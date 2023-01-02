Le marché de l’aluminate de strontium atteindra 310,27 millions USD d’ici 2029

Définition du marché

L’ aluminate de strontium a la formule chimique SrAl2O4. C’est une poudre cristalline monoclinique jaune pâle inodore et ininflammable Il fonctionne comme un luminophore photoluminescent avec une longue persistance de phosphorescence lorsqu’il est activé avec un dopant approprié (par exemple, l’europium, noté Eu : SrAl2O4).

Le marché mondial de l’aluminate de strontium était évalué à 210,00 millions USD en 2021 et devrait atteindre 310,27 millions USD d’ici 2029, enregistrant un TCAC de 5,00% au cours de la période de prévision 2022-2029. En plus des informations sur le marché telles que la valeur du marché, le taux de croissance, les segments de marché, la couverture géographique, les acteurs du marché et le scénario de marché, le rapport de marché organisé par l’équipe Data Bridge Market Research comprend également une analyse approfondie par des experts, une analyse des importations / exportations. , analyse des prix, analyse de la consommation de la production et scénario de la chaîne climatique.

Analyse et taille du marché

Au cours des dernières années, l’industrie chimique a connu une croissance fulgurante. De plus, il y a eu une utilisation accrue dans les industries d’utilisation finale telles que la peinture et le revêtement, les encres d’imprimerie, les plastiques, les matériaux de construction , les soins de santé et autres, ce qui augmente encore la croissance globale du marché. Par conséquent, le marché devrait accélérer sa croissance au cours de la période de prévision.

The market information covered in the global Strontium Aluminate report not only assists businesses in taking sound and proficient decisions but also helps decide the advertising, promotion, marketing and sales strategy more gainfully. This report merges all-inclusive industry analysis with precise evaluations and forecasts which all together brings about absolute research solutions and maximum industry clarity for strategic decision making. This business report deals with several markets internationally including Asia, North America, South America, and Africa in accord with the client’s needs. To craft Strontium Aluminate market research report, the data has been gathered from the diverse corners of the globe by an experienced team of language resources.

Some of the major players operating in the strontium aluminate market are

DuPont (U.S.)

Solvay (Belgium)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

LuminoChem (Hungary)

Nemoto & Co. Ltd., (Japan)

Allureglow International (Australia)

GloTech International (Philippines)

Lightleader Co. Ltd. (China)

Tavco Chemicals Inc. (U.S.)

RTP Company (U.S.)

RC Tritec Ltd. (Switzerland)

Glow Inc. (Indonesia)

Bio-x (India)

Shenzhen Yumingjie Pigments CO., LTD (China)

Triveni Interchem Private Limited (Group Of Triveni Chemicals) (India)

Foset Co. Ltd (China)

Anyang Jinfang Metallurgy Co.,Ltd. (China)

Dezhou Grand Luminous Technology Co., Ltd.(China)

COVID-19 Impact on Strontium aluminate Market

The recent outbreak of coronavirus had a negative impact on the strontium aluminate market. Due to recent events surrounding the COVID-19 epidemic, several governments and private sector businesses are functioning at reduced capacity or have totally suspended operations. Manufacturing of different consumer items and other products came to a standstill around the world due to a lack of raw materials, labor shortages, and other factors. The market for strontium aluminate powder is projected to be hampered as a result. There were severe disruptions in various manufacturing as well as the supply-chain operations resulting in huge financial setback for the market. Over the forecast period, the aforementioned determinants will weigh the market’s revenue trajectory over the forecast period.

Global Strontium Aluminate Market Scope

The strontium aluminate market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Water Based Strontium Aluminate

Solvent Based Strontium Aluminate

End-user

Paint and Coating

Printing Inks

Plastics

Construction Materials

Healthcare

Others

Strontium aluminate Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The strontium aluminate market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, form and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the strontium aluminate market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the easy availability of raw materials at competitive prices within the region.

On the other hand, North America is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the increasing spending on research and development and high usage for various applications in the emerging economies in the region.

