Le marché de la viande sans antibiotiques prospère par, la taille, la part, les tendances émergentes, les facteurs de croissance de l’industrie, les principaux moteurs et les perspectives de croissance des revenus

Global Antibiotic-free Meat Market, By Nature (Fresh, Frozen), Product Type (Pork Antibiotic-Free Meat, Chicken Antibiotic-Free Meat, Beef Antibiotic-Free Meat, Turkey Antibiotic-Free Meat), End-User (Direct, Indirect) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Antibiotic Free Meat Market Analysis and Size

In the last decade, the evolution of social media has played a significant role in raising awareness about the negative effects of traditional or conventional food and the benefits of antibiotic-free meat products. Aside from the shift in how antibiotic-free foods are perceived, consumers are increasingly emphasising the social aspects of antibiotic-free production, favouring small-scale agriculture in a clean environment over large farms.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the antibiotic-free meat market was valued at USD 148.67 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 211.42 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Antibiotic Free Meat Market Scope and Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Nature (Fresh, Frozen), Product Type (Pork Antibiotic-Free Meat, Chicken Antibiotic-Free Meat, Beef Antibiotic-Free Meat, Turkey Antibiotic-Free Meat), End-User (Direct, Indirect) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), Tyson Foods, Inc. (U.S.), JBS S.A. (Brazil), Hormel Foods Corporation (U.S.), American Foods Group, LLC (U.S.), Koch Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Smithfield Foods, Inc (U.S.), National Beef Packing Company, LLC (U.S.), Perdue Farms Inc. (U.S.), Allanasons Private Limited (India), Tecumseh Poultry LLC, Insider Inc., (U.S.), MEYER NATURAL FOODS (U.S.), Nikken Foods Co,.Ltd, (U.S.) Opportunities Consumers are gravitating toward the organic meat

Growing demand for ready to eat products

Expansion of retail and production channels

Market Definition

Antibiotic-free meat is derived from livestock raised without the use of any antimicrobial and/or antibacterial substances administered to animals to prevent and treat pathogenic diseases. Farmers and meat processing industries commonly use antibiotics to promote rapid growth in animals, which leads to the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in animals.

Global Antibiotic Free Meat Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing customer knowledge and rising living standards

Growing awareness of the benefits of the antibiotic-free food and beverage market leads to increased market share growth. The antibiotic-free food and beverage market raises the standard of living by lowering health concerns, increasing customer knowledge of health-conscious customers, avoiding pesticides, chemical fertilisers, and synthetic chemicals, and avoiding genetically modified organisms. As a result, antibiotic-free meat products play an important role in health benefits, environmental friendliness, and animal welfare. It has nutritional advantages over a standard diet.

Growing demand for clean label products

Consumers are paying more attention to what’s in their food. Consumers around the world prefer clean-label food products, which is driving demand for antibiotic free meat market. In developing markets, a clean label allows a product to stand out from the crowd. Consumers are increasingly seeking nutritional meat products free of artificial colours, preservatives, flavours, sweeteners, and other potentially harmful ingredients. Clean labels can lead to premium and value-added products. Consumers prefer transparency in the entire process, from animal raising to products served on the table. Meat producers are focusing on transparency between consumers and manufacturers by providing all product information.

Opportunity

Consumers are gravitating toward the global organic meat market as they become more aware of the potential negative effects of using antibiotics and chemical additives in the production of processed meat. The rising consumer demand for organic meat has prompted suppliers to increase their organic meat supply. The easy availability of meat and rising consumer demand are propelling market growth.

