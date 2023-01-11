Le marché de la farine d’amande connaîtra une croissance substantielle de par, taille, part, tendances, moteurs clés, croissance et analyse des opportunités

»

Global Almond Flour Market, By Form (Blanched Almond Flour, Natural Almond Flour), Nature (Conventional Almond Powder, Organic Almond Powder), Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Cosmetics, and Other) End User (Household, Foodservice, Industrial, Cosmetic Industry, Dietary Supplements), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Market Analysis and Insights Global Almond Flour Market

The almond flour market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 8.15% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on almond flour market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the concern for health is escalating the growth of almond flour market.

Almond flour is known to be a popular alternative for regular wheat flour which is low in carbs, high in nutrients, and slightly sweeter in flavor. Nutrients, vitamins, protein and minerals abound in almond flour. Almond flour is prepared by grinding and sifting blanched almond flour almonds into a fine flour which are polyunsaturated fats. Almond flour have additional health advantages over wheat flour, including lowering “bad” LDL cholesterol and insulin resistance. Vitamin E, a group of fat-soluble chemicals that act as antioxidants in the body, is especially abundant in almond flour.

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the almond flour market in the forecast period are the rise in the number of chocolate and candy manufacturers. Furthermore, the growing bakery industry is further anticipated to propel the growth of the almond flour market. Moreover, the increase in the awareness in consuming healthy foods is further estimated to cushion the growth of the almond flour market. On the other hand, the growing cost of almond flour in comparison to alternative flours is projected to impede the growth of the almond flour market in the timeline period.

In addition, the rise in the urban population and growing standard of living and changing lifestyle will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the almond flour market in the coming years. However, the dearth of awareness might further challenge the growth of the almond flour market in the near future.

