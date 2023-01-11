Le marché de l’amidon cationique observera le TCAC le plus élevé par, la taille, la part, la demande, les principaux moteurs, les tendances de développement et les perspectives concurrentielles

»

Global Cationic Starch Market, By Source (Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Potato, and Other Sources), Application (Food & Beverage, Feed and Other Applications), Form (Dry Form and Liquid), Function (Stabilizing, Thickening, Film Forming Agents, Gelling Agent, Texturizing, Binding, Emulsifying, Sizing, Moisture Retention and Coating) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Cationic Starch Market Analysis and Size

For several decades, starch has been one of the most essential starch products and biomaterials, widely used in a variety of applications around the world. Although the cationic starch industry has a significant demand for starch, due to research and development, starch is increasingly being used in other industrial domains such as textile, paper, chemicals, agriculture, construction engineering, and healthcare.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the cationic starch market which was valued at USD 22.89 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 38.17 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Cationic Starch Market Scope and Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Source (Corn, Wheat, Cassava, Potato, and Other Sources), Application (Food & Beverage, Feed and Other Applications), Form (Dry Form and Liquid), Function (Stabilizing, Thickening, Film Forming Agents, Gelling Agent, Texturizing, Binding, Emulsifying, Sizing, Moisture Retention and Coating) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Global (APAC) in the Global (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered DSM (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), Glanbia PLC (Ireland), ADM (U.S.), BTSA Biotechnologias Aplicadas S.L. (Spain), Rabar Pty Ltd (Australia) Novus International (U.S.), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Lesaffre (France), AB Mauri (U.K.), LAFFORT (France), Alltech, (Nicholasville), DCL Food Distributors (U.K.), Agrano GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), UNIFERM GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Opportunities Growing research and development activities

Product innovation is creating ample of opportunities

Growing market players in the region will provide a stronghold

Market Definition

Cationic starch is a type of starch that has been modified. Cationic starches are primarily used as wet-end starches. While native starch can be used as a wet-end starch, cationic starches are preferred. As cationic starches are positively charged, the negatively charged cellulose fiber and fillers easily attract them. As a result, the fibre-to-fibre and fibre-to-filler bonds become stronger. There are two commercially available cationic starches: quaternary ammonium type cationic starch and tertiary amino type cationic starch. Quaternary ammonium starch is cationic across the pH spectrum, whereas tertiary amino starch is cationic only in the acidic range.

Global Cationic Starch Market Dynamics

Drivers

Thriving food and beverage industry

Future trends in the cationic starch market show that starch is one of the most common carbohydrate sources used to make products such as soups, custard, desserts, and sauces. This, along with the thriving food and beverage industry, is propelling the global cationic starch market forward. Furthermore, the demand for low-calorie sweeteners is rising due to increased health awareness, an increase in diabetic cases, unhealthy food consumption, and sedentary lifestyles. Furthermore, there is an increase in demand for cationic starch, particularly in developing economies, due to the growing economy, rapid urbanization, an increase in the middle-class population, and the growing tendency of westernization of food consumption patterns.

Innovation and diversification of products

Rising technological advancement and modernization have resulted in advanced product innovations and diversification in various applications, which directly impacts the market growth. Growing demand for confectionaries and ready-to-eat items among customers adds to the market growth as starch is a major ingredient used in many food products. Increasing demand from pharmaceutical and adhesive paper industries has resulted in market expansion. Rising cases of obesity in the region have shifted the consumer preference for artificial thickeners, leading to market growth.

Opportunities

Research and Development activities

Growing research and development activities for product innovation creates ample market opportunities. Growing market players in the region will provide a stronghold to the cationic starch market growth.

