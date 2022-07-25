Le marché de la farine de blé en Amérique du Sud atteindra de gros revenus à l’avenir par taille, part et croissance

The South America wheat flour market is segmented into product type, end-user, application, and distribution channel. Based on product type, the SAM Wheat Flour market is categorized into All Purpose Flour, Durum Wheat Semolina & Flour, Whole Wheat Flour, Bread Flour, and others. Bread flour segment led the market by total market share during the forecast period while whole wheat flour segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period .

On the basis of end-user, the SAM wheat flour market is categorized into residential and commercial. In 2019, the SAM wheat flour market was dominated by the commercial segment. The application segment of the SAM wheat flour market is sub-segmented into bread, bakery products, noodles and pasta, etc. The SAM wheat flour market was dominated by the bread segment. The SAM wheat flour market based on distribution channels has been segmented into hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, online and others. The supermarket and hypermarket segment held substantial market share during the forecast period.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, General Mills Inc., George Weston Foods Limited, KORFEZ Flour Group are some of the leading companies in the SAM wheat flour market. Companies are focusing on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to maintain their position in the dynamic market. For example, in 2019, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company introduced a line of consistent, high-quality, high-performing organic flours. The new line utilizes ADM’s extensive wheat supply network and a USDA-certified organic facility to provide consistent wheat sourcing and processing tailored to customer needs.

The report segments the SAM wheat flour market as follows:

SAM Wheat Flour Market, By Product Type

• All Purpose

Flour • Bread

Flour • Semolina & Durum Wheat

Flour • Whole Wheat Flour

• Others

SAM Wheat Flour Market, By End User

• Residential

• Commercial

SAM Wheat Flour Market, By Application

• Bread

• Bakery Products

• Noodles & Pasta

• Others

SAM Wheat Flour Market, By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online

• Others

Market SAM wheat flour, by country

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of SAM

