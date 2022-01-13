Le marché de la stérilisation des dispositifs médicaux 2022 met en évidence les tendances récentes, la croissance du marché et les opportunités commerciales jusqu’en 2029

Les dernières recherches sur le rapport sur le marché mondial de la stérilisation des dispositifs médicaux par Data Bridge Market Research couvrent les prévisions et les analyses au niveau mondial, régional et national avec des efforts méticuleux pour étudier les informations correctes et précieuses. L’étude et l’analyse de marché menées sur le marché crédible de la stérilisation des dispositifs médicaux aident à comprendre les types de consommateurs, leurs opinions sur le produit, leurs intentions d’achat et leurs idées pour l’avancement d’un produit. Ce rapport d’étude de marché a été préparé en comprenant parfaitement les exigences spécifiques de l’entreprise. Le rapport d’étude de marché sur la stérilisation des dispositifs médicaux peut être utilisé pour revérifier les données collectées par le biais d’analyses internes. Il guide les changements et aide à trouver des moyens de justifier ce que disent les tiers afin que les entreprises ne soient pas myopes et prises dans leurs propres données. Guides de rapport sur le marché de la stérilisation des dispositifs médicaux pour rester à jour sur le marché dans son ensemble et donner une vue holistique du marché permettant l’analyse comparative de toutes les entreprises du secteur, pas seulement celles qui se concentrent. Ce rapport de tiers est plus impartial et fournit donc une meilleure image de ce qui se passe réellement sur le marché.

Le marché mondial de la stérilisation des dispositifs médicaux devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché mondial de la stérilisation des dispositifs médicaux est en croissance avec un TCAC de 8,3 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028 et devrait atteindre 7 665,99 millions USD d’ici 2028 contre 4 102,43 millions USD en 2020.

Les principaux acteurs qui dominent le marché à travers le monde sont :

Getinge AB

Cardinal Santé

STERIS

3M

Biobase Biodusty (Shandong), Co., Ltd

Société Midmark

Merck KGaA

Dentsply Sirona

GROUPE MATACHANA

W & H Dentalwerk Bürmoos GmbH

SciCan Ltée

MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG

MMM Group

Sterigenics U.S., LLC

ASP

Tuttnauer

Steelco S.p.A.

Belimed AG

Systec GmbH

Medical Device Sterilization Market Segmentation:

By Product (Instruments, Reagents, and Services)

By By Technology (Thermal Sterilization, Ionizing Radiation Sterilization, Filtration Sterilization, and Gas and Chemical Sterilization)

By End-User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories, Academic, and Research Institutes, Medical Device Manufacturers and Others)

By Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders, Retail Sales and Third-Party Distributor)

Some Major Table Of Content Points:

Chapter 1: Medical Device Sterilization Market Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview, Research Study, Research Scope, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Medical Device Sterilization Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels, and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production Value Forecasts, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Medical Device Sterilization.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Medical Device Sterilization.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Medical Device Sterilization by Regions.

Chapter 6: Medical Device Sterilization Production, Consumption, Export, and Import by Regions.

Chapter 7: Medical Device Sterilization Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, distributors, Sales Channels, and the Value Chain of the global Medical Device Sterilization.

Chapter 9: Medical Device Sterilization Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Medical Device Sterilization Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions.

Chapter 11: Medical Device Sterilization Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Important findings of Medical Device Sterilization Market Conclusion.

Global Medical Device Sterilization Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of product, the global medical device sterilization market is segmented into instruments, reagents, and services. In 2021, the instruments segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

On the basis of technology, the global medical device sterilization market is segmented into thermal sterilization, ionizing radiation sterilization, filtration sterilization, and gas & chemical sterilization. In 2021, the thermal sterilization segment is expected to dominate the market because of the escalating number of surgeries and increasing healthcare expenditure.

On the basis of end-users, the global medical device sterilization market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, clinics, laboratories, academic and research institutes, medical device manufacturers, and others. In 2021, the hospital’s segment is expected to dominate the market because of the rising demand for sterilizers in the healthcare sector.

On the basis of distribution channels, the global medical device sterilization market is segmented into direct tenders, retail sales, and third-party distributors. In 2021, the direct sales segment is expected to dominate the market because of the rising pool of the geriatric population.

Medical Device Sterilization Market Country Level Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

