Le marché de la fibre de carbone recyclée devrait connaître une croissance exponentielle d’ici 2028

Recycled carbon fibers are derived from waste carbon fibers generated during the processing of dry fibers, waste sources of prepregs and thermoset carbon fiber reinforced composites. Nonwoven and molding compounds, as well as thermoplastics, can be made with recycled carbon fiber. Rising demand for high-performance and cost-effective composites, along with strict rules encouraging the use of green materials, are expected to drive the growth of the global market. The compelling features of these fibers including environmental sustainability, light weight, energy efficiency and cost effectiveness are driving the market growth.

The scope of the report:

The « Global Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Analysis to 2028 » is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry, with particular emphasis on global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Recycled Carbon Fiber market with detailed market segmentation by type, source and end-use industry. The global recycled carbon fiber market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Recycled Carbon Fiber market players and outlines key market trends and opportunities.

Main highlights of the report:

• Overall assessment of the parent market

• Evolution of significant aspects of the market

• Industry-wide survey of market segments

• Assessment of market value and volume in past, present and forecast years

• Assessment of market share

• Tactical approaches of market leaders

• Money-making strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

The growing demand for high-performance, cost-effective and environmentally friendly materials is creating a strong demand for the recycled carbon fiber market in the near future. During the projection period, the market will be driven by the increasing use of recycled carbon fibers in automotive applications. Recycled carbon fibers, for example, are often used to build floors, frame panels, spare wheel arches, roof panels and hood interiors in automobiles. Government policies encouraging the use of recycled materials are becoming more common around the world, driving the growth of the industry in the years to come.

Top Key Players Covered in this report:

Toray Industries, Inc.

ELG Carbon Fiber Ltd.

Carbone SGL Carbon

Conversions Inc.

Carbon Fiber Recycling, Inc.

Shocker Composites LLC

Procotex Corporation SA

Alpha Composites Recycling

Carbon Fiber

Remanufacturing Vartega Inc

Market segmentation :

The global recycled carbon fiber market is segmented into type, source, and end-use industry. By type, the recycled carbon fiber market is categorized into chopped and ground. By source, the recycled carbon fiber market is categorized into aerospace scrap, automotive scrap, and others By end-use industry, the recycled carbon fiber market is categorized into automotive and transportation, consumer goods, sporting goods , aerospace and defense and others

