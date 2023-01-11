Le marché de la décoration textile pour la maison observera une croissance importante par, taille, part, tendances, demande, prévisions de croissance, segmentation et perspectives de revenus

»

Global Textile Home Decor Market, By Product Type (Bed Linen and Bed Spread, Kitchen Linen, Bath/ Toilet, Upholestery, Floor, Rugs, Curtains, Floor Carpets, Others), Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Manufacturer Stores, E-commerce Stores, Direct to Consumer, Other Distribution Channels), Application (Indoor Décor, Outdoor Décor) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Market Analysis and Size

Over the last few years, there has been immense growth in making living spaces more comfortable and aesthetically pleasing homes out of houses. Additionally, the increased number of promotional methods (both online and offline) by the key players to draw customers into their stores has also positively impacted the demand of the market. Therefore, the market is estimated to grow rapidly over forecasted period.

Global Textile Home Decor Market was valued at USD 98.76 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 164.68 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.6% in 2022 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior.

Market Definition

The task of decorating a home in order to make it more appealing and presentable for the residents is known as home decor. It is the art of creating visually pleasing indoor and outdoor environments that are both operationally usable for residents. Textile home décor includes items such as curtains, toss pillows, blankets, area rugs, and upholstery that are woven or manufactured of fabrics and are used to enhance the overall aesthetic of a room. Textiles help to unify the space and bring everything together.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered By Product Type (Bed Linen and Bed Spread, Kitchen Linen, Bath/ Toilet, Upholestery, Floor, Rugs, Curtains, Floor Carpets, Others), Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Manufacturer Stores, E-commerce Stores, Direct to Consumer, Other Distribution Channels), Application (Indoor Décor, Outdoor Décor) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Players Covered Mannington Mills, Inc (U.S.), Companhia de Tecidos Norte de Minas (Brazil), Kurlon (India), American Textile Company, Inc. (U.S.), Leggett & Platt (U.S.), Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan), Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (U.S.), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (U.S.), Ashley Furniture (U.S.), Mohawk Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (U.S.), American Signature, Inc. (U.S.), Bombay Dyeing (India), Vescom B.V. (Netherlands), Mittal International (India) and Kimball International, Inc. (U.S.) Market Opportunities Rapid development and growth in the furniture industry

Diversified and advanced textile inclusion

Textile home decor Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

High Usage of Textile Home Decor

The use of modern architecture has resulted in a 2X increase in the construction industry over the last decade. In addition, rising demand for bed and table linen from the hotel industry is likely to propel the market forward.

Organic and Sustainable Decors

Organic and natural products are becoming more popular among consumers, as they are more long-term sustainable. Several textile home decor designers are substituting bioplastics for plastics for environmental sustainability. These factors are projected to create outstanding demand for the textile home decor services during the forecasted period.

The growing real estate industry, rising disposable income combined with the development in the distribution network worldwide will further propel the growth rate of textile home decor market. Additionally, the improvement in the people’s living standard and the increasing urbanization and modernization will also drive market value growth over forecasted timeframe. Furthermore, the traditional textile home décor shops are focusing more on increasing sales by utilizing a variety of promotional methods to draw customers into their stores, which also boosts the overall market’s growth.

Opportunities

Advancements and Product Development

Furthermore, the diversified and advanced textile inclusion to high-tech end uses such as smart materials further extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the rapid development and growth in the furniture industry in developing economies will further expand the future growth of the textile home decor market.

Download Sample Copy of Textile Home Decor Market Report @rt @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-textile-home-decor-market

This Textile Home Decor Market report also makes available statistics on the current state of the industry as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market. By understanding client’s requirements precisely and following them firmly, this Textile Home Decor Market research report has been structured. This report studies market attributes, industry structure, and competitive scenario, the problems, desire concepts, together with business strategies, market effectiveness, investment research and new business challenges. The business research report assesses the ongoing as well as the future performance of the Textile Home Decor Market in addition to brand-new trends in the market.

The geometric data brought together to generate this Textile Home Decor Market report is mostly denoted with the graphs, tables and charts which make this report more user-friendly. Besides, the report gives insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. This industry analysis report makes business well acquainted with insightful knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics. Taking up such market research report is all the time beneficial for any company, whether it is a small scale or large scale, for marketing of products or services. All the statistical and numerical data that has been estimated in this Textile Home Decor Market report is represented with the help of graphs, charts, or tables which makes this report more user friendly.

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-textile-home-decor-market

What ideas and concepts are covered in the Textile Home Decor Market report?

– The assessments accounted through all the zones and the market share registered by using every place is stated in the Textile Home Decor Market report.

– The find out about sums up the product consumption boom charge in the relevant areas alongside with their consumption Textile Home Decor Market share.

– Data concerning the Industry market consumption price of all the provinces, primarily based on relevant regions and the product kinds is inculcated in the report.

Region-based evaluation of the Industry Textile Home Decor Market :

– The Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The record additionally consists of statistics involving the merchandise use at some stage in the topographies.

Complete Report Details with Facts and Figures along respective Images and Graphs (TOC) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-textile-home-decor-market

Top Trending Reports:

Ibuprofen API Market Is Likely to Grasp the Value by , Size, Share, Key Growth Drivers, Trends, Challenges and Competitive Landscape

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-ibuprofen-api-market

Plant Sterols Market to Surge and is expected to undergo a CAGR by , Size, Share, Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Demand, and Revenue Outlook

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-plant-sterols-market

Can Packaging Market to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR by , Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Demand, Opportunity Analysis and Competitive Outlook

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-can-packaging-market

Floating Solar Panels Market is expected with Excellent CAGR by , Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Development Trends and Growth Outlook

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-floating-solar-panels-market

Ceramic and Natural Stone Tiles Market is forecasted to Reach by , Size, Share, Trends, Development Strategies, Competitive Scenario and Segmentation Analysis

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-ceramic-and-natural-stone-tiles-market

Electronic Article Surveillance Labels (EAS) Market Will Grow at a CAGR by , Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies and Competitive Landscape

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-electronic-article-surveillance-labels-eas-market

Yoga Apparel Market to Surge by , Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges and Industry Revenue Outlook

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-yoga-apparel-market

Home Bedding Market is Likely to Upsurge Globally by , Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth Forecast and Challenges

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-home-bedding-market

Anti-pollution Ingredients Market Size Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth by , Share, Industry Growth, Regional Outlook, Challenges and Segmentation Outlook

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-anti-pollution-ingredients-market

Baby Bath and Shower Product Market to Exhibit a Noteworthy CAGR Growth by , Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Drivers, Revenue Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-baby-bath-and-shower-product-market

Functional and Barrier Coatings for Paper Market to Experience Substantial Growth of by , Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-functional-and-barrier-coatings-for-paper-market

Glassine & Glassproof Packaging Market to Observe Prominent Growth by , Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth Forecast, Segmentation and Revenue Outlook

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-glassine-and-glass-proof-packaging-market

Industrial Bags Market is Probable to Influence the Value by , Size, Share, Trends, Business Growth, Challenges and Competitive Outlook

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email – corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

«