shutdowns, travel bans and border closures, to combat and contain the outbreak, have impacted every industry and every economy around the world. The majority of manufacturing plants are either temporarily closed or operating with minimal staff; due to which hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) and related components are disrupted.

Further, in the research report, the following points are included along with an in-depth study of each point:

* Production Analysis – Production is analyzed based on different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various key market players is also covered.

* Sales and Revenue Analysis – Sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the global market. Another major aspect, the price, which plays an important role in generating revenue, is also evaluated in this section for different regions.

* Supply and Consumption – Following on from sales, this section studies the supply and consumption of the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this section.

* Other Analysis – Besides the information, trade and distribution analysis for the market, contact details of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also provided . Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investments are included.

Regional outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) market based on various segments. It also provides market size estimates and forecasts from 2017 to 2027 for five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) market for each region is further sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecasts for 18 countries globally as well as current trends and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Contents:

1 Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market – Research Scope

2 Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market – Research Methodology

3 Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market Forces

4 Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market – By Geography

5 Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market – By Trade Statistics

6 Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market – By Type

7 Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market – By Application

8 North America Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market

9 Europe Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market Analysis

10 Asia-Pacific Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market Analysis

11 Middle East & Africa Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market Analysis

12 South America Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market Analysis

13 company profiles

