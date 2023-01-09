Le marché américain des applications de régime et de nutrition devrait augmenter de 15 017,42 millions USD d’ici 2029, taille, part, tendances émergentes, principaux moteurs de croissance, défis et perspectives de revenus de l’industrie

U.S. Diet and Nutrition Apps Market is a comprehensive analysis that covers trends and highlights prevailing in the U.S. Diet and Nutrition Apps Market, helping clients explore the opportunities and formulate strategies in the market. Analysis of key market players and new entrants is provided based on goods and services offered, revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. Recent developments regarding acquisitions and mergers, and the strategic stance of the companies with information on joint alliances give an accurate picture of the competitive landscape in the U.S. Diet and Nutrition Apps Market. To understand the products and services of the U.S. Diet and Nutrition Apps Market, segment-wise analysis is conducted by type, function and end-use industry equipped with factors affecting the market and current technological changes and innovations adopted. The report also explains in detail the drivers, challenges, restraints and challenges of the U.S. Diet and Nutrition Apps Market. Regional analysis of the market focusing on the local, regional and global levels is provided to prove as a guide for market followers and entrants to develop pricing and marketing strategies.

U.S. Diet and nutrition apps Market was valued at USD 2,187.63 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15,017.42 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 21.40% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “smart phones” accounts for the largest product segment in the diet and nutrition apps market within the forecasted period owing to the increasing the penetration of smart phones and internet along with the increasing disposable income. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

U.S. Diet and Nutrition Apps Market Analysis:

This U.S. Diet and Nutrition Apps Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the U.S. Diet and Nutrition Apps market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

List of the leading companies operating in the U.S. Diet and Nutrition Apps Market includes:

Under Armour, Inc. (U.S.)

Leaf Group Ltd. (U.S.)

NOOM, INC. (U.S.)

Azumio (U.S.)

Jefit, Inc. (U.S.)

MyFitnessPal, Inc. (U.S)

Apple Inc. (U.S.)

Fitbit Inc. (U.S.)

FitOn Inc. (U.S.)

FitNow, Inc. (U.S.)

Daily Workout Apps, LLC (U.S.)

MyNetDiary Inc (U.S.)

Jawbone Inc. (U.S.)

Headspace (U.S.)

Recent Developments

In July 2021, Noom, a leading digital health platform focused on behaviour change, and LifeScan, a world leader in blood glucose monitoring with 20 million people with diabetes and the maker of the iconic OneTouch® brand products, announced a newly expanded partnership that will empower people with diabetes to take control of their health with Noom’s Diabetes Support Program, which includes psychology-based articles and education, tools such as blood glucose level tracking, and more. LifeScan and Noom work together to deliver the knowledge and resources needed to make lasting changes and live a healthy lifestyle.

Diet and Nutrition Apps Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Increased Spending on Health

The growing popularity of a healthy diet and lifestyle among customers, as well as increased consumer purchasing power on healthy foods, is fueling market expansion. Customers are willing to spend more money on food and fitness equipment to track their health, which is propelling the sector forward. These factors boost the growth of the Market.

The major elements driving the Market’s growth are the surging in the number of people taking online fitness training and increased internet and smartphone usage. Additionally, the increasing penetration of internet and smartphones is estimated to bolster the Market’s overall growth. Furthermore, the increased awareness regarding its various benefits such as their usage in making healthy lifestyle changes by allowing them to set fitness goals, track calories consumed, get workout ideas, share their progress on social media, help users become more motivated, which also acts as a market driver.

Opportunities

Increasing Initiatives and Popularity of Smart Devices

The governments are also supporting the consumers’ healthy lifestyle through new regulatory laws campaign and others, which are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the Market, which will further expand the diet and nutrition apps market’s growth rate in the future. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of diseases such as diabetes and the growing popularity of smart bands and watches will also offer numerous growth opportunities within the Market.

Restraints/Challenges U.S. Diet and Nutrition Apps Market

High Cost

The high cost of plans given by nutrition and diet apps may stifle the industry, restricting the number of users who would like to use the app. Because the services that an application could provide are limited in compared to those provided by a physical lifestyle centre or gym. As a result of the high cost, clients may prefer real-life active solutions over virtual ones.

Threat of Attacks

Also, the threat of attacks is expected to grow and the expense of recovering from ransomware as hackers become more sophisticated which might pose as a challenge for the diet and nutrition apps market over the forecast period.

Global U.S. Diet and Nutrition Apps Market Segmentations:

Type

Nutrition Tracking App

Activity Tracking App

Social Platform Apps

Wager Apps

Others

Product

Smart Phones

Wearable Devices

Tablets

Gender

Women

Male

Age

Adults

Teenagers

Aged

Platform

ios

Android

Windows

Others

End User

Fitness Centers

Healthcare Industries

Homecare Settings

Others

Regional Analysis for Global Gaming Chairs Market:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and market regulation changes that impact the market’s current and future trends. Data points like downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends, porter’s five forces analysis, and case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key Questions Answered with this Study

Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in this market?

Risk side analysis connected with service providers?

What makes this Market feasible for long term investment?

Know value chain areas where players can create value?

How influencing factors driving the demand of this industry in next few years?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in this market global growth?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

How Technology and Customer-Centric Innovation is bringing big Change in this market?

Table of Content: Global U.S. Diet and Nutrition Apps Market

Chapter 1: Market overview

Chapter 2: Global U.S. Diet and Nutrition Apps Market analysis

Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the U.S. Diet and Nutrition Apps industry

Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications

Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

Chapter 6: Market share

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis

