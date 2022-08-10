Le marché de la crème glacée végétalienne devrait croître de 1 015,15 millions USD à un TCAC de 10,80 % d’ici 2029

Analyse du marché et aperçu du marché mondial de la crème glacée végétalienne

Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché des glaces végétaliennes devrait connaître un TCAC de 10,80 % au cours de la période de prévision. Cela indique que la valeur marchande, qui était de 595,26 millions USD en 2021, atteindrait 1 015,15 millions USD d’ici 2029. Le «caramel» domine le segment des saveurs du marché des glaces végétaliennes en raison de l’augmentation de la population végétalienne dans le monde.

Étendue du marché et marché de la crème glacée végétalienne

Certains des principaux acteurs opérant sur le marché des glaces végétaliennes sont :

Bliss illimité, LLC. (NOUS)

General Mills Inc. (États-Unis)

Entreprises Wells. (NOUS)

HAPPY COW LIMITED (Inde)

McDonalds. (NOUS)

Nestlé SA (Suisse)

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (États-Unis)

Unilever (Royaume-Uni)

Morrisons Ltd (Royaume-Uni)

BOOJA-BOOJA (États-Unis)

Eden Creamery LLC. (NOUS)

Over The Moo (Australie)

Waitrose & Partners (Royaume-Uni)

RÊVE (États-Unis)

HOPE (États-Unis)

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream LLC (États-Unis)

Trader Joe’s (États-Unis)

Ben & Jerry’s Homemade, Inc. (États-Unis)

Segment de marché par région, l’analyse régionale couvre

⦿ Amérique du Nord (États-Unis, Canada et Mexique)

⦿ Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

⦿ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

⦿ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

⦿ Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents: Global Vegan Ice-Cream Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insight

5 Market Overview

6 Covid-19 Impact on Global Vegan Ice-Cream Market in Healthcare Industry

7 Vegan Ice-Cream Market, by Product Type

8 Global Vegan Ice-Cream Market, by Modality

9 Global Vegan Ice-Cream Market, by Type

10 Global Vegan Ice-Cream Market, by Mode

11 Global Vegan Ice-Cream Market, by End User

12 Global Vegan Ice-Cream Market, by Geography

13 Global Vegan Ice-Cream Market, Company Landscape

14 Swot Analysis

15 Company Profiles

16 Questionnaire

17 Related Report

Important Questions Answered

What is the growth potential of the Vegan Ice-Cream Market?

Which company is currently leading the Vegan Ice-Cream Market? Will the company continue to lead during the forecast period 2022-2030?

What are the top strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years?

Which regional market is anticipated to secure the highest market share?

How will the competitive landscape change in the future?

What do players need to do to adapt to future competitive changes?

What will be the total production and consumption in the Vegan Ice-Cream Market by 2030?

Which are the key upcoming technologies? How will they impact the Vegan Ice-Cream Market?

Which product segment is expected to show the highest CAGR?

Which application is forecast to gain the biggest market share?

This Global Vegan Ice-Cream Market Research/analysis Report Focus on following important aspects: –

Manufacturing Technology is Used for Global Vegan Ice-Cream Market: – Undergoing Developments in That Technology, Trends Causing These Developments. Global Key Players of Global Vegan Ice-Cream Market: – Their Company Profile, Product Information and Contact Information. Status of Global Vegan Ice-Cream Market: – Past and Present information and Future predictions about Productions Capacity, Production Value, Cost and Return on Investments in Global Vegan Ice-Cream Market. Current Market Status of Global Vegan Ice-Cream Market – Market Competition includes both Company and Country Wise competition in this Industry. Market Analysis of Global Vegan Ice-Cream Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration. Predictions of Global Vegan Ice-Cream Market Considering Production Capacity, and Production Value. What Estimation is expected for Cost Vs Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export? Global Vegan Ice-Cream Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry. Economic Impact on Global Vegan Ice-Cream Market: –What are Vegan Ice-Cream Market Analysis Results? Market Dynamics of Global Vegan Ice-Cream Market: – Challenges and Opportunities. What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Global Liquid Handling Technology Market?

