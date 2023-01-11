Le marché de la vitamine E naturelle est susceptible d’influencer la valeur par, la taille, la part, les tendances, la croissance de l’entreprise, les défis et les perspectives concurrentielles

»

Global Natural Vitamin E Market, By Product (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols), Application (Dietary Supplements, Food and Beverages, cosmetics and Others), Type (Bacteria and Yeast), Form (Powder, Oil, Dry Probiotic and Liquid Probiotic), Function (Preventive Healthcare and Therapeutics), End user (Human Probiotics and Animal Probiotics) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Natural Vitamin E Market Analysis and Size

Natural vitamin E deficiency is becoming more common as a result of changing lifestyle and food habits. Bacteria in the human gut naturally produce Natural Vitamin E. Natural Vitamin E is scarce in the Western diet, so it must be supplemented through diet and pharmaceutical products.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the natural vitamin E market was valued at USD 795.34 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 1346.24 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Natural Vitamin E Market Scope and Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols), Application (Dietary Supplements, Food and Beverages, cosmetics and Others), Type (Bacteria and Yeast), Form (Powder, Oil, Dry Probiotic and Liquid Probiotic), Function (Preventive Healthcare and Therapeutics), End user (Human Probiotics and Animal Probiotics) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered DSM (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Glanbia Plc (Ireland), ADM (US), Farbest Brands (NJ), SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG (Schleswig-Holstein), Adisseo (France), BTSA Biotechnologias Aplicadas S.L. (Spain) and Rabar Pty Ltd (Australia). Opportunities Rising health consciousness

Rising cases of micronutrient deficiencies

The rising prevalence of vitamin deficiency diseases

Market Definition

Natural vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that protects our cells from oxidative stress. Vitamin levels are required for the body to function properly; a lack of vitamins in the body can cause infections, loss of vision, or muscle weakness. Vitamin E is an essential nutrient that promotes good health and can be found in a variety of foods and supplements. The best way to consume this vitamin is to include it in a healthy diet. The most common and potent vitamin is alpha tocopherol. The natural source of vitamins is made up of a group of good molecules for healthy skin, rather than a single compound.

Natural Vitamin E Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand for vitamin supplements due to their benefits on overall human health

The global natural vitamin E market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to rising demand for vitamin supplements. There is a large body of clinical evidence that supports the role of vitamins in overall health and their benefits to the human body, particularly the bones. This factor will drive sales of natural vitamin E-based products such as injections (pharmaceutical grade), oral supplements, food fortification, and dietary supplements.

Growing deficiency among population due to unhealthy diet patterns and sedentary lifestyles

Lifestyle and dietary changes that cause natural vitamin E deficiency in both developed and developing countries will benefit industry growth in the coming years. People who lead sedentary lifestyles and consume a lot of junk food are more likely to develop chronic conditions that result in vitamin deficiencies. Menadione and phytonadione are fat-soluble compounds that are essential for the development of teeth and bones. It also stimulates blood clotting and coagulation-inhibiting factors. Thus, people suffering from coagulation disorders due to sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy diet patterns are suggested to consume menadione and phytonadione supplements as their daily part of diet. Aforementioned factors will accelerate the industry growth.

Opportunities

Rising health consciousness, changing dietary patterns, a hectic lifestyle, and increased demand for vitamin supplements in the face of rising cases of micronutrient deficiencies are also expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of diseases such as osteomalacia, osteoporosis, and rickets will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the natural vitamin E market during the forecast period.

