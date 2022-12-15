Le marché de la chimie médicinale pour la découverte de médicaments devrait atteindre 12 173,97 millions USD d’ici 2029

Le rapport d’étude de marché sur la chimie médicinale pour la découverte de médicaments est créé en menant une étude systématique, objective et exhaustive des détails liés à plusieurs sujets dans le domaine du marketing. Ce rapport de marché analyse véritablement le potentiel du marché par rapport au scénario actuel et aux perspectives futures en prenant en considération de nombreux aspects de l’industrie. Sans oublier que diverses étapes de collecte, d’analyse et d’enregistrement des données et des informations ont été utilisées pour générer le rapport.

Il aide à ajuster la production en fonction des conditions de la demande sur le marché, ce qui évite le gaspillage de marchandises. En outre, ce rapport de recherche marketing aide à la planification en fournissant des informations précises et à la pointe de la technologie sur les demandes des consommateurs, leurs préférences d’achat, leurs attitudes et leurs goûts changeants concernant le produit spécifique.

Le marché de la chimie médicinale pour la découverte de médicaments devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2022 à 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît avec un TCAC de 13,5% au cours de la période de prévision de 2022 à 2029 et devrait atteindre 12 173,97 millions USD d’ici 2029. La charge croissante de diverses maladies chroniques et la croissance des produits biologiques sont les principaux moteurs qui ont propulsé la demande du marché au cours de la période de prévision.

Scénario de marché mondial de la chimie médicinale pour la découverte de médicaments

Selon Data Bridge Market Research, le marché mondial de la chimie médicinale pour la découverte de médicaments en Amérique du Nord détient la part de marché la plus élevée, suivi de l’Europe et de l’Asie-Pacifique. Le leader du marché est Eurofins Scientific Inc., qui représente une part de marché estimée à environ 17,66 % sur le marché mondial. La société a obtenu des ventes exceptionnelles en fournissant une nouvelle chimie médicinale dans les produits de découverte de médicaments.

En février 2021, Eurofins a acquis Beacon Discovery pour son approche innovante et ses années d’expérience dans la découverte et le développement de médicaments, ainsi que sa profonde expertise dans la recherche GPCR (G-Protein Coupled Receptor). Cela aidera l’entreprise à accroître sa présence mondiale.

Tendances ayant un impact sur le marché

Now the question is which other regions Eurofins Scientific Inc., Labcorp Drug Development., and Charles River targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in North America medicinal chemistry for drug discovery market and the market leaders targeting U.S. and Canada to be their next pocket revenue for 2022.

The medicinal chemistry for drug discovery market is becoming more competitive with companies such as Eurofins Scientific Inc., Labcorp Drug Development., and Charles River as they are the market leaders for medicinal chemistry for drug discovery market. The Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the medicinal chemistry for drug discovery market.

Global Medicinal Chemistry for Drug Discovery Market Scope and Market Size

Medicinal chemistry for drug discovery market is segmented on the based on the basis of process, design, drug type, therapeutic area, end user.The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Profil de la société des huit principaux acteurs du marché de la chimie médicinale pour la découverte de médicaments

Principaux concurrents du marché couverts dans le rapport

Eurofins Scientifique

Développement de médicaments Labcorp

Apptec WuXi

Rivière Charles

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Evotec SE

Solutions pharmaceutiques Piramal

Pfizer, Inc.

Certara États-Unis

Sygnature Découverte Limitée

Malvern Panalytical Ltd (société mère Spectris PLC)

Jubilant Biosys Ltd. (une société à responsabilité limitée Jubilant Pharmova)

Taros Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Nereid Therapeutics Inc.

BioBlocks, Inc.

Aurélia Biosciences Ltd.

Domainex

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd. (une filiale de Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.)

Selvita

Nanosyn

Medicinal chemistry for drug discovery comprises features such increasing need for safe and effective drugs will impact in launching new product by the manufactures into the market which enhance its demand as well as increase in research and development investment for discovery and development of novel drug molecules leads to the market growth. Currently various research studies are taking place which is expected to provide various other opportunities in the medicinal chemistry for drug discovery market. However, technical risks in drug discovery and lack of trained skilled professionals expected to restraint the market growth in the forecast period.

The medicinal chemistry for drug discovery market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an analyst brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Medical Display market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

