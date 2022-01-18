Le marché de la soie d’araignée synthétique connaîtra une croissance étonnante | Perspectives concurrentielles Par Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc., AMSilk GmbH, Bolt Threads, Spiber Inc., Hellenic Silk Company, CHAMUNDI TEXTILES

Le rapport mondial sur l’industrie de la soie d’araignée synthétique 2022 est une enquête professionnelle et approfondie sur l’état actuel du marché de la soie d’araignée synthétique. Le rapport fournit un aperçu de base de l’industrie, y compris les définitions, les classifications, les applications et la structure de la chaîne industrielle. L’analyse du marché de la soie d’araignée synthétique est fournie pour le marché international, y compris l’historique du développement, l’analyse du paysage concurrentiel et l’état de développement des principales régions.

Le marché de la soie d’araignée synthétique devrait connaître une croissance du marché à un taux de 15% au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028 et devrait atteindre 5 276,81 millions USD d’ici 2028. Le rapport d’étude de marché de Data Bridge sur le marché de la soie d’araignée synthétique fournit une analyse et des informations concernant les différents facteurs qui devraient prévaloir tout au long de la période de prévision tout en fournissant leurs impacts sur la croissance du marché. La forte demande du produit pour diverses applications industrielles dans le monde accélère la croissance du marché de la soie d’araignée synthétique.

The Major Synthetic Spider Silk Market Players: Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc., AMSilk GmbH, Bolt Threads, Spiber Inc., Hellenic Silk Company, CHAMUNDI TEXTILES (SILK MILLS) LTD., Anhui Silk, ChinaTing Group Holdings Ltd, Ongetta srl ​​unipersonale, KISCO LTD., Inspidere BV, Seevix., Warwick Mills, VF Corporation, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION., Zhejiang Jiaxin Silk Co., Ltd., Sichuan Nanchong Liuhe (Group) Co., Ltd., ShengKun Silk Manufacturing Co.,Ltd, China Zhongsi Group Co., Ltd., Spiber Technologies



The segments and subsections of the Synthetic Spider Silk market are presented below:

By Product Type, (Genetically Modified Yeast Fermentation, Genetically Modified Silkworm, Genetically Modified E-Coli Fermentation)

Application (Automotive, Textile, Healthcare, Defense, Others)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Synthetic Spider Silk Market

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, has spread at a fast pace worldwide. The global factory shutdowns, travel bans, and border lockdowns, to combat and contain the outbreak, have impacted every industry and economy worldwide. The majority of the manufacturing plants are either temporarily shut or operating with minimum staff; due to which the Synthetic Spider Silk and related components are disrupted.

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Synthetic Spider Silk market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Synthetic Spider Silk market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents:

1 Synthetic Spider Silk Market – Research Scope

2 Synthetic Spider Silk Market – Research Methodology

3 Synthetic Spider Silk Market Forces

4 Marché de la soie d’araignée synthétique – par géographie

5 Marché de la soie d’araignée synthétique – Par statistiques commerciales

6 Marché de la soie d’araignée synthétique – par type

7 Marché de la soie d’araignée synthétique – par application

8 Marché de la soie d’araignée synthétique en Amérique du Nord

9 Analyse du marché de la soie d’araignée synthétique en Europe

10 Analyse du marché de la soie d’araignée synthétique en Asie-Pacifique

11 Analyse du marché de la soie d’araignée synthétique au Moyen-Orient et en Afrique

12 Analyse du marché de la soie d’araignée synthétique en Amérique du Sud

13 profils d’entreprises

